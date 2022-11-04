5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were actually very fortunate the way we arrived at DeMontrond Hyundai. We first went to Ron Carter Hyundai because they told us they had two of the 2022 Tucson Hybrids ready for us to test drive. After making the trip out there, which was far, we found out that was a lie and just a tactic to get us in the dealership. That place was a madhouse, overcrowded and charging an absurd amount extra for the market shortage. We quickly walked out and found DeMontrond Hyundai to be the next closest dealership. Spoke to Stephen on the phone and he was honest from the beginning telling us everything that is advertised at his dealership and grabbed the key for the car we wanted to be ready for when we arrived. And sure enough he greeted us with the key in his hand and we got to test driving our car right away. He was professional and patient with us. We never felt pushed or uncomfortable when dealing with him. We are so happy with our new car! Thank you Stephen! Read more