5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience in the new dealer was a great one. I started the process of updating my 2007 GX 470 with an email. About 5 minutes after I sent the email. I was contacted by James Garza. He offers his assitant without pressuring me. I was very busy. I was able to visit the dealer about 10 days after my intial inquiry. During this time, James asked me what I was looking for. I sent my whish list and he got it ready for me. I was an easy desicion. I love my new GX 460. The negotiation was stress free. The dealer offer me a fair price for my old Lexus. On top of this I got 2 years of free oil change, great interest rate and of course free car wash. The place looks great. Good coffee and if you need shoe shine, the guy did a wonderful job on my shoes. However, the best was the service I recieved from James Garza and all the people that I interact during my visit. I will be back soon. My wife need will need a new car in about a year. Read more