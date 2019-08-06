Customer Reviews of North Park Lexus at Dominion
Be aware of Lexus Finance
by 06/08/2019on
My wife and I leased a 2017 GX460, during our selections in finance we purchased dent/ding protection, rim and tire protection and credit disability protection. When we needed to make a claim for credit disability (Nov.2018 - Jan.2019 for spouse surgery) we were denied because we found out that Lexus financed changed the coverage from credit disability to CREDIT LIFE assuming for a higher profit than credit disability. Be aware of what your end/final coverage you purchase from Lexus Finance! In addition, the Dent/Ding coverage is worthless, I had to purchase touch-up paint and repair myself a door ding! The tire/rim coverage did prove worth the purchase but it took 2 visits to replace a damaged tire. You would expect buyer protection from a dealership such as this but they are just like other rip-off dealerships....Be aware! The GX460 is a great vehicle.....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible customer service.
by 04/23/2019on
Gabriel Martinez treated me with the up most disrespect I have bought multiple vehicles from this location and thought I would be buying my next, but after this experience I NEVER be returning.
Purchase of vehicle
by 01/31/2019on
My sales rep Lucas was absolutely fantastic with the purchase of my new vehicle. He did everything possible to make my experience with Lexus top notch. Also my tech rep Ralph did far and above my expectation in explaining how to get acquainted with the new technology of my vehicle.
Exceptional Buying Experience
by 01/30/2019on
I looked at just about every car in my price range and some beyond. We ended up deciding on a 2019 ES F-sport. It has all of the features and performance we were looking for in a new vehicle. Donte’ helped us find and obtain a vehicle in the right color with almost all of the right features. The few items missing were added beautifully by the service staff. We ended up with the perfect ES. We highly recommend Donte’ and NorthPark Lexus at Dominion.
North Park Lexus at Dominion and James Garza
by 01/19/2019on
I can't say enough great things about our experience working with James Garza at North Park Lexus at Dominion. He was so patient and kind working with two women (mother and daughter) who were unsure about what SUV they even wanted! His product knowledge was spot on for each of the three different models we test drove. And he was patient enough to let us look at all color/trim options for each of the models we looked at! He provided us with all the information we needed to make our decision. We will be back to work with James again on our next Lexus purchase! Thank you again, James!
Mike Hagee is fantastic
by 12/02/2018on
Mike helped me to find my Lexus RX and worked with me over a month or so until the perfect suv at the perfect price was found. Mike was very attentive and worked me me and my circumstances and needs. Thank G-d for Mike. I don’t know what I would have done!!!
An Exceptional Experience
by 10/31/2018on
I had the pleasure of working with Mike Hagee, his assistant, Eduardo and, Oscar Elizondo in Finance. Each team member was patient and answered all my questions. I especially appreciated the respect of letting me make the decision to purchase by simply providing enough information to move forward. I live in the neighborhood of NorthPark Lexus on Lockhill but, I prefer to deal with the wonderful staff at the Dominion. Thank you for a truly wonderful customer experience and, I look forward to solidifying my relationship with Dominion Lexus in the future. Karen MacDonald
We Would Not Go Anywhere Else!
by 10/10/2018on
This is our 4th vehicle to buy from North Park Lexus and each time we are blown away with the customer service & attention to detail that we are given. Vanessa and the Lexus family go above the call of duty to meet our needs. We speak so highly of North Park Lexus to our family and friends that our family came from another state recently to purchase a car. We honestly would not go anywhere else! Thank you North Park Lexus for taking such good care of us.
Great experience
by 09/27/2018on
Overall great experience and beautiful facility.
Exceptional Service And Professionalism
by 06/10/2018on
We came in from out of state to visit our son who is serving in the US Military. We only had a couple of days to help him find a car that fit his budget, is reliable and practical. We had no history with this dealership. Donte Butler was the best. He was caring, professional and a pleasure to work with. Donte helped my son find what he was looking for and treated him kindly and professionally. My son got a car he loves and he learned a lot about the process in an honest environment. I would highly recommend this dealership and Donte to anyone looking for a car. I may have to return when I am ready buy my next vehicle.
1st Lexus - Super Happy!!!
by 10/06/2017on
I purchased a new 2017 Lexus GX460 from Kent Patterson and could not have had a better experience. After initially contacting Kent by phone he was available by phone, text or email to answer questions, send pics of the vehicle and set up appointment for viewing/pick up since I live 200 miles from the dealership. Kent and his team went out of their way to have the vehicle prepared and paperwork ready. They even surprised me with a huge red bow tied to the roof of the vehicle!!!:) The entire process went very smoothly and efficiently. I highly recommend Kent, his team and North Park Lexus to anyone in the market for a car purchase!!
2014 Mustang
by 03/30/2017on
I was looking for a mustang, 2014 style. I had been searching for a year for one with low miles and clean title. That style was hard to come by. Lexus dominion had one with only, 6K miles. I went in to check it out. Bobby Roth, Lexus dealer, was able to help me out. I was trading in a vehicle that I was upside down on. Bobby Roth and the finance department was able to give me more than what my trade was worth to get me the car a want. After visiting more than a dozen dealers looking for this style mustang, the professionalism and courtesy at this dealer was wonderful. Would highly recommend this dealer as sales team. Thank you for getting me into my dream car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fastest, Easiest, no hassle purchase
by 03/30/2017on
This was by far the best personal expierence i have ever had dealing with a car salesman and a dealership. If you want a no hassle, easy and fast transaction please go see jerry Alvarado, he will have you all setup in no time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 03/13/2017on
Jerry Alvarado sold me a car. I told him the price I wanted, and the compromises I was willing to make on mileage and features. We found the car at a different dealership. Jerry suggested a price, I agreed and bought the car. Jerry also agreed to pick up my trade in Austin at no charge. Great experience, thanks Jerry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 1st Lexus
by 11/30/2016on
I have been a Toyota user for 10+ years and was ready to make the jump to my 1st Lexus. Said Cantu assisted me in choosing the perfect vehicle for me and now I an the pros owner of an ES300h. I couldn't be happier with my new car and would like to thank the great staff at North Park Lexus at Dominion for their great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 11/22/2016on
Purchased a 2017 Rx 350 last month. After visiting all luxury vehicle dealers in San Antonio, finally decided to go with a Lexus for the first time. We love our Lexus and do not see myself changing make. Said Cantú was our sales representative and would highly recommend him if you are thinking Noth park Lexus dominion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/21/2016on
My family purchased a car from North Park Lexus at Dominion a few months ago and the service we received in dealing with them was more than satisfactory. Said Cantu was a fantastic help in our search for a new car. He came ready to answer all questions we may have had and was incredibly accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Said
by 11/21/2016on
Great service from start to finish. Would recommend to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superior Dealer
by 06/25/2015on
I purchased a new Lexus last week from North Park Lexus @ Dominion. The vehicle is predictably exceptional...the experience in dealing with Merle Gothard and his staff was exemplary! I strongly recommend this dealer to anyone shopping for a new or pre-owned vehicle. Customer care and concern runs deep here, and is obviously a business mission sincerely embraced by their entire team. Buy here!! Rodney Rice
Great deal and great service
by 03/20/2015on
My experience in the new dealer was a great one. I started the process of updating my 2007 GX 470 with an email. About 5 minutes after I sent the email. I was contacted by James Garza. He offers his assitant without pressuring me. I was very busy. I was able to visit the dealer about 10 days after my intial inquiry. During this time, James asked me what I was looking for. I sent my whish list and he got it ready for me. I was an easy desicion. I love my new GX 460. The negotiation was stress free. The dealer offer me a fair price for my old Lexus. On top of this I got 2 years of free oil change, great interest rate and of course free car wash. The place looks great. Good coffee and if you need shoe shine, the guy did a wonderful job on my shoes. However, the best was the service I recieved from James Garza and all the people that I interact during my visit. I will be back soon. My wife need will need a new car in about a year.
