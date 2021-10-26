North Central Ford
Customer Reviews of North Central Ford
Easiest Ford Purchase In Dallas-Fort Worth
by 10/26/2021on
Big thanks to Todd Mayes and the team at North Central Ford, they are the most competitive, friendly, and easy-going Ford dealer in DFW. From my first interaction with this dealership, I knew I was in good hands. I searched all over Texas and the surrounding states for a new Raptor and as soon as what I was looking for showed up in their incoming inventory I received a call from Todd who kept me up to date on the status of the truck. Fast forward to today when I went to see it for the first time, we went on a quick test drive, had my trade-in appraised, and sped through the financing process with ease. What a refreshing experience! The finance team got me a great rate, great money for my trade, and had me out in about an hour. Hats off to Todd, Brian and the rest of the North Central Ford Team, you guys rock!
Absolute nightmare
by 02/15/2022on
I flew from Nebraska to Texas to pay cash for a truck. It's now been 2 months and I still don't have my title! They kept telling me that the DMV would mail it to me. The Texas DMV said that's not true because it's out of state and that they should have given it to me the day of purchase. Then they said that they just got the title and would mail it to me this was on February 10th but the DMV said they got the title on Jan 8th. I bought the truck Dec 16th. Finally after threats to sue they sent the title to my local DMV but they never signed it. That was a week ago and now they won't return my calls. My truck is now impounded due to not being tagged and I can't tag it until I get the title. I have not even got to the oil leak the truck has that they neglected to tell me about. I paid $50k cash for a truck that in now impounded because the dealership won't give me my title!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Parts Counterperson
by 06/22/2021on
Todd Mayes did an excellent job from start to finish! He went over all the details of my new purchase and was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 05/27/2021on
Needed an oil change and vehicle inspection for my 2017 Ford Flex. Fast drop off and the service department offered me a free ride home while my car was being serviced. Got a text later that morning that the car was ready. They also gave me a complementary car wash. I've been servicing all my Fords with North Central for years. I'm a real gear-head and know about cars - I don't trust anybody but North Central to service my vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Expedition repair
by 05/17/2021on
Service advisor Russell Huffman made my visit for warranty repairs very easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/25/2021on
Excellent. Service was perfect, people were helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Servicing my Ford Escape
by 03/17/2021on
Great service. Adopted social distance and masks. Professionalism shown by Chris Garner was equally good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
North central ford
by 12/12/2020on
It’s always a pleasant experience. Russel Huffman is the associate to speak with. Very knowledgeable and pleasant to talk with on any questions you may have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
North Central Ford Service Dept
by 10/30/2020on
Excellent service. Got me in and out on the same day with four different services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service
by 06/04/2020on
I wasn’t going to write up such an awful review until I received an email from them saying that I “declined services.” I did no such thing. My car was there to be fixed because it wasn’t working properly. I was met with an overall attitude of I’m too busy to even listen to you right now, so I was passed to another guy who had a similar attitude. I knew what the problem was, but still I was made to feel like I didn’t know what I was talking about. The problem was exactly what I thought it was. I told the guy I wanted to talk to Ford first to get them to honor their recalled part. Next thing I know my car has already been fixed. I never approved that. Then he says they “sanitize” my car before I get it back because of COVID19. My car was given back to me even worse than it was before, because it sat on their lot in the heat for days. Not one thing was cleaned, sanitized like they said they did on my car. They should have at least wiped off the steering wheel. I also tried to work with their warranty guy, but in the end he wouldn’t even talk to me. I did the majority of the leg work through Ford finding out about warranty coverage, and in the end getting it paid for. I would not call anything this dealership did customer service let alone good customer service. I only gave them 1 star, because their shuttle driver is a very nice guy and they’re lucky to have him. He is how you treat customers who come to you looking for excellent service. I was warned by other local dealership about certain local service places that aren’t good. I am now suspecting they might have been talking about this dealership. No I will not recommend this place to anyone, and if someone asked me I would say go anywhere but there. Personally you might be better off not using a Ford service unless you absolutely have to. Since we got this car three years ago only we have had nothing but one problem after the next. Just before this happened the tire shredded. This dealership tried to sell me one tire for over $125. Tires aren’t that expensive, and most people wouldn’t pay that for only one tire. When I say three years there’s less than 50,000 miles, so that’s not the problem here. My next purchase will very likely not be a Ford. Yes Ford honored the recalled part, as they should have, but it took two weeks to get any answers from them. I would not call that good customer service either. I was even lied to about my call going up to a supervisor. I had to insist that it was. That should not have happened either. Overall my experiences with anything Ford have not been good.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Upfront, Honest
by 04/14/2020on
Upfront, Honest
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible service
by 10/16/2019on
Avoid Advantage package at all cost. It’s a rip off... not worth the money you pay for and service is bad. I bought the package and never called me to schedule the add ons, nor called me for the plates. When I got scheduled for the package because I had to contact the sales guy... never called me to pick up car. The manager had to call me. Employee Juan very rude and tries to intimidate clients when voicing dissatisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Certified not worth the paper it's written on
by 03/29/2019on
Line not on the back up camera ask dealership about fixing it day after got certified king ranch 250 home said I have to bring it back in and pay discounted check out $80 it's covered by Ford it will cost me $100 to fix the lines in the camera
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Customer Service from a Great Team!
by 12/04/2018on
The sales staff greeted me at the front door and escorted me in to see Hunter (the sales person I had an appointment) The service was awesome. They had my paperwork ready and the wait for finance was not long at all. I want to thank Kip Hines, Hunter Jill Morris, Mike Pitocki and Billy Plasket, Doug, Todd & Kevin Mayes and others made me feel at home and was glad to help out. I will buy all of my vehicles at North Central Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 07/03/2018on
Excellent service. No issues encountered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Self-Serving, Unethical Business Practices
by 05/23/2018on
DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM THIS DEALERSHIP. I will start by saying I was purchasing the vehicle from out of state, and so I had to ask relatives to take time out of their day to drive to the dealership and look at the car for me. Shortly afterwards, I agreed to buy the car. I spent time setting up insurance, and began the necessary steps with the Salesman, Hector Gomez, to buy the vehicle. At 10am the next morning, I was informed that the car sold to another customer. Little did I know, even after having agreed to purchase the car, it was still being shown to other customers - ridiculous! After speaking on the phone with the manager and verifying what was occurring, they informed me it was "standard business practice" to sell to a customer who is physically there in person over someone in another state - nevermind one who agreed to purchase the car a day prior. I was completely bewildered by this. They stood by this "business practice" which I view as wholly unethical, and deem them as an untrustworthy dealership with shady business practices. After spending several hours with Hector, I was awaiting further instructions to wire money to them (and consequently stopped searching for cars), and they sold the car behind my back. They gave the initial outward impression of being friendly and caring, but in reality were unethical, deceitful, and entirely self-serving. It was a significant waste of time, and I will not be granting them any business anytime in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New Mustang
by 05/03/2018on
Great experience! North Central worked with us to get the best deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad car but good service
by 03/31/2018on
Even though I am disappointed in my vehicle needing major work this early, I can’t say enough about Ronnie who has been a great service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr
by 03/30/2018on
Professional and knowledgible staff and very accomadating
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome place to buy a vehicle
by 02/14/2018on
I was very impressed with the friendly and professional service we received at your dealership. That was by far the fastest we have ever been taken care of buying a new car. The salesman was very helpful and the finance manager, Mr. Smith, was top notch. We will definitely be bring all of our business to North Central Ford from now on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car buying experience ever!
by 02/11/2018on
I've been to several car lots and I have to say this was the best service by far. Charles Washington, my sales guy, was very quick and efficient. I told him what I was looking for and my budget and the 1st car he showed me what all I needed and more. The entire process from start to finish was quick and easy. I had my 2 year old with me and they kept that in mind and respected my time. The finance manager, Kevin Logan, was fast and detailed. He explained things to me over and over so I can take good notes and explain everything to my husband who was out of town that day. I used to be a Toyota lover but they made Ford fan out of me as long as my Ford last as long as my Toyota I will come back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
