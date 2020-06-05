1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BUYER BEWARE (Please Read): Because of my experience with Tom Peacock Nissan, it would be very wise for you to take photos of everything you sign (to make certain they give you ALL those papers afterwards, as they did NOT with me) AND record ALL communications with them (within Texas law)--Otherwise, they might deceive you, as they did me! The ONLY reason I am writing this is because I do not want to be a coward to what I know and to share it--to try to prevent my experience from happening to other prospective Nissan (or any) vehicle buyers. I am a 60 year old female, with disabilities. I did my research of the vehicle and what fees are negotiable, so I could save as much money possible. On my second visit with them, I spent about 8 hours there, trying to get the best deal. I constantly told them I absolutely would not pay nonsense fees. They had four employees working their game with me--or should I say against me: 1. Chris Gates, General Sales Manager: I found him to be extremely manipulative, sly, condescending, and disrespectful. 2. Alfred Garcia, Sales Manager: I found him to lie a lot. However, he was respectful, for the most part. He usually joined Larkin and me in the negotiating. * The above two men were the ones who were really in charge of this transaction. 3. Jonathan Larkin, Salesperson: I found this very young man to be a mere subordinate. When Garcia was not with him, Larkin kept going to Garcia and Gates for answers/advice. Larkin was kind in the beginning but passive-aggressive at the end. 4. Christopher Gomez, Salesperson: When their tactics didn't work, they brought in this guy, to no avail. For the most part, he was professional and respectful. They all did their best at manipulating the numbers in order to confuse me (I have all the paperwork they gave me). However, I kept my focus and would not budge. My hard work paid off--At the end, they took all nonsense fees off, and the total price was $28,477 plus tax. Within a month, I looked at all the paperwork they gave me and realized there was a $349.50 discrepancy, in their favor. I went to the finance manager, Miguel Campos, and related the discrepancy. I showed him the paperwork he gave me, which had no mention of $349.50. He gave me another document, which he said he thought he had given me--AND THERE IT WAS--it showed exactly the $349.50 that I was missing and not shown in the paperwork they gave me the day that I purchased the vehicle. The document Campos showed me stated a Dealer Service Fee of $349.50. I told him I never received that document and asked him what a Dealer Service Fee was. He literally said that the $349.50 Dealer Service Fee was to make up for the incentives that were given to me. I told him they were supposed to subtract it, not add it. Mr. Campos told me to come back on Saturday--He would talk to management regarding this. When I went back, he said that the Dealer Service Fee was a “Dealer Prep Fee.” I told him that is not what he said the first time and told him that is a nonsense fee, which I adamantly stated I would not pay. Hence, they would not give me the $349.50 (plus tax). I went to a friend of mine who works for Ford, and he told me that was a nonsense fee. I also went to Humble Nissan and they also told me that was a nonsense fee. Mr. Campos was honest enough to tell me the truth that the $349.50 was really to make up for the incentives/discounts I received. If he is a genuinely honest person, he will still admit this truth. I don't know how involved Miguel Campos was in the manipulation, besides not giving me the document that stated $349.50. Nevertheless, I found Mr. Campos to be very kind and respectful. Maybe I shouldn’t have, but I trusted him more than any of the others that I dealt with, at Tom Peacock Nissan. However, I know that Chris Gates was involved in manipulating the numbers--till the very end! Joe Garcia, General Manager of that store (not Alfred Garcia): I phoned him regarding their discrepancy and deception, and he was extremely belittling, rude, very unprofessional, and sounded so uneducated. He was mocking and screaming at me, trying to intimidate me. By the poor and unprofessional way he was talking to me, I gathered Chris Gates (and maybe others) had already talked to him about their $349.50 deception, in lieu of my incentives I received. One Last Note: Do not take possession of your purchased vehicle when it is dark. I did so--and later found minor body damage on it. They did, however, buff out an area of scratches and haphazardly repaired a nick. One other area was not repaired. By the way, this was a “brand new” vehicle, with only 4 miles. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME! Read more