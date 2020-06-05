Tom Peacock Nissan
Customer Reviews of Tom Peacock Nissan
Mr. Williams Is The BEST!!
by 05/06/2020on
I usually don't leave reviews, but I wish I could give this review more than 5 Stars. Sales Manager, Mr. Calvin Williams most definitely exceeded my expectations! I dreaded going to car dealerships. Prior to Tom Peacock Nissan, I’d visited many car dealerships where I felt uncomfortable and pressured, but my interaction with Mr. Williams was the total opposite (thank GOD)! Moments after meeting him, it felt like I was talking to an old friend. He was very welcoming, knowledgeable, and honest about the line of vehicle I was looking to purchase. Mr. Calvin Williams was very patient with me and my credit situation. He also ensured that I was completely satisfied with my vehicle purchase before signing any paperwork. He was committed to helping me make the right choice for my personal interest and financially. When it was time for me to sign my documents, Mr. Williams sent me to a very nice and easy-going Rep (I can’t remember his name…. sorry guys). Which I felt was very important since this is the final and very important step in purchasing a vehicle. This guy really knew his stuff and could answer all my questions without hesitation (I really wish I could remember his name). In all, my experience at Tom Peacock was a true blessing. Mr. Williams and the other guy sincerely showed me that I was a valued customer. Look no farther! Tom Peacock is the go-to spot for your next vehicle!
***DISHONEST DEALER, DO NOT GO HERE***
by 10/13/2021on
I made the mistake of buying my truck from Tom Peacock Nissan. I signed the papers with them promising to change out certain features for $1,200. The day after I bought the vehicle and signed all the papers I received a phone call saying they cannot honor the agreement. They wanted $5,000 for all the features to be changed! This dealer is dishonest, greedy, and I would not recommend them to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fix it yourself or burn it to the ground
by 02/01/2020on
The engine fan clutch was having interment problems 2 days after new Titan purchase. They kept the truck 5 days to perform a 2 hour repair. The service manager and shop foreman both drove the truck and agreed the fan clutch was bad on day one. The delay was due to the intermittent problem would not repeat for the tech. Tom Peacock was concerned Nissan would not reimburse them for the $200.00 fan clutch. However, they had no concern that I was unable to drive the truck I paid 35k for 2 days earlier. If your only option is to use the Service Department or walk, I recommend you buy so really comfortable shoes. The blisters on your feet will be far less painful than dealing with these [non-permissible content removed].
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Buyer beware
by 01/09/2020on
The billboard at the dealer caught my attention, great car for a great price. Turned out to be something completely different the actual price was 98% more than shown. Unfortunately the dealership earned the bad review most people have of untrustworthy used car lots.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Be ready to pay 4000+ on their online price
by 01/01/2020on
These people are kind of fake. You will see a online price of a vehicle for 13000 and after all their creepy charges they will ask you to pay 17000+. I would have rated them negative if there was an option
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Don’t waste time with a dealer that lies.
by 11/26/2019on
If you receive a notice saying you've matched numbers & win money at Tom peacock Nissan, don't bother driving all the way over there like I did. It's a lie. This dealer has lost any & all credibility.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Great Customer service 👍
by 11/17/2019on
Just wanted to say that I visited Tom peacock Nissan and had an awesome sales guy by the name of Salvador Avalos help me out. Glad I got to have such a great sales guy help me out. Definitely recommend this place to buy a car :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer service 👍
by 11/02/2019on
Had a Great experience at Tom peacock Nissan and Salesman Salvador Avalos was awesome in helping out with my car chosing! Would definitely recommend stopping by and picking this place to buy a car at:) very happy customer 🙂
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jason A. Edgecombe
by 10/04/2019on
Jason was friendly and dedicated to getting me the best deal possible. He made me feel comfortable with my decision, not pressured.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Finance
by 09/29/2019on
Dissatisfied with financial issues. Was not informed that a banking account was needed when I left dealerships with auto. A week later I was informed to return car due to no personal checking account.
Buying a car from Tom Peacock Nissan
by 09/22/2019on
20 hours ago-Edit I was in a car accident was rear ended and my car was totaled. Tom Peacock Nissan had a vehicle advertised online for 11,888.00. I went there and took a look at it and test drove it. This was 5 days after the accident. Now mind you I was in extreme pain, taking muscle relaxers and pain meds and still trying to work. Thry took advantage of me and counted on me to not notice what they had done. I paid $1000.00 down during the signing. And did not realize they had jacked up the financing price to over $13,000.00 the added their fee's and taxes which ended up totaling over $14,000.00. The car should have been financed for $10,888.00 then added the taxes and fee's. I spoke to them today about it and they refuse to do an amended finance and resubmit to the bank. Then on top of that they said for me to leave my car after signing papers so they could certify it. So I left it there and picked it up the next day. There was about 100 miles extra on the mileage from what it was the night before when they said to leave it. So I will be contacting the Federal Trades Commission and the Attorney General and getting a lawyer. They ripped me off of more that $3,000.00. Please be ware of Tom Peacock Nissan on 45 North. People please make sure the price wasn't jacked up before signing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Lousy service
by 09/05/2019on
My daughter brought her 2017 Versa (26,000 miles) in for a free oil change that was included with the purchase of the car. We had purchased it 6 months prior. After she waited 2 hours for her scheduled oil change she was told the car needed a new battery which was not covered by the extended warranty we purchased. I told her no. Four days later I checked the battery and oil (30 years working on cars). I found the battery was in excellent condition. I checked the oil and found it was 1/2" over the full mark. The owners manual states DO NOT OVER FILL! in bold letters. AT 9PM in the evening I'm under her car draining a full quart out of the engine before it fell into the normal range on the dipstick. Great job Peacock Service!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Non-Responsive, people hanging up in my face & unprofessional receptionists
by 08/10/2019on
On August 9, 2019 I called Tom Peacock Nissan to schedule service on my 2019 Nissan Maxima. When I called the receptionist told me t hold, but never transferred m call. I sat on the line for 5 minutes before I snapped. I hung up and called back. When the receptionist answered I told her that she didn't transfer me. She got rude and stated, "Ma'am, I transferred the call and I can't help they didn't answer". After saying this, she transferred the call and this time a guy answered and asked me to hold on. I held the line for 10 minutes, he never came back to the line. I called back and told the receptionist and she clicked in my face without a word and transferred me back to service. Someone instantly out me on hold. After anther 10 minutes, the phone disconnected. Now my blood is boiling. I called back and ask to speak with a member of management, no one picked up and the phone disconnected again. I called right back because this dealership is the closet to me, plus I wanted someone to explain the service points to me, not to mention that this is the second time this has happened to me with this dealership. You would've thought I'd had enough. When I was buying my car, they were so attentive and now to be treated as if I am a nobody and that my money doesn't matter pisses me off. My service light is on in my car and I can't get these people to communicate with me. I work through the week and am off on the weekends which is when I have the time to run all my errands and other things. As far as I am concerned, if these people want to act this way with customers, they shouldn't be allowed to be open. Pisses me off when I am treated in this manner. This is not one, but twice that this has happened to me with this same dealership, with service and the receptionists.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Outstanding Experience
by 03/21/2019on
I'm happy to have been able to get the best customer service out of your sales team.Your online representatives went above and beyond to ensure my visit was perfect. I will be recommending family and friends!
Best experience ever!
by 02/20/2019on
Came to Tom Peacock to trade in my 2006 Chrysler for a new car. I was worried I wouldn't get much for it, but with less of a downpayment, what I got for my car was enough to drive off with my new '17 Sentra. These guys make deals!
Love My Altima
by 02/11/2019on
Thank you Lauren for such a great experience. I couldn't be happier with my new Altima. I'm definitely going to be sending my friends and family.
Tom Peacock visit.
by 01/31/2019on
Pete was very helpful in narrowing my search and a true professional.
BUYER BEWARE
by 12/28/2018on
BUYER BEWARE (Please Read): Because of my experience with Tom Peacock Nissan, it would be very wise for you to take photos of everything you sign (to make certain they give you ALL those papers afterwards, as they did NOT with me) AND record ALL communications with them (within Texas law)--Otherwise, they might deceive you, as they did me! The ONLY reason I am writing this is because I do not want to be a coward to what I know and to share it--to try to prevent my experience from happening to other prospective Nissan (or any) vehicle buyers. I am a 60 year old female, with disabilities. I did my research of the vehicle and what fees are negotiable, so I could save as much money possible. On my second visit with them, I spent about 8 hours there, trying to get the best deal. I constantly told them I absolutely would not pay nonsense fees. They had four employees working their game with me--or should I say against me: 1. Chris Gates, General Sales Manager: I found him to be extremely manipulative, sly, condescending, and disrespectful. 2. Alfred Garcia, Sales Manager: I found him to lie a lot. However, he was respectful, for the most part. He usually joined Larkin and me in the negotiating. * The above two men were the ones who were really in charge of this transaction. 3. Jonathan Larkin, Salesperson: I found this very young man to be a mere subordinate. When Garcia was not with him, Larkin kept going to Garcia and Gates for answers/advice. Larkin was kind in the beginning but passive-aggressive at the end. 4. Christopher Gomez, Salesperson: When their tactics didn't work, they brought in this guy, to no avail. For the most part, he was professional and respectful. They all did their best at manipulating the numbers in order to confuse me (I have all the paperwork they gave me). However, I kept my focus and would not budge. My hard work paid off--At the end, they took all nonsense fees off, and the total price was $28,477 plus tax. Within a month, I looked at all the paperwork they gave me and realized there was a $349.50 discrepancy, in their favor. I went to the finance manager, Miguel Campos, and related the discrepancy. I showed him the paperwork he gave me, which had no mention of $349.50. He gave me another document, which he said he thought he had given me--AND THERE IT WAS--it showed exactly the $349.50 that I was missing and not shown in the paperwork they gave me the day that I purchased the vehicle. The document Campos showed me stated a Dealer Service Fee of $349.50. I told him I never received that document and asked him what a Dealer Service Fee was. He literally said that the $349.50 Dealer Service Fee was to make up for the incentives that were given to me. I told him they were supposed to subtract it, not add it. Mr. Campos told me to come back on Saturday--He would talk to management regarding this. When I went back, he said that the Dealer Service Fee was a “Dealer Prep Fee.” I told him that is not what he said the first time and told him that is a nonsense fee, which I adamantly stated I would not pay. Hence, they would not give me the $349.50 (plus tax). I went to a friend of mine who works for Ford, and he told me that was a nonsense fee. I also went to Humble Nissan and they also told me that was a nonsense fee. Mr. Campos was honest enough to tell me the truth that the $349.50 was really to make up for the incentives/discounts I received. If he is a genuinely honest person, he will still admit this truth. I don't know how involved Miguel Campos was in the manipulation, besides not giving me the document that stated $349.50. Nevertheless, I found Mr. Campos to be very kind and respectful. Maybe I shouldn’t have, but I trusted him more than any of the others that I dealt with, at Tom Peacock Nissan. However, I know that Chris Gates was involved in manipulating the numbers--till the very end! Joe Garcia, General Manager of that store (not Alfred Garcia): I phoned him regarding their discrepancy and deception, and he was extremely belittling, rude, very unprofessional, and sounded so uneducated. He was mocking and screaming at me, trying to intimidate me. By the poor and unprofessional way he was talking to me, I gathered Chris Gates (and maybe others) had already talked to him about their $349.50 deception, in lieu of my incentives I received. One Last Note: Do not take possession of your purchased vehicle when it is dark. I did so--and later found minor body damage on it. They did, however, buff out an area of scratches and haphazardly repaired a nick. One other area was not repaired. By the way, this was a “brand new” vehicle, with only 4 miles. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME!
great customer service
by 12/28/2018on
Today we worked with Calvin Williams. He was exceptional in his knowledge and customer service. He guided us through what is normally a headache and haggle with such ease. I would recommend anyone to buy a car here!!! While I walked away today without purchasing, I will be back very soon and wouldn’t think to do business with anyone else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Nissan Rogue
by 12/28/2018on
muy agradecido con el sr Luis Bennasar por la ayuda que me presto, excelente servicio, me ayudo bastante, gracias
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My 2018 Maxima
by 12/18/2018on
My sales experience with Mr. Calvin Williams at Tom Peacock Nissan was overwhelmingly great. I've purchased cars from him in the past. He has always taken care of any issues with my car during and after the sale. He is very kind and has a wonderful attitude. He carries himself in a very professional manner. He is an excellent salesman. I will continue to purchase vehicles from Tom Peacock Nissan as long as Mr. Williams is there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
