1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was looking for price quote for a 2011 BMW 528i. Since their intenet sales manager, Chad, emailed me a few times and seemed nice, I called him today to discuss a car in their inventory. But he is so rude that I can't even talk with him. He refused to quote me price on the car other than MSRP. He told me that if I want to buy that car, I have one chance to offer him a price that he likes. He is too busy to discuss it with me. If he likes my price, I can buy it, otherwise, no. There is only one chance. As result of that call, I bought a 2011 BMW 528i from Moritz this afternoon. Chad is the rudest salesman I have ever seen. Read more