Extremely poor customer service
by 01/08/2020on
After constantly being turned away to get my truck fixed while under warranty, getting zero response from anyone at the dealership. Even tried contacting the general manager thinking he might actually want to fix the situation and keep a customer, I got no response.
Do your homework and do not be pushed into anything
by 07/29/2019on
I went to this dealership because my Uncle in retirement worked security at UT baseball games and was close with Mr. Covert who has a booth during season, he told my Uncle- you need anything at all you just call me. Maybe I should have had my Uncle call him beforehand to ensure I wasn't flushed through like cattle with a bad deal. My Uncle told me Mr. Covert was a great guy and I am sure he is, so I thought the same would reflect throughout the dealership. I went here rather than Rush Chevrolet in Elgin where I was incredibly happy doing business before. I wish I had listened to my gut and gone back there instead to trade in my Equinox. When I first got to Covert, I told the sales person I was there for ONE vehicle only and was looking to LOWER my payments being a recently single mom with scraping by with 3 kids, working 2 jobs, 1 of which relied heavily on my vehicle. When I got to the dealership, I was initially there to look at a Used vehicle they had listed. The sales person tells me he is going to be honest, that in my situation I would not be approved for a Used vehicle being slightly upside down on my current one because the banks wouldn't approve the loan. He tells me a Dodge Journey would be best since they are offering $10k off right now and it could be adjusted to accommodate what I owe. I said I was going to lunch to discuss it with my cousin who was with me and call my Uncle since I was not prepared for a new car. The sales person asks if he can get my SSN to run the check and crunch the numbers. Great sales tactic with the foot in the door! I refused. When we came back from lunch, we went ahead and test drove the Journey. I agree to let him at least run the credit check and let me see the numbers. He gave me a soft overview where it was $3k over what he originally told me to reel me in. He then leads me to the waiting area and tells me to wait for the finance manager to "go over my options" after they ran the credit check. I thought we were about to weigh and discuss all my options like I was told, since I just briefly test drove the vehicle, hadn't even gone over features, etc, nor had a chance to even check it out in depth for things like which color and exact car I wanted. The finance manager pulls me into his office and tells me the price I would be looking at to finance the Journey, saying it is the ABSOLUTE LOWEST they can do. Their lowest was $150 more a month than I was currently paying- I might as well be in a high end vehicle or small apartment for the quoted price. I asked to look at the pricing breakdown in depth. He was not willing. In fact, he snapped at me and refused before recomposing himself, which was incredibly alarming. He told me I had to initial the boxes to get to the next screen and that is how the software works, that I could see the numbers only AFTER we got through the screens. However, I played along, thinking I could see the breakdown after the screens. He was MAKING ME SIGN THE CONTRACT BEFORE EVEN LETTING ME SEE THE BREAK DOWN. Once I realized that I refused to continue, and asked him to bring up the previous insurance breakdown to adjust those numbers for me because I CERTAINLY refuse to pay OVER 600 DOLLARS a month for a DODGE for chrissakes. I can just keep my current car. The car wasnt worth anywhere near the numbers he was having me insure for. He adjusted the numbers and low and behold, $20 was knocked off my monthly payment. He said I couldn't go any lower because the insurance was mandatory for the situation I was in. I only later discovered, that was a BOLD FACED LIE. My OWN insurance covers ALL OF THAT (which they didnt bother setting up for me like ALL OTHER DEALERSHIPS I have been to). Sales and finance told me with my credit where it was after my ex husband left me in a financial bind, I could just join UFCU for 6 months and apply to refinance and bring the payment down...so this was a deal I shouldn't refuse. I STILL NEVER SAID YES OR NO TO ANYTHING AT ALL. I turned to my cousin after they were handing me my folder and said "Wow, they didn't even ask if I wanted to purchase the ONE vehicle I test drove or which other vehicles or colors I might be interested in!!!" I took the keys and walked off, thinking if anything went awry, at least there'd be some sort of policy to protect me. I should never have left. When the engine kept over revving and sounding like it was going to explode, and RPMs could never catch up properly to stop signs and stop lights (timing belt issue?), I thought "Well, maybe new Dodge engines need to be broken in" even though it's never been that way on any other new car I've gotten. The AC takes about 45 minutes to start getting cold on the coolest setting, and with 3 kiddos this is miserable in over 100 degrees driving across town with a 3rd row seater that doesn't have windows. The paneling along the top came unglued and started flapping against my window while driving. That wasn't as bad as being caught in my passenger door so that anytime I drop someone off I have to talk them through it or park, walk around, move it out of the way, and reclose the door. It took a while to discover this when the passenger door alarm kept going off to discover it was the flapping panel caught in it...that was a near wreck a few times being distracted with the dome lights and door alar while I am driving. The bluetooth system is constantly disconnecting while driving so I can't hear my GPS. They didnt even offer to transfer my VA plates for me so I wouldn't have to hastle with taking off work later and paying the fee. My sales and finance manager told me if I had any problems just to "bring it on by and we will get you a rental!" When I brought it to the Service area, I was told I don't need to have an appointment, but it is highly encouraged. Anytime I tried coming the wait time was too long to get in. When I did finally call in for an appointment they couldn't get me in for a few weeks. I could not be more unhappy with this entire experience. When I went in to talk to the service manager, I initially thought there was a 3 day return policy everyone was telling me about where I work in Consumer Protection for the State of Texas. I told the GM that had I known of this I would have returned the car in the 3 day window. He corrected me saying they have no return policy. He then asked what was going on with the car. Before I could finish the list of things wrong, he cut me off, stood up from looking up my service appointment, and said, "We have your loaner vehicle being pulled up front for you while we get your vehicle in to get fixed. Sound good?" He was not interested in staying around to hear any more about the situation, or apologize for any inconveniences, just to fix the current vehicle. After accessing that, I got up and went to the waiting room where he directed me. Now I am stuck with a vehicle that may or may not get fixed to satisfaction, with no choice other than taking it to another dealership to trade it in for a better vehicle before it further depreciates.
Buck Ashcraft is AWESOME
by 04/17/2019on
The service here is awesome and Buck Ashcraft is the best car salesman I've met. No pressure, wants to give you a good deal. Overall A+ experience
Bought my new 2018 scatpack challenger
by 07/14/2018on
I traded in my 2015 journey for a 2018 scat-pack challenger. I was upside down on the payment but my salesman Jonathon and Jerame the finance manager kept working with me until we could make the deal happen. They where very professional and friendly. This is the 2nd vehicle ive purchased from them and ill be buying from here in the future! I highly recommend covert dodge and thank you again Jonathon and Jerame!!
Best first car buying experience
by 06/30/2018on
I was a first time car buyer, so I was nervous about the process (you hear horror stories). I had looked around at other places for Jeeps, but always came back to Covert because of their selection (way more than anywhere else at the time) and the people. Working with Buck was like buying a car from a friend (a very knowledgable friend), not a salesperson; there was no pressure, he had answers to all questions, knew all the ins and outs of the Jeeps, and gave the "good" and "bad" of every car, all while staying realistic to what can be achieved with the price/car I had in mind. In the end, I had a great car buying experience; got my dream car (a 2-door Jeep Wrangler), a friend, and a dealership that I would actually would recommend to others. 10/10 would recommend Buck if you're looking to buy a car.
Amazing Customer Service
by 04/19/2018on
Buck Ashcraft was beyond helpful and his amazing customer service has made us lifelong customers. He worked quickly and efficiently to address our needs and get us the best deal possible. I highly recommend him!
Charles Black
by 01/15/2018on
I would like to say thank you to Charles Black for being an amazing salesman. This is the best experience we have ever had purchasing a vehicle. I drove form Houston to get my 09 Dodge Ram Laramie. Awesome truck. We were pre-approved for financing so the deal went a smooth as it could go. We were out of there in less than an hour. Thanks again Charles..
Edgar --- best sales person
by 01/31/2017on
We (me and my husband) bought a Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016 last year from Covert Jeep along with the high altitude package. Edgar, a great sales person helped us to get the vehicle of our choice with exactly all the features we were looking for. He is awesome, managed the amount of lease payment that we can afford. Recently, my vehicle was in accident, got hit by another car at the rear end. I called Edgar again to get the current the carfax value of the vehicle from the dealer to estimate the diminishing value which we can negotiate with the insurance. After so many days, not only he recognized me but he went beyond, communicated with me constantly and helped me to get the details that we were looking for. A great sales guy, have a great knowledge of the vehicles, very friendly.
Ron Bautista for Salesperson of the Year
by 12/09/2016on
Ron Bautista of Covert Dodge/Jeep is by far the best car dealer sales representative I have ever dealt with. He listened to our needs and provided multiple options with a no pressure attitude. The first time in, I left after not being able to come to a deal on the trade-in but Ron did not get upset, did not try to pressure me, but instead, understood my issues and allowed me to walk out the door without pressure. He could've continued with other less favorable options but instead he knew when to call it a day. That experience set well with me and a week later, when I was ready, I went back to him to close the deal on another vehicle. Had he not been patient and understanding in that first visit, I would've written him off but instead of seeking someone else, Ron was the only person I wanted to deal with. Not only did I get the Jeep I wanted, I feel I came away with a new friend. Thanks Ron!
Great Salesmanship
by 11/29/2016on
Purchased a new (used) vehicle from Kenneth and can't say enough good things about the sales. Kenneth provide information, set us up for a test drive, covered all the details about the purchase and was NOT a pressure salesman. He even let us drive the vehicle to lunch and discuss the possible purchase without having a 'salesperson' around you. Great job Kenneth!! Thanks!!
Dodge Charger
by 09/06/2016on
I would like to start off by saying my Service consultant Aaron Barker was great and he was a pleasure to work with. I took my car in for a Tract Control light that was coming on , the technician suggested that I replace the Clock Spring and Manifold.The cost for both would be close to 2000 , I asked if I were to replace the Clock spring ( which was close to 600 ) it would take care of the issue and I was told yes. My car is still acting up and ligghts are coming on , I called and complained and all I was told is that " they thought " it would take care of the issue. I am now out 600 dollars and My car is still not fixed . Technicians should not quote and guiarantee anything without knowing the cause for sure .
Great group of guys!
by 10/13/2014on
I would like to thank the whole staff of Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Austin Texas. We recently purchased a used Acura TL and the whole buying experience was great. We would like to Mr. Michael Dagrosa for being our sales man and giving us a great costumer service. He assisted us every step of the way, delivered excellent service - knowledge of the product, patience with my questions, and professional demeanor. Our main contact was Mr. John Read who was very helpful as well, He even went beyond his work hours trying to assist us. Overall all the employees are great even the guy named Wes who was all smiles greeting us and offering to answer any questions we might have. They all smile, always have great attitude. I would recommend this dealer to any family member. Great Customer Service still exist, God Bless the whole staff.
Absolutely the Best Car Buying Experience !!!!!
by 05/30/2014on
Well let's start off by saying that once I figured out the exact truck I was looking for, then I started getting prices from 25 different dealers around the state of Texas. I called Covert and spoke with Jeff T. and explained the truck I was looking for and he gave me a drive out price that was way cheaper than any of the other 25 dealerships. I even tried to see if some of the dealerships close to my house could beat Coverts price. They told me there was no way they could beat the price I received from Covert. So I decided to buy the truck and I already had financing with a really good interest rate. After talking with Jeff about the final numbers he felt pretty confidant that they could beat the interest rate I had. I thought to myself there was no way but I would let them try. Irene P. called me a couple hrs later and verified all the paperwork with me and informed me that I qualified for a lower interest rate with one of there lenders. So they just made a great deal even better!!! The truck was delivered to my house and everything was just like Jeff and I had discussed. Thank You Covert Dodge and especially Jeff T. and Irene P. for not only getting me the best deal on my truck but for exceptional customer service!!!! I will highly recommend Covert Dodge !! Thanks Again, Joe S.
Good new car buying experience
by 02/20/2014on
Tom B. was helpful, knowledgable, and patient.
