I went to this dealership because my Uncle in retirement worked security at UT baseball games and was close with Mr. Covert who has a booth during season, he told my Uncle- you need anything at all you just call me. Maybe I should have had my Uncle call him beforehand to ensure I wasn't flushed through like cattle with a bad deal. My Uncle told me Mr. Covert was a great guy and I am sure he is, so I thought the same would reflect throughout the dealership. I went here rather than Rush Chevrolet in Elgin where I was incredibly happy doing business before. I wish I had listened to my gut and gone back there instead to trade in my Equinox. When I first got to Covert, I told the sales person I was there for ONE vehicle only and was looking to LOWER my payments being a recently single mom with scraping by with 3 kids, working 2 jobs, 1 of which relied heavily on my vehicle. When I got to the dealership, I was initially there to look at a Used vehicle they had listed. The sales person tells me he is going to be honest, that in my situation I would not be approved for a Used vehicle being slightly upside down on my current one because the banks wouldn't approve the loan. He tells me a Dodge Journey would be best since they are offering $10k off right now and it could be adjusted to accommodate what I owe. I said I was going to lunch to discuss it with my cousin who was with me and call my Uncle since I was not prepared for a new car. The sales person asks if he can get my SSN to run the check and crunch the numbers. Great sales tactic with the foot in the door! I refused. When we came back from lunch, we went ahead and test drove the Journey. I agree to let him at least run the credit check and let me see the numbers. He gave me a soft overview where it was $3k over what he originally told me to reel me in. He then leads me to the waiting area and tells me to wait for the finance manager to "go over my options" after they ran the credit check. I thought we were about to weigh and discuss all my options like I was told, since I just briefly test drove the vehicle, hadn't even gone over features, etc, nor had a chance to even check it out in depth for things like which color and exact car I wanted. The finance manager pulls me into his office and tells me the price I would be looking at to finance the Journey, saying it is the ABSOLUTE LOWEST they can do. Their lowest was $150 more a month than I was currently paying- I might as well be in a high end vehicle or small apartment for the quoted price. I asked to look at the pricing breakdown in depth. He was not willing. In fact, he snapped at me and refused before recomposing himself, which was incredibly alarming. He told me I had to initial the boxes to get to the next screen and that is how the software works, that I could see the numbers only AFTER we got through the screens. However, I played along, thinking I could see the breakdown after the screens. He was MAKING ME SIGN THE CONTRACT BEFORE EVEN LETTING ME SEE THE BREAK DOWN. Once I realized that I refused to continue, and asked him to bring up the previous insurance breakdown to adjust those numbers for me because I CERTAINLY refuse to pay OVER 600 DOLLARS a month for a DODGE for chrissakes. I can just keep my current car. The car wasnt worth anywhere near the numbers he was having me insure for. He adjusted the numbers and low and behold, $20 was knocked off my monthly payment. He said I couldn't go any lower because the insurance was mandatory for the situation I was in. I only later discovered, that was a BOLD FACED LIE. My OWN insurance covers ALL OF THAT (which they didnt bother setting up for me like ALL OTHER DEALERSHIPS I have been to). Sales and finance told me with my credit where it was after my ex husband left me in a financial bind, I could just join UFCU for 6 months and apply to refinance and bring the payment down...so this was a deal I shouldn't refuse. I STILL NEVER SAID YES OR NO TO ANYTHING AT ALL. I turned to my cousin after they were handing me my folder and said "Wow, they didn't even ask if I wanted to purchase the ONE vehicle I test drove or which other vehicles or colors I might be interested in!!!" I took the keys and walked off, thinking if anything went awry, at least there'd be some sort of policy to protect me. I should never have left. When the engine kept over revving and sounding like it was going to explode, and RPMs could never catch up properly to stop signs and stop lights (timing belt issue?), I thought "Well, maybe new Dodge engines need to be broken in" even though it's never been that way on any other new car I've gotten. The AC takes about 45 minutes to start getting cold on the coolest setting, and with 3 kiddos this is miserable in over 100 degrees driving across town with a 3rd row seater that doesn't have windows. The paneling along the top came unglued and started flapping against my window while driving. That wasn't as bad as being caught in my passenger door so that anytime I drop someone off I have to talk them through it or park, walk around, move it out of the way, and reclose the door. It took a while to discover this when the passenger door alarm kept going off to discover it was the flapping panel caught in it...that was a near wreck a few times being distracted with the dome lights and door alar while I am driving. The bluetooth system is constantly disconnecting while driving so I can't hear my GPS. They didnt even offer to transfer my VA plates for me so I wouldn't have to hastle with taking off work later and paying the fee. My sales and finance manager told me if I had any problems just to "bring it on by and we will get you a rental!" When I brought it to the Service area, I was told I don't need to have an appointment, but it is highly encouraged. Anytime I tried coming the wait time was too long to get in. When I did finally call in for an appointment they couldn't get me in for a few weeks. I could not be more unhappy with this entire experience. When I went in to talk to the service manager, I initially thought there was a 3 day return policy everyone was telling me about where I work in Consumer Protection for the State of Texas. I told the GM that had I known of this I would have returned the car in the 3 day window. He corrected me saying they have no return policy. He then asked what was going on with the car. Before I could finish the list of things wrong, he cut me off, stood up from looking up my service appointment, and said, "We have your loaner vehicle being pulled up front for you while we get your vehicle in to get fixed. Sound good?" He was not interested in staying around to hear any more about the situation, or apologize for any inconveniences, just to fix the current vehicle. After accessing that, I got up and went to the waiting room where he directed me. Now I am stuck with a vehicle that may or may not get fixed to satisfaction, with no choice other than taking it to another dealership to trade it in for a better vehicle before it further depreciates.