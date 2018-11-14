cr purchase
by 11/14/2018on
I dreaded car shopping for many reasons that we all share. After visiting other dealerships I visited Carl Black Chevrolet. Kiante Young was my Sales Consultant and I met the General Manager Gary Harms, between both of them my buying experience was actually pleasant. Not to mention my beautiful Traverse which had all the options I wanted without having to bring one in from another dealership. Very good experience. Highly recommend
Not bad for a dealership
by 12/10/2014on
They had the vehicle we were looking for in-stock and were able to negotiate to the price we wanted to pay and the value for our trade. I typically dislike dealerships, but this one is okay.
Mort service
by 11/12/2014on
Brought in my 2005 Trailblazer for a retune oil change and tire rotation. I was having trouble with my headlights blinking at times. They researched the problem and found a faulty relay. It was replaced and all is well. More work is required as my chime when the keys are left in the ignition and the door opens will not work. Found my left door speaker is bad and needs replaced, thought it would last longer than 9 years. Part ordered and due to be repaired this Friday. Sean Grimes, in customer service, is the greatest and has been my go to guy for several years now. Anytime I have a problem I give him a call and he is all over the problem. I never talk to anyone else in customer service. I do have one grip about the overall vehicle. The headlights lens are the pits. I ask about getting them cleaned and I could take it to someone else or pay $500.00 to get them replaced. Another one of the GM blunders with plastic lens. The vehicle just turned 96,000 miles and you would think the lens would have lasted longer. Still able to see the road but not as clear as I would like. Could be another safety issue ahead for GM.
Carl Black Dealership/Nashville,TN.
by 06/26/2014on
the time spent at carl black while waiting for my car is excellent.Though it's usually just oil and filter change the wating period is A++++++++..I think its great tht ya'll have shuttle service if ever needed.Everyone is very friendly..
PLEASED CUSTOMER
by 01/28/2014on
Staff was GREAT. We were recommended by a young man that works there, he details the cars. I only went because I told him that we would go but I had already made up in my mind that I wasn't going to purchase anything there. But Johnny was so great and handle me and my daughter with such care, his personality sold the car. He was very caring, he asked us what did we want and what was the purpose of the car. Once he found out that it was for my daughter who is a 1st year Grad Student college in Alabama, the 1st thing he thought about was safety and reliability. To make a long story short Johnny and the crew was wonderful working the deal for us. My daughter is VERY PLEASED. Thanks Carl Black
First time experience
by 02/08/2011on
It is not uncommon to have a bad experience when taking your car in for service out of your home state. However I had a very positive experience at Carl Black Chevrolet in Nashville, when I took my Silverado Diesel truck in for service. A very knowledgeable service manager knew his oil products very well, did not push for extra work to be done, explained the bill thoroughly, and made at least two trips into the maintenance area to add to the work order at my request, and to double check the mechanic's recommendation that ended up saving me money. The work was completed within the estimated time, and it was great dealing with one knowledgeable person throughout all phases of the transaction; a person who went out of his way to be helpful and to make sure that the extra work I asked about was actually necessary. I will definitely be returning for service there when I am in the Nashville area.
A Satisfied Customer
by 04/16/2009on
Recently I purchased an 07 GMC from Carl Black Chevy.. After owning it after a week, I noticed that there was an issue with the truck.. When I contact Carl Black, the sales team and management team when out of their way to fix the problem and I quote "We will do everything in our power to make things right.. That's the way we do business".. Carl Black's team holds true to their word.. They found me the perfect vehicle without any problems and without any hassles and made me a VERY HAPPY Customer.. These group of guys and gals are fantastic.. I would recommend anyone who is in the market for new or used vehicle to give these folks a call.. An outstanding Nashville auto dealer in my book.. I wouldn't go anywhere else for my GMC/Chevy purchase.. Michael J. Randall [violative content deleted]
BUYING MY NEW AVEO WAS A BREEZE!
by 06/30/2008on
I must admit, I was very impressed with this dealership. Buying a new car was going to be stressful, I was sure of it. I wanted a YELLOW Chevy Aveo. I called 3 different dealeships in the 37211 area code to see what the price of the car was and if they could get the color I wanted. The only answer I recieved was " you must come in and look at what we have on the lot then we could be of more help to you". Sorry, gas is way to much to be driving dealer to dealer! I called Carl Black Chevrolet and Adam answered the phone and was more than helpful to me, he looked immediately on the computer and told me where there was a YELLOW aveo with the features I was looking for and that it could be there the next day. I Then spoke with Blake and told him what I wanted, no frills such as pinstriping or power anything! Well, he gave me the exact price of the car, went over the invoice line by line and told me what taxes would be, title and registration and everything over the phone. I wrote every number down word for word (Number for number) and when I went in to the dealership to sign the paperwork everyting matched what he told me on the phone. Everyone that walked by me, while I was in the office came in and shook my hand and thanked me for doing business with them. And I get FREE oil changes for the life of the car! They will have my business the next time I go to look for a car! The car came to the dealership the next day and they brought it over to my house for me, how is that for service!