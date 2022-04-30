4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2016 Fusion.... I was actually a little scared because I was car shopping alone, again. The first time I did this it was a 100% disaster while my husband was in Iraq and because of that I had a lot of anxiety about going into the dealership so I decided to go in without any expectation. I was helped almost immediately and on one of the busiest car buying days of the year. I was able to look at different options, both used and new cars before deciding on a new car. I did not feel a pressure to buy and did not feel like I was being upsold. After a small problem with transferring my car tags/plates the staff (Melanie) called the county clerks office to help get an understanding of my military car tags and later the very same day my salesman came over and actually put my car tags ony car! Although aprehensive, Two Rivers Ford made my car buying experience a success! I am enjoying my new car!! Read more