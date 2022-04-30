Two Rivers Ford
Customer Reviews of Two Rivers Ford
Two River Ford my new dealership
by 04/30/2022on
What a honest and refreshing experience to purchase a new Ford Edge at $100.00 over invoice in today's market!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150
by 12/06/2021on
Very fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They were very helpful!
by 12/07/2018on
I sat down with Dan Degrosso and he helped me find a vehicle that fit price range, and did whatever he could to get me the best deal possible on my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Explorer
by 11/30/2016on
This has been the best auto buying experience I have ever had. Abe is an awesome salesman and he never attempted to pressure me or my wife into anything we didn't want.. A great dealership with outstanding salespeople I will continue to bring my business to two rivers Ford for many years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Transmission repairs 2012 Ford Fiesta
by 10/29/2016on
Took my car to a couple local Ford Dealers, however Two Rivers resolved my issues, provided professional service and then highest level of customer service. If I would do anything over, would have visited Two Rivers first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SFC (Retired) Foster E. Montgomery, U.S. Army/AGR
by 10/19/2016on
My experience with Two Rivers Ford Quick Lane is always positive. The representatives/associates are always cordial and the mechanics go out of their way to ensure that they do not track oil/grease into your car. The reports are always thorough and upfront. They go out of their way to make sure that their service is excellent. I have been a patron of Ford Quick Lane for over 10 years and will not go to any other dealer for service. I travel 43 miles from Clarksville, TN to Nashville, TN for care of my vehicle. There is a Ford Quick Lane about 10 miles from my home, but my trust and patronage lies in the Ford Quick Lane in Nashville.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 10/01/2016on
A little bit of a long wait for just getting oil change maintenance but not too bad. We always have good service at Two Rivers Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
courteous, high quality service, as always
by 07/13/2016on
bought my 2008 f150 new at two rivers ford, and although sales dept has moved down the road, i continue to use two rivers quick lane. they have always been a great place for service and i trust them to service my vehicle correctly and in a timely manner. nice people,too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
would go again to buy a car
by 10/15/2015on
I had a wonderful experience. Salesman worked around my schedule and addressed my concerns properly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeated delight!
by 10/05/2015on
Purchased 2015 F-150 for me and 2016 Escape for my wife. We are repeat customers of Two Rivers and have never been disappointed and often delighted by the service we have received here. Most definitely a true family experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
preventive maintenance
by 10/04/2015on
Always met w/pleasant greeting and expedited service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Clean facility
by 10/02/2015on
I like to take my vehicle to the dealer because they know my brand better than those drive thru places. I have had some bad experiences at them before.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, very quick, nice waiting room and wifi
by 09/26/2015on
It was my first 7500 mile service on my Ford F150. It took only 20 minutes!! Check-in was quick, I did some work in the waiting room given the great wifi network connection, and couldn't believe it when they called my name and said that my service was done. Great experience! Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
105K Escape Service
by 09/16/2015on
The sales staff and service staff are always very friendly. It is always a pleasure to come to the dealership to have my SUV serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I bought my new car all by myself! 2016 Ford Fusion
by 09/16/2015on
I purchased a 2016 Fusion.... I was actually a little scared because I was car shopping alone, again. The first time I did this it was a 100% disaster while my husband was in Iraq and because of that I had a lot of anxiety about going into the dealership so I decided to go in without any expectation. I was helped almost immediately and on one of the busiest car buying days of the year. I was able to look at different options, both used and new cars before deciding on a new car. I did not feel a pressure to buy and did not feel like I was being upsold. After a small problem with transferring my car tags/plates the staff (Melanie) called the county clerks office to help get an understanding of my military car tags and later the very same day my salesman came over and actually put my car tags ony car! Although aprehensive, Two Rivers Ford made my car buying experience a success! I am enjoying my new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 09/10/2015on
Our service was performed correctly and in a timely manner. The members of the service department were very courteous and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly service.
by 09/10/2015on
Timely service with a positive attitude from all parties.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 09/08/2015on
Tom Phillips at Two Rivers was very helpful when I was ready to purchase a new car. I never felt pressured and he was able to get me the deal I was looking for. I love my new Ford Fusion and will definitely recommend to Two Rivers Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and quality service
by 08/28/2015on
When I walked up to the service desk the service manager asked me for my last name. After I gave it to him he said my first name without looking at his computer. Although I am a returning customer it had been 3 to 4 months since I last had my truck serviced therefore I was impressed that he remembered The service was done in a timely manner and I will be returning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very accommodating, no pressure :)
by 08/24/2015on
Abe changed what I thought car buying had to be. Only pleasant surprises across the entire experience. I was nervous about this whole experience - it being my first time buying a car. I never felt like anybody was simply out for my money, and Abe was very personable. He and the rest of his team did an amazing job of making sure that the whole process from start to finish was stress-free, and he worked intently with me to make sure we could arrive at a deal that worked well for me. It took more time for the car to get filled up, cleaned, and ready for me to drive off, than it took us to talk numbers and sign the deal. Very pleased! I've been stressing and dreading the day I had to replace my venerable 2001 Focus that had over 210k miles on it, but Abe and the team at Two Rivers Ford made this deal today so smooth that I was able to sit back and enjoy the excitement of getting a new car, and with such a great deal that won't cause me any stress. Thanks so much!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 08/20/2015on
2007 Ford Explorer. Excellent service in solving a problem regarding a low voltage problem that affected my battery, tire sensor, and air bag warning lights.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
