Roscoe Bellows
by 03/11/2022on
No hard sales and it was fast and easy to get the deal done. Thanks
Best buying experience I have ever had!!!
by 11/08/2021on
From not interfering with me while I looked at the trucks to answering my questions, and finally into the office for the purchase, Billy and Danny where fantastic!!! This was a very pleasant experience that I really needed. I had been to other dealerships where the salesperson was really "to much into my business" but Billy and Danny was not. They let me do my thing and stayed near by so if I had questions. Laid back, non stressful purchase!!!
Factory Recall
by 10/22/2021on
Factory recall performed satisfactorily. Started and finished on time as promised. Very professional.
Vehicle Maintenance
by 09/23/2021on
I have lived in the mid-south for two decades and have had cars serviced at numerous dealerships. By far the staff at Homer Skelton Ford in Millington are the best by far.
Great Dealership!
by 03/29/2021on
Perfect experience buying my car from Homer Skelton Millington Ford. And I have had it serviced for the first time & the service department did great!
Great service
by 09/21/2020on
They did brakes and rotors on my 340K Honda Accord. Braking is perfect now; no problems.
Great dealership
by 12/27/2019on
I found a truck I wanted up in Missouri. Homer skeleton Ford of Millington sent a man to go retrieve this F-350. There were several to choose from on the lot that would have been sufficient but I am to picky and had to have the exact one they went after. This Had to happen this calendar year and I was not patient enough to order, after I realized they would have it on there lot in 12 hours. I have had the general manger, fleet manager, service manager and parts manager contact me to offer any assistance after the sale. I just had to have a few accessories lol I made my mind up if I couldn’t buy from the individuals at this location I would not buy. The whole team went above and beyond for me!!
Accommodating service without fail
by 09/14/2019on
Good service overall. Only drawback is they don't wash the truck after its serviced. Only thing that kept it from a 5 star rating.
Service
by 07/23/2019on
This was my first visit to Homer Skelton Ford Millington. They were great to work with.
My new Edge
by 05/21/2019on
My husband and I just bought a new Titanium Edge from Homer Skelton Ford in Millington, Tn. They made the whole process fast and easy, answering all my questions. Our salesman was Ryan Allmon, he was fantastic. We will definitely recommend him and this dealership!
No fuss, friendly, fast.
by 04/14/2016on
I came in looking for a vehicle to tow a light travel trailer we were about to purchase. I already had a good idea of what I had in mind. An F150 in the XL trim with a crew cab (in not white). Your sales rep, Janet, pulled up the vehicles that met my requirements and offered a 2.7l eco-boost vehicle first. I wasn't sure about it, but gave it a test drive and was pleasantly surprised. As efficiency wasn't key amoung my interests, I insisted on trying the 3.5l conventional engine and didn't even make it off the lot for that test drive. Let's just say I'm real happy Janet got me to try the eco-boost first as its one heck of a power plant and is now sitting in my driveway. We had two trades, didn't get what we were hoping for there, but your staff was happy to help get my payments under $425 a month anyway. When we picked up our trailer, I was a little surprised a truck set up for towing didn't have a brake controller, but that's a small hiccup on the order of some of my experiences with car dealers. Thanks for the great, friendly service!
Great Service! Wonderful Dealership!
by 04/11/2016on
My husband and I went to Homer Skelton Millington Ford on referral from a friend. They were very professional and wonderful to work with on this process. We weren't sure we were going to buy a new car that day, but after working with Brian and the amazing deal they were offering on the car for us, we would have been crazy not to get the car we wanted! We will definitely shop with them! Take your time look online! Talk to Heather online. She is great. Then when you're ready, make an appointment with Brian! You won't regret it! We had a great shopping experience!
Efficient and reliable. Fair prices on services provided.
by 04/10/2016on
I was very satisfied with the service of my car at Homer Skelton in Millington. They were quick, courteous and efficient in all my experiences from vehicle purchase to oil changes. I would definitely recommend this dealership to others.
Great services, friendy staff!!
by 04/06/2016on
I purchased the 2016 Ford Focus in black! Let me just say I love it and the whole buying experience was a pleasant one! Everyone was so friendly and helpful. I will definitively recommend it to everyone. Thanks so much! My 14 year old son love the car too! Can't wait to take him on his first real road trip <3
Great car dealership.
by 04/04/2016on
Nice friendly atmosphere. Our salesman was very knowledgeable, and understood what our wants and needs were.
Repair
by 04/03/2016on
Honest and professional. I have been coming since 2008 and always get a great service. People are friendly and very professional. I'll recommend this place to anybody that owns a Ford, especially trucks.
Great customer service
by 02/19/2016on
Salesman and sales manager, worked very hard to get me approved for the car I wanted very satisfied customer and would highly recommend anyone I know to come see Ryan Allmon.
Homer Skelton Ford, Millington, TN. Service Review
by 02/15/2016on
Always superb. Very friendly and helpful staff. Never try to gouge you for additional unneeded repairs.
Greasy Fingerprints
by 02/15/2016on
'15 F150 Platinum White Lariat Service Adviser and checkout were great Not so good: Being that it is a white vehicle it shows everything including the mechanics greasy hand prints on the hood, fender, and drivers door (and I am sure the steering wheel which I wiped down for good measure) Disappointing for sure as it makes me wonder if he or she was that careless with the vehicle did they really take the time to do the maintenance items properly? I own another make of vehicle that when I bring it in for service it comes back to me cleaner than I gave it to them. They wash the windows, vacuum and obviously hold their mechanics responsible for delivering a clean non greasy fingerprints all over the vehicle back to the customer.
Great all around!
by 01/19/2016on
I bought my and my wifes car from Mike West on the same day and I have no regrets! My wifes Escape had a minor glitch with the sync Bluetooth, Not only did the shop get right on it but they asked keep it for an extra day to make sure the problem didnt relapse. while my wife drove their loner. Very pleased from purchase to service. Thanks Guys!
Great Service!
by 01/19/2016on
My husnand and I recently purchased a 2016 Ford Fusion. I like people who will be straight up and honest - and that is exactly what we got. The service we received was top notch! The drive to Millington Ford (Homer Skelton) was definitely worth it! We would recommend purchasing a car from them!
