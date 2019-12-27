sales Rating

I came in looking for a vehicle to tow a light travel trailer we were about to purchase. I already had a good idea of what I had in mind. An F150 in the XL trim with a crew cab (in not white). Your sales rep, Janet, pulled up the vehicles that met my requirements and offered a 2.7l eco-boost vehicle first. I wasn't sure about it, but gave it a test drive and was pleasantly surprised. As efficiency wasn't key amoung my interests, I insisted on trying the 3.5l conventional engine and didn't even make it off the lot for that test drive. Let's just say I'm real happy Janet got me to try the eco-boost first as its one heck of a power plant and is now sitting in my driveway. We had two trades, didn't get what we were hoping for there, but your staff was happy to help get my payments under $425 a month anyway. When we picked up our trailer, I was a little surprised a truck set up for towing didn't have a brake controller, but that's a small hiccup on the order of some of my experiences with car dealers. Thanks for the great, friendly service! Read more