1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a car from Acura of Memphis less than 60 days ago. From the moment I drove the car off the lot there were issues. It was a used car so I expected some issues down the road but was surprised to that I've had so many within 60 days. I've had to return the car to be serviced on several occasions. Items that I would have assumed should have been detected and corrected during the initial inspection were not and now in addition to paying a car note for a $12,000 used car I am also having to deal with costly repairs. It's a strange balance as everyone is pleasant but unable to explain to me why these major issues (from starter going out to brakes (master cylinder) failing to weird issues like when picking the car up after being serviced the TL were missing off the back of the car to the runner in the front of the car being off are occurring. I believe that the dealership purposely sold me a car and warranty (that doesn't cover all of what is going wrong with the car) that they knew or should have known had major issues. Their courtesy is like someone mugging you and then inviting you over their house for dinner and asking you to pay to get your things back. It's extremely unsettling. If the actual "service" matched their customer service it would be wonderful and expected but that has not occurred. I would never recommend this company to anyone. It's like dealing with wolves in sheep's clothing. Looks good but you simply cannot trust them. It is a combination of the sales and service staff that failed in my experience. And a expensive and hard lesson has been learned that I will be paying for years to come. Read more