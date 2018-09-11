Service
My first visit. Sam was awesome! I will definitely be returning for my Acura needs.
Service
Don’t believe the lies
Made promises to get me to drive there twice (1 1/2 hour each way). Jeff is finance is rude and lies. Thank you to Little Rock Acura for DELIVERING my new 2019 RDX and making the deal that Jeff said no one could make (the one he lied about to get me there). Acura of Memphis has lost my business forever - I WAS a repeat customer.
Satisfied customer
Acura has been the best since I purchased my vehicle in 2013. Kam has been taking care of my vehicle since February 2018. Hes so great!!!!! Thorough, professional and my 1 year old loves him!
Best place to buy a car and get your car serviced!
The service department is top notch! The work is always done right and on time. The staff is the reason I keep coming back!
UPSET CUSTOMER
Transmission went out in a 2016 brand new car after having it 14 months. They don't own up to their mistakes. I picked my car up after they replaced the transmission and once I got home my car was making a loud noise from the tires. A noise it wasn't making before I dropped it off. I had to take my car back to them 2 times, leaving work. One of the service men informed me that when they had my car in the air and lowered it back they may have lowered it to hard which may have caused my caliper covers to touch the rotors. They told me that I would need to take my car to whomever put the covers on to look at it. Keep in mind I have had these covers for over a year with no problems until Acura had my car for 10 days replacing the transmission. Instead of them offering to pay for the company looking at my covers to see if that was the issue, they just said: I need to take it back there. I talked to the service manager who was absolutely no help. I was very pissed off. I hate I ever bought an Acura to this day!!! My car is still making a noise from the tire. If you want a reliable car and great service go to WOLFCHASE TOYOTA, they care!!! Plus I noticed on my paperwork a strut was replaced, which confirms that they placed my car down to hard because if I had strut issues why wasn't this caught or noticed when I go to get an oil change.
Purchased Vehicle
I recently purchased a vehicle at acura of memphis. The team that assisted me was Rico Salvage and Brandon. Brandon handled most of the leg work ensuring that I did not leave without driving off in style. He was very professional and timely. The whole process took about 2 hours and that's because he made sure my car was very clean and ready for me. It was a no hassle, straight to the point process. Thanks Brandon and I have already referred friends and relatives to come see you!
2016 ILX Andrew Cody
I want give a special thanks to the Acura of Memphis sale team. They have always greeted me like family. A special thanks to Andrew Cody for helping me with my purchase of 2016 Acura ILX. I am very happy and satisfied customer. I love my "Blue Beast".
Intergity
This dealer (Acura of Memphis) has a problem with INTEGRITY. They called me several times about purchasing, the last time they sent me a text messages and an e-mail stating that I was Pre-Approved for a car loan. This was after they said that they had received my car application online. Well when I got there I filled out another application, was there for 2 hours sat in an office for about and hour of that time, then the salesman came out and told me that I need a co-signer, my income for a month is over $4500, and i have no bills. When I asked the salesman on the phone that I did not have a down payment, he informed me to come on in, and he would get me in the auto that I was interested in. Integrity this dealers has none, I drove 30 miles sat in and office for 2 hours because a salesman lied to me. This is a bad practice, any one looking to purchase a vehicle from this dealer (Acura of Memphis) i would advise you not to.
Pleasant people poor actual service sold lemon car
I purchased a car from Acura of Memphis less than 60 days ago. From the moment I drove the car off the lot there were issues. It was a used car so I expected some issues down the road but was surprised to that I've had so many within 60 days. I've had to return the car to be serviced on several occasions. Items that I would have assumed should have been detected and corrected during the initial inspection were not and now in addition to paying a car note for a $12,000 used car I am also having to deal with costly repairs. It's a strange balance as everyone is pleasant but unable to explain to me why these major issues (from starter going out to brakes (master cylinder) failing to weird issues like when picking the car up after being serviced the TL were missing off the back of the car to the runner in the front of the car being off are occurring. I believe that the dealership purposely sold me a car and warranty (that doesn't cover all of what is going wrong with the car) that they knew or should have known had major issues. Their courtesy is like someone mugging you and then inviting you over their house for dinner and asking you to pay to get your things back. It's extremely unsettling. If the actual "service" matched their customer service it would be wonderful and expected but that has not occurred. I would never recommend this company to anyone. It's like dealing with wolves in sheep's clothing. Looks good but you simply cannot trust them. It is a combination of the sales and service staff that failed in my experience. And a expensive and hard lesson has been learned that I will be paying for years to come.
Service work under warranty
Worst experience I have ever received on any car I have ever owned in my entire life! Simple problem mushroomed into ten trips! Countless calls to them with seldom a return call! It took many calls directly to Acura to get the car back to some resemblance of the car I first took in. Several items they just blew off and said they would check, but did nothing! Another Acura dealer notices the issue on their lot and did a reprogram to computer and 30 minutes it was fixed, washed and on my way.
Salesman Stephen Channell
An excellent salesman Goes above and beyond for his customers. Would defiantly go back to him. finance and management were all excellent
New RDX
I was very pleased with the purchase of my new RDX from Lee Hopkins. He was very thorough and took his time to go over everything with me. I told him what I wanted and he showed me the vehicle! Lee H. Is an excellent sales rep!
Excellent service
I just picked up my new Acura TLX and wanted to comment on the excellent service that Lee H., my sales rep, provided. He was patient and thorough and I highly recommend him if you want an Acura (plus I love Acura--this is my 6th Acura and the new TLX is unbelievable!). Lee did a great job explaining all the new features and even connected my iPhone so I did not have to program it...Easy and quick with answers to all my questions. I love this car and love how patient Lee was in answering my questions.
