My wife and I had been looking for an suv for over three months and had encountered the usual hype at a Honda dealership and a Kia dealership. we had already narrowed it to these two cars and jeep. After arriving at Lenoir city Chrysler dodge jeep ram we knew within minutes of meeting Ethan Espanoz we were going to leave with an suv. When we asked about several he realized we were not sure "which" jeep. He pulled out a compass, a patriot, and a Cherokee for my wife to test drive. When she decided on the Cherokee it literally took no time at all to finish the deal. It was the best price I had found on a Cherokee anywhere and no haggle no hassle, they took care of it all. We left very happy. During our 40 years of marriage we have purchase several cars and I can honestly say this was the greatest experience of them all. I did not leave hours later with a car and a headache as I always had in the past. I think the most impressive was when (I am diabetic) I had a "low sugar" episode because I missed a meal I was offered orange juice, crackers, "I'll get you a chicken sandwich". These guys are bringing back old fashioned customer service. I highly recommend these guys, Ethan definitely, but all of them. This is a team as it should be. Just because you're talking to one salesmen the rest don't ignore you or pretend you don't exist. Read more