Great Sales Staff
12/04/2015
Your sales associate, Ethan Estenoz,was very helpful but did not use high pressure tactics. He answered all our questions and explained all the gadgets on our new car. Next time I buy a new car I will return.
Awesome Dodge Ram 1500
12/01/2015
Visited Lenoir city Dodge today and we bought a new Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn 5.7 Hemi. They are friendly there and Ethan the salesman worked out a great deal for us. I recommend asking for him. A man who keeps his word is hard to find today. Love this truck! Best sounding dual exhuast its awesome and So much power we made a Chevy look bad that got beside us reving up the engine thinking he was hot stuff lol. The touch screen in this thing is huge and simply to use its just the best really. I'm happy!
Ethan Estenoz Great Saleman
11/22/2015
I purchased a used vehicle from them on 11/21/2015. My salesman was Ethan Estenoz. The GM is Eduardo Martorell and Scott was the finance guy. I was very, very please with the whole deal from the time we started looking on their website all the way through the time we left Lenoir City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Lenoir City, TN. At no time did i ever feel lied to nor did my wife Ethan was a professional and very pleasant as an individual as were the other 2 I mentioned. Everyone there whether they were involved with us directly or indirectly were nice and i really enjoyed the jovialness that was between the employees and including customers into the scene so to speak. I would suggest to anyone and i do mean anyone if you want a good deal and walk away from a dealership feeling good about not being taken advantage of then i highly recommend this dealership I would not hesitate to deal with them again especially Ethan Estenoz. We drove up from Chattanooga and it was well worth our time. [non-permissible content removed]. I can't really say enough good things about them.
my experience
10/02/2015
I had a great experience at Lenoir City Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. Tyler Forth was who helped me. We looked at different cars over a course of 2 days. I couldn't thank him enough for helping me find a car that I loved and suited my wants and needs. I always get nervous when shopping for a car but he made it easier and really listened to me. I will definitely recommend my friends and family to come here.
Best buying experience I've ever had
09/05/2015
My wife and I had been looking for an suv for over three months and had encountered the usual hype at a Honda dealership and a Kia dealership. we had already narrowed it to these two cars and jeep. After arriving at Lenoir city Chrysler dodge jeep ram we knew within minutes of meeting Ethan Espanoz we were going to leave with an suv. When we asked about several he realized we were not sure "which" jeep. He pulled out a compass, a patriot, and a Cherokee for my wife to test drive. When she decided on the Cherokee it literally took no time at all to finish the deal. It was the best price I had found on a Cherokee anywhere and no haggle no hassle, they took care of it all. We left very happy. During our 40 years of marriage we have purchase several cars and I can honestly say this was the greatest experience of them all. I did not leave hours later with a car and a headache as I always had in the past. I think the most impressive was when (I am diabetic) I had a "low sugar" episode because I missed a meal I was offered orange juice, crackers, "I'll get you a chicken sandwich". These guys are bringing back old fashioned customer service. I highly recommend these guys, Ethan definitely, but all of them. This is a team as it should be. Just because you're talking to one salesmen the rest don't ignore you or pretend you don't exist.
Service questionable
06/17/2015
I spent months shopping for a car. I called about one on the website, placed an application by phone, and was strongly encouraged to come down. So I drove an hour and ten minutes with hopes of driving home with my dream car. In the process of my drive down they apparently sold said car So now I'm a proud owner of a much more expensive version...my fault. While it wasn't a terrible experience I am very disappointed the person taking the app and going over said car had no knowledge the car was sold and it was still listed on their website the entire time I was there. I still have yet to receive my second key fob the sales person assured they would mail to me. I emailed asking about to the sales person and received no response...this has been two weeks. I've had the car almost a month. He had his phone the entire process so I'm assuming the non reply is intentional.
Great service
05/29/2015
No problems. Daniel Martinez worked with me to find the Challenger that I was looking for and made it happen. No pressure, and it was well worth the drive.
Bad sales experience
05/21/2015
I was talking to the salesman and the customer service lady for two days about a car . They told me come on down an look at the car c if we can work out a deal . Drove 45 miles one way. When I got down there was no car onthe lot. So this tells me either they don't know what they r talking about or just plain lied to us just to get us down . And what beats it all the mangers did not even come out to apologize!! I will not ever be back !!!
NEW VEHICLE BUYING EXPERENCE
11/05/2013
The vehicle is not just a sale, and you will be treated like you should be ,from Lee W.(internet sales) to J.C.D.(sales manager) to Ehab N.(finance manager)to Aaron H.(generalmanager).a no pressure,no stress experence. I would highly recommend and well worth the drive from Knoxville.sincerely,Gary Swaggerty
CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE
06/11/2013
Easiest time i have ever had buying a vehicle.Everyone from the sales staff,to the financing department,to the general manager were very professional and at no time did i feel pressured to make a purchase.Thank You Lenoir City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
