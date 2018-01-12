sales Rating

Be carefully when you make payment. They will not tell you extra item details included. For example, when we made payment, the financial manager Tony P. showed me a brochure of a so-called "ECP" and several options to purchase. Do NOT be fooled by any these kind of insurance, care, protection, etc. He did not tell you you have the right to not buy at all and you do not have the right to cancel at all. If you bought any of them, you found it's really a cheating .... They will not tell you ANY service or warranty you bought from this dealer will NOT NOT REFUND. When we found the problem and contacted them, their response, especially that guy above is very rude. We will never come back to them. We contacted HONDA USA, and HONDA told me they accepted refund portion of the services. Then you know what, they are lying to HONDA USA. They did not refund at all. This is the most terrible purchase experience I ever had in the US since I came here. We would rather spend more on some other dealers. I know someone will argue with me, I have experienced their rudeness for half of a year, I have not and will not use any of their service even though I have been charged around $1800 extra, I do not want to say any more. Read more