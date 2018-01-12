As a 19 year old kid making my first big car purchase usually would not be easy. If it was not for the awesome service provided by Rusty Wallace Honda, and especially the absolute superstar that is Adam Ezell I would still be searching for my dream car. Rusty Wallace did not have the 2018 Civic SI that I wanted at the lot but Adam Ezell worked endlessly to find the car that I wanted and at the price I wanted! Why would I ever want to buy anything but a Honda when I have awesome people at Rusty Wallace Honda and a very down to earth person such as Adam Ezell to make sure my family and I are taken care of. You absolutely cannot make a car buying decision without stopping in and talking to Adam, then you will understand why my whole family now drives 2018 Hondas. Thank you so much Adam you are a rockstar!
I was traveling on I-40 west to Chattanooga. Check engine light came on, along with other symptoms, in my 2010 Odyssey. I called Rusty Wallace Honda and talked to Sid Booth. He provided excellent service advice and the shop got the alternator changed out. It should be noted that we showed up right after lunch and he dealership was able to fit us in even though they were already fully booked.
Sid was informative but not pushy, and friendly but still professional.
The dealership facilities were very clean, bright and customer friendly. Snacks and drinks were free. There was a play room for kids and iPads for the adults.
A salesman gave us a tour, including a look at a new 2019 Odyssey, very tempting but not this year. 😉
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This was our third vehicle from RWH, and third buying from Adam Ezell. I always know what I'm going to get when I deal with Adam and RWH. They care more about your business than any other dealership, and they always give you the best possible deal. Go see Adam if you want a great car at a great price!
I had quick and friendly service today. Soon as I arrived I was greeted and welcomed. Took my car in and in 20 mins it was ready to go! I couldn’t believe how fast it was. So happy that I chose rusty wallace Honda to purchase my car and get it serviced from now on.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I am critical of the car and dealership that sold it to me. Bought it used from RWH dealership in Knoxville, TN. If I ever have a chance to buy a new car it won't be from them. I think that because I didn't finance it and paid cash (they make more if you finance it), they pushed a bad car on me. From the moment I drove it off the lot it has had problems. First the engine light and seat belt light came on and stayed on. Took it back and they gave me a loaner car. When I went back to pick it up after it was "fixed", it wouldn't even start , so RWH took it to a Ford dealership where it stayed for about a week. The Ford dealership replaced a battery and some sort of vacuum line which was covered by RWH. It set idle for a couple of days and wouldn't start until the third try so I don't know what is wrong with it now. I know used cars come under the "buyer beware" but reputable dealers like RWH should have to back their products more. It's not like I paid them 500 bucks at a "buy here, pay here" lot. $7625.00 is a big chuck of change for me.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Be carefully when you make payment. They will not tell you extra item details included. For example, when we made payment, the financial manager Tony P. showed me a brochure of a so-called "ECP" and several options to purchase. Do NOT be fooled by any these kind of insurance, care, protection, etc. He did not tell you you have the right to not buy at all and you do not have the right to cancel at all. If you bought any of them, you found it's really a cheating .... They will not tell you ANY service or warranty you bought from this dealer will NOT NOT REFUND. When we found the problem and contacted them, their response, especially that guy above is very rude. We will never come back to them. We contacted HONDA USA, and HONDA told me they accepted refund portion of the services. Then you know what, they are lying to HONDA USA. They did not refund at all. This is the most terrible purchase experience I ever had in the US since I came here. We would rather spend more on some other dealers. I know someone will argue with me, I have experienced their rudeness for half of a year, I have not and will not use any of their service even though I have been charged around $1800 extra, I do not want to say any more.
My 2003 Honda accord was destroyed in a car accident. Travis H. went above and beyond being a salesman to assist me in finding a replacement car. The service he provided was exceptional. The whole dealership is to be commended on service.
My sales consultant, Tyler B. gave us great service with no pressure.
He was patient and caring to us in helping us find that peefect family car.
Everyone at Rusty Wallace Honda gave us the greatest level of hospitality.
I would recommend them to anyone looking for a great car buying experience.
I used email system to find the best price for my new CR-V. Rusty Wallace Honda was definitely not interested in making a deal with me. One email with a quote and not a response to my counter offer. Someone else who took me seriously over email got my attention and business.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I believe they did the best possible deal they could for me. I had been at the dealership before but chose to buy a new Mazda then. I wish I had got a Fit then. My dealings with Mazda where bad. This dealership seemed very honest a few years ago and my daughter went to it to have part of a used car painted and was impressed by them. They went out of town (200 miles) to get the exact color and car I wanted and at a better price than I expected. They gave me thousands more for my trade in too!
I have purchased three Hondas (one Ridgeline, two CR-Vs) in the past five years from Rusty Wallace Honda, each from a different salesperson.
In every case, my method was the same.
I first obtained internet quotations from all three Knoxville Honda dealerships using the Edmunds.com website.
Then with the three quotations and the Edmunds TMV in hand, I negotiated a deal below the TMV with the internet salesperson at Rusty Wallace Honda.
For every purchase, the experience was pleasant and enjoyable.
I found the sales staff to be low-pressure, honest and informative.
For the most recent Honda purchase, I assisted my elderly mother to replace her Subaru Forester that had been totaled in an accident.
The Rusty Wallace internet salesperson, Jimbo, discussed our needs using a clear, slow voice for the benefit of my mother.
He then suggested that we do two thingsa) consider the Honda CR-V and b) test drive a new Subaru Forester for comparison!
He stated, Both are excellent cars, and you must make the choice.
Following his suggestion, we visited the Subaru dealership across town and then returned to Rusty Wallace to purchase the CR-V.
Particularly commendable was the nearly 60 minute after-sale review of the vehicles features and operation.
Jimbo explained and demonstrated each important function of the vehicle and then allowed my mother to practice until she felt comfortable.
This teaching method is time consuming, but was clearly effective and tailored to the customers needs.
In summary, with the help of Edmunds.com I have consistently found that competitively priced vehicles can be purchased from Rusty Wallace Honda.
The dealerships staff includes sales people who have a genuine interest in meeting the needs and desires of their customers.
Do your homework with Edmunds.com, and expect your purchasing experience with Rusty Wallace Honda to be enjoyableyou wont be disappointed.
I have purchased several Honda vehicles from Rusty Wallace Honda (CRV, Element, Ridgeline and Odyssey). My wife and two daughters enjoyed the experience as we were not pressured and the prices were low (competitive). Big plus, they are close to our home and the service department has been excellent.
Their service department was terrible. Their service manager David was [violative content deleted], and didn't have time to help me. They didn't even offer me a loaner while they worked on my car, and hate to honor their warranties; and will do anything to save a buck.
I recently bought a new Honda Pilot from Rusty Wallace Honda on Callahan Drive in Knoxville. The main person I dealt with was Will Witucki. He was very professional and straightforward. The negotiation took place over several days and he gave me his cell number so that I could talk to him anytime. He was very responsive and worked with me in a fair way to arrive at a final price on the model we wanted that had to be obtained from another dealer. The vehicle was very well prepared for delivery and Will's explanation of features was helpful. I highly recommend him and the dealership to anyone.
I purchased my car at Rusty Wallace Honda and have had it service there every time. The service personnel are outstanding. Pricing is on the low side compared to the other local dealers. I called Rusty Wallace first in pricing my first major service and then called around to other dealers. I even called a few "Honda Specialty" shops. To my amazement, not all places offer the exact same services in these packages. I thought it was the same everywhere.
I began comparing what was included in this service and dollar for dollar, my home store was again in the lead! It is convenient that I can drop the car off and pick up a loaner car while the work is completed. I like that. The service people are very honest and seem to really try and help me understand what is being done and what is needed.
I can honestly say that My service guy Randy is countable as a friend. I can call him with any silly question and he always has a solution. All of the service guys are top notch and seem to remember me. This does not feel like a "big box" store.
I have never encountered such a pleasant place to conduct business. i highly recommend this dealership!!
We recently were trying to buy a new car with the dealer on Calhoun Drive. We previously had bought one car there and referred two people-which both people had purchased cars because we were so happy with our experience there. However, this time it was entirely different. We did exactly the same thing we did last time to purchase a vehicle. Our contact was an associate named Will and whenver we contacted him, he was always off. So we test drove the vehicle without him. Then , when we decided to purchase the vehicle, he still was not at work on another day so we had to wait until he contacted us. When he did, we advised him on what we could pay and what we wanted. He searched for a car and said he could not find the one we wanted, but he had one on the showroom floor that we could buy at a higher cost. My husband offered to split the cost since we were not planning to spend more money. They refused, he and the sales manager and told us to pick up our $500 deposit. We went to another dealer and found exactly what we wanted without all the problems and attitude of the sales people. I hope someone else will not have the problems we had.
