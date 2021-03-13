Mountain View Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Mountain View Ford Lincoln
Mt View Ford spectacular service
by 03/13/2021on
My wife and I met the nicest young salesman at Mountain View Ford in Chattanooga, TN. He is only about 21 years old and was a professional and any seasoned salesman. Our last 6- vehicles we purchased were Cadillac Escalades and one Mercedes G550. We had no real thought of purchasing a Lincoln Navigator when we visited Mt View Ford Lincoln. We were just curious as to what other luxury vehicles were out there besides Cadillac. After being told we could not test drive a new Cadillac Escalade setting on the lot at Integrity Cadillac and waiting over 30- minutes on a sales manager to talk with us. We left and drove to Mt. View Ford. Where we met Lawton Willingham the young salesman at Mt. View Ford Lincoln. He showed us the new Lincoln Navigator and allowed us to test drive it. My wife and I feel in love With this new Navigator and made the purchase on the spot. We were treated with respect and gratitude we brought our business to them. I had full intention of purchasing a ne Escalade that day but fate took me to My. View Ford Lincoln where we met Lawton Willingham and purchased a new 2021 Lincoln loaded out Navigator Reserve.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not the best
by 09/15/2020on
The do a great job when it comes to selling you a car but I am less than thrilled with the quality of the vehicles and the inspection process they do on their cars. I've had problems within the week of purchasing my used vehicle from their location. Make sure to get as much paperwork about the car upfront before you decide to purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Recall
by 02/02/2019on
Excellent service experience. Only negative part was the length of time it took to get the recall part.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10,000 mile service on my 2018 Focus Hatchback
by 09/13/2018on
Surprisingly quick service at a very reasonable price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Was in and out in less than an hour!
by 09/07/2018on
Amazing experience! They had my oil change and tire rotation done super quick and also washed my car for me!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/26/2018on
Outstanding service and communication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Tale of Prompt Service
by 08/10/2018on
My appointment was on a very busy day in the service department, and they couldn't guarantee that the labor could be completed that day. However, once they figured out what maintenance needed to be done, it was completed less than two hours later. I really appreciated that prompt service, because I needed to drive to North Carolina the next day to visit my family before school started, so thank you very much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Normal oil change
by 08/10/2018on
Service was completed as expected. I still suggest that the quick lube be opened for oil changes. In today’s world it is really hard to keep coming in for 1.5-2.0 hours for an oil change when it used to take 30 mins or less before. SERIOUSLY considering other alternatives. It JUST TAKES TOO LONG !!!!!!&
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 07/31/2018on
My experience with Mtn. View Lincoln service department was excellent. I was given a vehicle to drive while mine was being serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Job well done
by 07/23/2018on
My car was serviced according to schedule and it was not a long wait. I also like the fact that the service manager came out found me instead of announcing over the intercom that my car was ready for pick up. He gave us a chance to have a conversation which was valuable for a trust factor. Are usually go to Pepboys for all my maintenance however after this one session I feel confident are usually go to Pep Boys for all my maintenance for the last 30 years; however after this one session I feel confident and I will be back
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 06/27/2018on
The service people were extremely friendly and courteous. The service itself was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service experience
by 06/26/2018on
had an appointment and all service completed expeditiously including external wash. positive experience. did not ask for a quote but prices competitive
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Process
by 06/21/2018on
Quick drop off and pick up. Service was completed quickly and what I asked for. The extra car wash they provide is a nice bonus..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
owner
by 05/07/2018on
My service advisor did a very good job in taking care of all that goes along with having your vehicle on the skids. He kept me informed of what needed to be done and the progress that was being made as the days drug out. It seemed that the "buzz" about my truck made it throughout the entire dealership. Good thing when all hands are involved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional, friendly, streamlined
by 05/02/2018on
Tim Rowland and the folks at Mountain View Ford were very professional and exceeded all my expectations. I inquired on-line and Tasha and Tim answered all my questions and set me up to come in, once I got there everything was very streamlined. The sales Manager and well as the finance manager were friendly and made sure that I got everything that I wanted. If you’re looking for a new Ford, these guys should be your first stop!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect!
by 04/10/2018on
Everyone was very kind and patient since I came in close to closing time! Very professional, but laid back. Great humans! Thanks much!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape
by 03/01/2018on
Everybody was nice and helpful!! Tim Rowland was very helpful and warming. I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone! Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
On-line Vehicle Purchase
by 02/02/2018on
we picked out a vehicle on line...we were pre-approved before arriving...we will got there, the vehicle was clean, and ready to go...great experience with the entire sales crew
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mtn view is the best
by 01/01/2018on
Always great working with mtn view ford. Chris Yancey and Jason Rose are the best. We have bought four vehicles over the past few years from Chris Yancey and never been disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and Courteous.
by 09/26/2017on
Did a great job on my car. Took a courtesy ride home as I did not want to rent a car. They were courteous and professional. Would recommend for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall Fix
by 09/14/2017on
Took car in for a Lincoln recall for side door latch. Service rep had a loaner car ready for me so I was in and out in a very short time. He had car washed while there and called when my car was ready. Returning loaner and getting my car was easy and quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable