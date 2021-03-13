5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I met the nicest young salesman at Mountain View Ford in Chattanooga, TN. He is only about 21 years old and was a professional and any seasoned salesman. Our last 6- vehicles we purchased were Cadillac Escalades and one Mercedes G550. We had no real thought of purchasing a Lincoln Navigator when we visited Mt View Ford Lincoln. We were just curious as to what other luxury vehicles were out there besides Cadillac. After being told we could not test drive a new Cadillac Escalade setting on the lot at Integrity Cadillac and waiting over 30- minutes on a sales manager to talk with us. We left and drove to Mt. View Ford. Where we met Lawton Willingham the young salesman at Mt. View Ford Lincoln. He showed us the new Lincoln Navigator and allowed us to test drive it. My wife and I feel in love With this new Navigator and made the purchase on the spot. We were treated with respect and gratitude we brought our business to them. I had full intention of purchasing a ne Escalade that day but fate took me to My. View Ford Lincoln where we met Lawton Willingham and purchased a new 2021 Lincoln loaded out Navigator Reserve. Read more