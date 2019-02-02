Mountain View Ford Lincoln

301 E 20th St, Chattanooga, TN 37408
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mountain View Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

Recall

by Carol70 on 02/02/2019

Excellent service experience. Only negative part was the length of time it took to get the recall part.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
123 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

10,000 mile service on my 2018 Focus Hatchback

by Roger S. on 09/13/2018

Surprisingly quick service at a very reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Was in and out in less than an hour!

by Cherise on 09/07/2018

Amazing experience! They had my oil change and tire rotation done super quick and also washed my car for me!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Gary e I on 08/26/2018

Outstanding service and communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A Tale of Prompt Service

by Mr. Fusion on 08/10/2018

My appointment was on a very busy day in the service department, and they couldn't guarantee that the labor could be completed that day. However, once they figured out what maintenance needed to be done, it was completed less than two hours later. I really appreciated that prompt service, because I needed to drive to North Carolina the next day to visit my family before school started, so thank you very much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Normal oil change

by ScottPo on 08/10/2018

Service was completed as expected. I still suggest that the quick lube be opened for oil changes. In today’s world it is really hard to keep coming in for 1.5-2.0 hours for an oil change when it used to take 30 mins or less before. SERIOUSLY considering other alternatives. It JUST TAKES TOO LONG !!!!!!&

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Department

by Sunshine on 07/31/2018

My experience with Mtn. View Lincoln service department was excellent. I was given a vehicle to drive while mine was being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Job well done

by Pitt1985 on 07/23/2018

My car was serviced according to schedule and it was not a long wait. I also like the fact that the service manager came out found me instead of announcing over the intercom that my car was ready for pick up. He gave us a chance to have a conversation which was valuable for a trust factor. Are usually go to Pepboys for all my maintenance however after this one session I feel confident are usually go to Pep Boys for all my maintenance for the last 30 years; however after this one session I feel confident and I will be back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by Sherri M. on 06/27/2018

The service people were extremely friendly and courteous. The service itself was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service experience

by jimmy837 on 06/26/2018

had an appointment and all service completed expeditiously including external wash. positive experience. did not ask for a quote but prices competitive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Easy Process

by randalg57 on 06/21/2018

Quick drop off and pick up. Service was completed quickly and what I asked for. The extra car wash they provide is a nice bonus..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

owner

by randalg57 on 05/07/2018

My service advisor did a very good job in taking care of all that goes along with having your vehicle on the skids. He kept me informed of what needed to be done and the progress that was being made as the days drug out. It seemed that the "buzz" about my truck made it throughout the entire dealership. Good thing when all hands are involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Professional, friendly, streamlined

by randalg57 on 05/02/2018

Tim Rowland and the folks at Mountain View Ford were very professional and exceeded all my expectations. I inquired on-line and Tasha and Tim answered all my questions and set me up to come in, once I got there everything was very streamlined. The sales Manager and well as the finance manager were friendly and made sure that I got everything that I wanted. If you’re looking for a new Ford, these guys should be your first stop!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Perfect!

by Camille36 on 04/10/2018

Everyone was very kind and patient since I came in close to closing time! Very professional, but laid back. Great humans! Thanks much!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford Escape

by Cheflife on 03/01/2018

Everybody was nice and helpful!! Tim Rowland was very helpful and warming. I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone! Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

On-line Vehicle Purchase

by usarmyrete8 on 02/02/2018

we picked out a vehicle on line...we were pre-approved before arriving...we will got there, the vehicle was clean, and ready to go...great experience with the entire sales crew

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mtn view is the best

by Robert0412 on 01/01/2018

Always great working with mtn view ford. Chris Yancey and Jason Rose are the best. We have bought four vehicles over the past few years from Chris Yancey and never been disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Professional and Courteous.

by Aileydude66 on 09/26/2017

Did a great job on my car. Took a courtesy ride home as I did not want to rent a car. They were courteous and professional. Would recommend for sure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Fix

by retired83 on 09/14/2017

Took car in for a Lincoln recall for side door latch. Service rep had a loaner car ready for me so I was in and out in a very short time. He had car washed while there and called when my car was ready. Returning loaner and getting my car was easy and quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Danna Morrison

by Danna5266 on 09/13/2017

loved the complimentary car wash that was a real winner in my book.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2011 Ford Fusion Throttle Body Failures

by Lusher60 on 09/10/2017

Even though it was my second time I had maintenance (recall) notices performed. This time they got it right with a complete throttle body replacement. 2011 Fusion is running just fine now. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
