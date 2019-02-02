My appointment was on a very busy day in the service department, and they couldn't guarantee that the labor could be completed that day. However, once they figured out what maintenance needed to be done, it was completed less than two hours later. I really appreciated that prompt service, because I needed to drive to North Carolina the next day to visit my family before school started, so thank you very much!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Service was completed as expected. I still suggest that the quick lube be opened for oil changes. In today’s world it is really hard to keep coming in for 1.5-2.0 hours for an oil change when it used to take 30 mins or less before. SERIOUSLY considering other alternatives. It JUST TAKES TOO LONG !!!!!!&
My car was serviced according to schedule and it was not a long wait. I also like the fact that the service manager came out found me instead of announcing over the intercom that my car was ready for pick up. He gave us a chance to have a conversation which was valuable for a trust factor. Are usually go to Pepboys for all my maintenance however after this one session I feel confident are usually go to Pep Boys for all my maintenance for the last 30 years; however after this one session I feel confident and I will be back
My service advisor did a very good job in taking care of all that goes along with having your vehicle on the skids. He kept me informed of what needed to be done and the progress that was being made as the days drug out. It seemed that the "buzz" about my truck made it throughout the entire dealership. Good thing when all hands are involved.
Tim Rowland and the folks at Mountain View Ford were very professional and exceeded all my expectations. I inquired on-line and Tasha and Tim answered all my questions and set me up to come in, once I got there everything was very streamlined. The sales Manager and well as the finance manager were friendly and made sure that I got everything that I wanted. If you’re looking for a new Ford, these guys should be your first stop!
Took car in for a Lincoln recall for side door latch. Service rep had a loaner car ready for me so I was in and out in a very short time. He had car washed while there and called when my car was ready. Returning loaner and getting my car was easy and quick.
