service Rating

My car was serviced according to schedule and it was not a long wait. I also like the fact that the service manager came out found me instead of announcing over the intercom that my car was ready for pick up. He gave us a chance to have a conversation which was valuable for a trust factor. Are usually go to Pepboys for all my maintenance however after this one session I feel confident are usually go to Pep Boys for all my maintenance for the last 30 years; however after this one session I feel confident and I will be back Read more