Nissan Of Chattanooga East

2121 Chapman Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nissan Of Chattanooga East

4.9
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (0)
service Rating

Service

by Deidre1 on 10/09/2019

Mike is great. He always takes excellent care of my Murano!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Thomas's. Department

by ThomasS. on 07/18/2019

Very pleasant experience...will definitely use this dealership for all needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by calvin hayes on 04/05/2019

Great service, and great people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Nissan of Chattanooga East

by Michael on 01/16/2019

Oil and filter change was handled well and somewhat quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Nissan service

by SRB1234 on 01/15/2019

Quick and everyone was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service experience

by tammywatkins on 12/06/2018

the service department is great at Nissan of Chattanooga east

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by TRACY18 on 11/27/2018

Always A GREAT Experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Impressed

by Marine SSgt on 11/19/2018

By the time the wrecker actually got my car to the dealership is was well after 4 pm and I knew nothing would happen until the next day. I received a phone call at shortly after 8 am the next morning informing me that they had found time to diagnose my car & they were ready to get to work if I was willing to proceed. I obviously gave the thumbs up to proceed & by 10 am it was ready for pickup. The part that my car needed wasn’t a common repair part but they had it in stock. The dealership was extremely courteous and nothing but professional. They had me back up and running really fast & I actually got some good news when I went to pick it up, they give military discounts which saved me over $110 dollars. I’m extremely satisfied with this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Jeff in service

by Mooneyham on 11/14/2018

Very nice service department and employees Will continue to come here for service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Car repair

by Sentra07 on 11/07/2018

Excellent, thorough work. Professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase of August 09 2018

by deane1948 on 08/10/2018

As always, a high light of my day! I've purchased close to 200k worth of cars from this dealer and all of them have been a pleasant experience. Salesman (Carter) has always been well informed about the vehicles for sale and does not hesitate to pass that information on. Will stay with dealer until I can't drive anymore!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Out Standing Salesman

by Wilson88 on 07/12/2017

From the first moment when we were looking at the car on the lot to the next day when we purchased it our salesman was absolutely wonderful. Tom Faraday is the best salesman we have ever encountered. If your looking for the best experience in buying a vehicle we highly recommend Nissan East and ask for Tom. We don't want to leave the rest of the staff out; everyone at the dealership including the manager Mr. Harris was very helpful and excellent to deal with. We highly recommend using this dealership and please ask for Tom Faraday.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Used Car purchase

by thegreens94 on 01/03/2017

We are from out of town and called on a car from auto trader web site. The two women that we spoke to on the phone about the car were super - Tequila and Lindsey - they would get 5 stars without a doubt. They sent us photos that they took late in the evening then sent more the next morning for us. They answered all our questions and got the sale in progress. We decided to make the 4 hour trip two days later for the car. The overall experience of the dealership was great. We pulled up and were immediately set up with our sales rep Mike. He did a great job getting the car ready, taking us for the test drive to be sure all was ok and then getting the final items that they needed for the titlework. We were then sent to the lobby to wait on the paperwork to be filled out. There was lunch being served due to an event but we were there over 2 hours between the wait and the time in the office. The paperwork took a long time - i am not sure what the hold up was but it seemed they were not ready for an out of state customer. The title work is handled thru their office which is nice but they have to go thru a service to be sure they have all the documents they need at the time of the sale. It was a cash deal so there was not bank hold up just regular title work that held up the process. My only advise is when someone is waiting to sign on the dotted line be ready for them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Maxima service

by Tickman28 on 12/30/2016

It was really busy, took around 3 hours. Had a recall checked out, but had to ask about the results. We were called and said they were finished, but when we returned they could not find the paperwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Nissandriver67 on 07/22/2016

Salesman was great. He was helpful and knowledgeable. I felt like I received a good deal on the vehicle. He even followed up with me after the sale to make sure I enjoyed the truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

reputation

by stracer on 07/14/2016

we have purchased 3 trucks and 1 car, the dealership has changed hands 3 times. we didn't have any problems with the first 2 times, however this last time they talked us into a lot of third party coverages that we didn't need, or want this ran the price up to 1824.00 extra .An they are useless, they are out of town and you only have a 800 number. We have talked to ever body all the way to the custom relation at Nissan and didn't get any answers. We will continue to have the car service at the dealership only because the service department is the best I have ever had ,but we never buy another car from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Great dealership

by joshuaas1093 on 06/28/2016

This is a decent dealership. Everyone is friendly and I would definitely trust them to work on my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best service.

by tidedave on 06/01/2016

The work was done quickly and to my standards. I have a good experience each time I visit this dealer and plan to use them for the foreseeable future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fantastic customer service and deal!

by Karenhchatt on 05/08/2016

I am so happy with my new altima from Nissan of Chattanooga East. The sales rep, Mike Goza, was so helpful, friendly and very professional. Thank you all so much. I will definitely refer all my family and friends to you guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good sevice

by sadiefrances on 04/26/2016

very prompt and quickly completed. Staff is extremely polite and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Terr0022 on 04/20/2016

Very happy with promptness and was very courteous. Would be very happy to continue getting our vehicles serviced here and tell friends and family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
