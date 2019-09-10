By the time the wrecker actually got my car to the dealership is was well after 4 pm and I knew nothing would happen until the next day. I received a phone call at shortly after 8 am the next morning informing me that they had found time to diagnose my car & they were ready to get to work if I was willing to proceed. I obviously gave the thumbs up to proceed & by 10 am it was ready for pickup. The part that my car needed wasn’t a common repair part but they had it in stock. The dealership was extremely courteous and nothing but professional. They had me back up and running really fast & I actually got some good news when I went to pick it up, they give military discounts which saved me over $110 dollars. I’m extremely satisfied with this dealership.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
As always, a high light of my day! I've purchased close to 200k worth of cars from this dealer and all of them have been a pleasant experience. Salesman (Carter) has always been well informed about the vehicles for sale and does not hesitate to pass that information on. Will stay with dealer until I can't drive anymore!!
From the first moment when we were looking at the car on the lot to the next day when we purchased it our salesman was absolutely wonderful. Tom Faraday is the best salesman we have ever encountered. If your looking for the best experience in buying a vehicle we highly recommend Nissan East and ask for Tom.
We don't want to leave the rest of the staff out; everyone at the dealership including the manager Mr. Harris was very helpful and excellent to deal with. We highly recommend using this dealership and please ask for Tom Faraday.
We are from out of town and called on a car from auto trader web site. The two women that we spoke to on the phone about the car were super - Tequila and Lindsey - they would get 5 stars without a doubt. They sent us photos that they took late in the evening then sent more the next morning for us. They answered all our questions and got the sale in progress. We decided to make the 4 hour trip two days later for the car. The overall experience of the dealership was great. We pulled up and were immediately set up with our sales rep Mike. He did a great job getting the car ready, taking us for the test drive to be sure all was ok and then getting the final items that they needed for the titlework. We were then sent to the lobby to wait on the paperwork to be filled out. There was lunch being served due to an event but we were there over 2 hours between the wait and the time in the office. The paperwork took a long time - i am not sure what the hold up was but it seemed they were not ready for an out of state customer. The title work is handled thru their office which is nice but they have to go thru a service to be sure they have all the documents they need at the time of the sale. It was a cash deal so there was not bank hold up just regular title work that held up the process. My only advise is when someone is waiting to sign on the dotted line be ready for them.
we have purchased 3 trucks and 1 car, the dealership has changed hands 3 times. we didn't have any problems with the first 2 times, however this last time they talked us into a lot of third party coverages that we didn't need, or want this ran the price up to 1824.00 extra .An they are useless, they are out of town and you only have a 800 number. We have talked to ever body all the way to the custom relation at Nissan and didn't get any answers. We will continue to have the car service at the dealership only because the service department is the best I have ever had ,but we never buy another car from them.
I am so happy with my new altima from Nissan of Chattanooga East. The sales rep, Mike Goza, was so helpful, friendly and very professional. Thank you all so much. I will definitely refer all my family and friends to you guys.
