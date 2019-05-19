Customer Reviews of Toyota of Rock Hill
Service
by 05/19/2019on
Fast service for 6 month service interval.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/02/2019on
Scott Baker did a great job! Timely honest and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2013 Prius V
by 03/28/2019on
Very satisfied with the service received from Fox. Extremely professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/18/2019on
I appreciate people of their word! Thank you Tim Evans for insisting on excellence!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tim Evans
by 01/12/2019on
Wonderful service, didn't try to up sell. Even though he's an Eagles fan he was very nice and pleasant!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great!!!
by 01/11/2019on
Everyone, including Cody Waits was fantastic
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Sevice!
by 01/01/2019on
I had a great customer service experience at Toyota of Rock Hill! Tim Fox, Tim Evans, Mark Pellet, Scott Hendrix, and Sara W were awesome! I had two car serviced on Saturday and I was offered an awesome appraisal on my vehicle! All around great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
How dealership service should be
by 12/01/2018on
Toyota of Rock Hill has worked on my Prius 2 times and both times I have been highly impressed. I hope they keep up the great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service Advisor in the World
by 12/01/2018on
Lauren helped me understand the full diagnostic report, identified the critical repairs and schedule for completing the maintenance in alignment with my personal budget. I wish I could work with Lauren on everything I ever buy or own!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BOUGHT HIGHLANDER AND COROLLA
by 12/01/2018on
we just bought 2018 highlander and 2019 corolla from there.We drove all the way there instead of buying it locally because of Maurice.He knows exactly how to bring customers from far and to make them buy,he is so nice and gentle and knows how to treat customers right.And Todd Parness helped us to finish the deal,he is also very gentle and respectful.That's the reason we went there again in 2 months and bought 2019 corolla.Maurice brought us again by giving us the best offer which we couldn't resist.We decided to buy only Toyota and also from them anyways. And the whole process went so smooth and easy because Maurice kept everything ready,all we had to do is sign and pay.It look less than 2 hours .we would give more than 5 stars if we could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Avalon
by 10/19/2018on
We were extremely pleased to work with Felix Collins in assisting us to purchase our new Avalon. He is not only a great salesman, but also an extremely caring person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10K Mike Maintenance
by 09/25/2018on
Fast and friendly service. I believe his name was Hector explained everything that was done. Excellent waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Years of Service
by 09/07/2018on
I have been going to Rock Hill Toyota for years and we have our 8th car from there. We have our services done and we are always treated fairly and have no reservations in going back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Time Buyer's Experience
by 01/17/2015on
As a recent grad, I was looking for an affordable, comfortable, and perfect for my personality type vehicle. I visited Toyota Scion of Rock Hill on Sunday, and I left a very happy and appreciate first time buyer. It was an exciting and rewarding experience. Mr. Felix Collins went above and beyond to ensure that I walked away with my dream car. He was very patient, kind, and a great consultant. His skills are top of line. It was an exciting experience. Mr. Parker Hendricks is a valuable asset as well. I highly recommend Toyota Scion of Rock Hill to anyone and everyone. The cars are very reliable, dependable,and affordable. It's definitely a life changing experience when you walk through the doors of this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Life Savers!
by 01/16/2015on
I'm new to the Rock Hill area but didn't waste any time trying to find a reputable Toyota dealership who could help me get out of a bad lease deal that I brought with me from GA! My plan was to visit several car dealerships (even other non-Toyota types) to see who would give me the best offer. First stop was Toyota of Rock Hill and, after all was said and done, I never went anywhere else and left there in a bright red 2015 Toyota Corolla instead of my leased 2012 Camry SE!! Everybody couldn't have been nicer and more helpful with solving my dillemma. Sales Consultant, Felix Collins did an excellent job of guiding me through the whole process. He was honest, thorough, friendly and knowledgeable which made the whole challenging experience as pleasant as possible. Finance Manager, Tim Abram "crunched" the numbers until he came up with a deal I couldn't refuse! Thanks Guys...you saved my life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Customer Service!
by 01/08/2015on
My husband and I were looking at Toyota 4runners as our new family car and thanks to Mr. Felix Collins and Toyota's staff we bought the exact car we were looking for! They were such a huge help in reaching our financial goals for buying a new car! Awesome awesome staff and we will definitely continue our business with them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Happy customer
by 10/31/2014on
My husband and I wNt to look for. Rav 4. We met with a salesman, Bill Patterson. We felt so comfortable with Bill. We did not feel pressured. He was very knowledgeable of the car. It was one of the best car experiences we have ever had. Mr Patterson made our purchase fun....we highly recommend him as a wonderful salesperson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Toyota Camry bought yesterday 10/24/14
by 10/25/2014on
I had a wonderful experience dealing with Bill Patterson. So helpful, found me a beautiful car and made the deal quickly. He was awesome, knows the car business and treated us so well. I have always dreaded buying a car but he made it an enjoyable experience. Love my new Camry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Customer
by 10/01/2014on
We had a pleasant experience buying a RAV4 dealing with Felix C. Felix was very professional and assisted us in the trade. He is knowledgeable of the product and did not waste our time. For service and repairs see Rhonda. Regards, Mr. "HoHo"
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2 hour drive and worth every minute!
by 09/25/2014on
Felix C and Tarrance F were so helpful and so kind. Felix has wonderful interpersonal skills and makes the process of purchasing a car stress-free. I would make the drive ten times over just to do business with these guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales Person Felix Collins
by 09/19/2014on
I had the pleasure of working with Felix C while shopping for a used vehicle. Felix was honest, professional and very accommodating. He explained all the facts during my car buying experience and made sure I had no questions left unanswered. Felix was a pleasure to work with. I highly recommend him to others shopping for a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Get a new Camry, Corolla, Prius, Tacoma or Tundra from Rock Hill's Toyota of Rock Hill and you'll get a great vehicle, at a great price, with the experience and dedication of our team behind you throughout the purchasing process, and the duration of your ownership of your Toyota automobile. Our service to you does not end at the sale. Call us anytime with questions. Our entire team at Toyota of Rock Hill is here to help. If you're looking to purchase from a dealership dedicated to its customers, come by Rock Hill's Toyota of Rock Hill and experience our service for yourself!
If a new car isn't in your cards right now, we invite you to browse our hand-picked selection of pre-owned vehicles. Proudly serving Gastonia, Huntersville and Charlotte NC, we're trusted for our immaculate assortment and long-term satisfaction, Toyota of Rock Hill is always the right turn to take on your quest for the ultimate used car. To start exploring our envious lineup now, simply visit our easy-to-navigate.
1 Comments