Rick Hendrick BMW
Customer Reviews of Rick Hendrick BMW
For the fourth time in a row, Hendrick’s Charleston store comes through!
by 05/05/2021on
I recently purchased our fourth car (3 Minis and the latest, a BMW 530i) from Hendricks. All were custom builds and the last three were handled by Seth Young.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service Staff
by 06/23/2021on
The staff at Hendrick made having my car services a user-friendly experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/13/2021on
Dustin Always makes me feel comfortable and always gives me the best service and attention. Thank you!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car sales. Luke Brown and sales manager and financial manager
by 03/26/2021on
Knowable. Helpful. No pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John Fulp. Hendricks BMW Charleston
by 03/16/2021on
5 stars all the way for John and the dealership. John was professional yet friendly and worked hard to ensure I bought exactly what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Annual Service
by 03/10/2021on
Brought my X5 in for its annual service. Dealership did a great job. Found a (future) problem with my rear brakes and took care of that, also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dustin Johnson at Rick Hendrick's BMW - Awesome Customer Service
by 03/10/2021on
So I walk in to Rick Hendrick's BMW for my first oil change; I was greeted by different personnel and wait for my service advisor, they try to locate him. Dustin walks in and immediately asks to assist, I told him I have an appointment and without hesitation, he looks for my file and just takes over the appointment. I was so impressed; he was so cordial, professional, best customer service I have received in a long time. Dustin kept in touch through texts and videos throughout the whole process. Two days after my appointment, my side mirror was not tilting when I put my car in reverse, I called the Service dept, they connected me to Dustin, who helped me through the process of re-setting my side mirror. I will definitely ask for him to be my service advisor from now on. I always tell my kids to take pride in their work and I see that in Dustin, thank you for your excellent customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 03/10/2021on
Courteous team members on the phone and on site. Listens to customers and provides great maintenance service. I trust Dustin and the team's recommendations and advice. Car loaner service is convenient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dustin Johnson, Incredible Service Provider
by 03/03/2021on
Dustin Johnson has been my service provider for many years, for my BMW X 5. He is extremely knowledgeable regarding all my service needs and my husband and I consult with him regularly with any/all concerns. I have called him when I was driving solo on a long distance road trip and he returned my call immediately. He reassured me that nothing was seriously wrong with my vehicle and recommended a service provider while I was out of town. He has always been very quick to return calls as well as my car after service. Dustin has been the most responsive, professional and polite service provider I have had the privilege of knowing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Christie Fulkerson
by 02/17/2021on
Teresa at the MBW dealership in Charleston was wonderful! She was honest, knowledgeable and friendly. This was our 3rd Hendrick vehicle purchase in less than 12 months.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on 440i Grand Coupe
by 01/25/2021on
The service dept has the service tech video your service report and show you exactly on the car what they are doing. Love It!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 01/13/2021on
Our salesperson Ed Ward helped us purchase a pre-owned BMW in our price range. The buying process was seamless and he was the consummate professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new battery
by 01/12/2021on
new battery for my 2016 bmw x1. in and out, a hour. price was right with $ 30.00 off discount.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My service advisor should be Employee of the Year!
by 12/03/2020on
Throughout the last 8 years, after moving from Florida back home here to Charleston, I've been having my cars serviced through Rick Hendrick BMW. 3 years ago I decided to lease and I've been very pleased with my service advisor, Kirk Yoon. It's like we are old friends each time I come to have service on my car. Kirk is one of the reasons I have stayed BMW. I find it doubtful any other service advisor could outrank Kirk. He listens to my concerns and doesn't try to push things on me. I also believe I would be lost if I had to deal with someone else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor service - BMW Charleston
by 11/24/2020on
Service advisor was insulting to a woman’s intelligence.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
General Maintenance
by 11/19/2020on
The professionalism of the Service Department is above Outstanding!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of 2021 BMW X1
by 11/19/2020on
Most pleasant car purchase I have ever experienced. Ms Trish Davis was ever thing you could ask for in a salesperson-obviously experience and knowledgeable re X1. She was very patient in teaching and guiding me through the multitude of the X1's features.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mrs. Wise
by 11/18/2020on
My car completely locked up on me, and I had to have it towed to Rick Hendrick BMW. Not only were they completely busy at the time, but they also still provided me with a loaner vehicle so I could get things done. It turns out my battery and the starter were at fault. While repairing these things, they also found another major issue which they have taken care of as well. I cannot praise Sarah, Terry, Amy and the team at BMW for how well they took care of me as a customer. Absolutely incredible service. They called right away with new information, and we’re in touch with me through text messaging and emailing. In my eyes, that right there is an incredible team and company, and I cannot think of any other place I would rather bring my vehicle to, or potentially buy a new vehicle from in the future. I am beyond satisfied with how well they have taken care of me and my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
50,000 mile service for BMW
by 11/17/2020on
I just moved to Charleston and this was my first interaction with Hendrick. I was treated like a long term customer. The whole process from scheduling to the service itself was extremely efficient. The video on the detailed inspection of the tires and undercarriage was a nice add on as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TonyC.
by 11/17/2020on
Great experience from the time I checked in with Amy , she was courteous and helpful with the process. Then the mechanic, Kevin sent video of his inspection with his recommendation, to the completion and check-out with Kirk
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sara Robinson
by 10/28/2020on
Sara as usual did a great job along with tech that work on my cat
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
