5 out of 5 stars service Rating

My car completely locked up on me, and I had to have it towed to Rick Hendrick BMW. Not only were they completely busy at the time, but they also still provided me with a loaner vehicle so I could get things done. It turns out my battery and the starter were at fault. While repairing these things, they also found another major issue which they have taken care of as well. I cannot praise Sarah, Terry, Amy and the team at BMW for how well they took care of me as a customer. Absolutely incredible service. They called right away with new information, and we’re in touch with me through text messaging and emailing. In my eyes, that right there is an incredible team and company, and I cannot think of any other place I would rather bring my vehicle to, or potentially buy a new vehicle from in the future. I am beyond satisfied with how well they have taken care of me and my car. Read more