Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Motorworld Pre-owned

Motorworld Pre-owned

Motorworld Pre-owned
Visit dealer’s website 
150 Motorworld Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Call Dealer
Today 09:00 AM - 08:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Motorworld Pre-owned

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(10)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by ErinWill on 07/06/2021

My husband and I purchased an SUV. It was exactly what I was looking for and they worked with us to get the price in our budget. Joseph Spinelli was great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
10 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by ErinWill on 07/06/2021

My husband and I purchased an SUV. It was exactly what I was looking for and they worked with us to get the price in our budget. Joseph Spinelli was great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great deal expedited sale !

by Rbastek94 on 04/16/2021

Enmanuel was our salesman on Thursday. He was very professional, friendly, and worked fast! I honestly cannot believe how quickly we were able to trade in our vehicle and drive away in a new one. The last vehicle we bought it was an all day affair. We have little kids and don’t have time for that. I honestly cannot say enough good things about our experience. Next time we are shopping for a vehicle it will be here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

You Can't Beat the Customer Service!

by palmerij2 on 08/31/2017

I worked with Pete Noon (sales person) at MotorWorld Pre-Owned and he was AWESOME. A total professional from start to finish, Pete made the car buying experiencing a breeze. Thank you Pete!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

thank you john costa and motorworld!!!!

by lexuschick on 02/19/2017

thank u to john costa and the rest of the guys at motorworld i had a great experience buying my new lexus john costa was the salesperson i delt with he was very smart eand honest with me and helped me make a great choice. will recomend eveybody see john at motorwold if you are in the market for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pre-Owned Q70 AWD

by jlavender92 on 02/15/2017

I called MotorWorld to inquire about a preowned Infinity Q70 AWD.   All I can say is, I'm happy Jeffrey Evans answered the phone.  He was a delight to work with!  I actually live in Virginia and Jeff made the over the phone buying experience silky smooth.  We did everything over the phone and 2 days later I made the drive north to complete the purchase where I finally met Jeff in person!   I managed a large dealership in the Washington DC area and I can tell you, Jeffrey Evans is exemplary at what he does. What I liked most of all is the post sales customer care. Being a sales manager for more than a decade, I'm a stickler for attention to detail. Jeff did that insuring I was aware of the out of state tag and title progress as well as a few minor things which most transaction require post sale. In far to many instances, once the signature is obtained and the car driven off the lot the customer is neglected. Jeff did not do that. As a matter of fact he called and texted several times to ensure my comfort level was high! I recommend Jeff to be your next salesman!!  Give him a call. 

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer for Life!

by Chrisbrown3 on 02/13/2017

I had been to a few dealerships in the area looking for a used Honda Accord. Motorworld was by far the best. Low pressure, quick and painless process. My salesman Jeffrey Evans was excellent. I would recommend seeing him if you're looking for a car. Friendly, knowledgeable, trustworthy. Rare to find in a car salesman! Thanks for the great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dishonest, Unprofessional, Poor Customer Service!

by Don_D__ on 09/14/2016

Cannot recommend this dealer based on my most recent interactions with them. The employees that I dealt with during and after the purchase of my new (pre-owned) vehicle, proved to be very dishonest and very unprofessional. They failed to honor the deal that they made with me. The sales material for the vehicle that I purchased clearly stated that the vehicle came with 1 year Sirius XM satellite radio service and the salesman, John Costa, validated this to be correct when I questioned it. Well after 4 months of radio service, (free trial), it shut off and stopped working. When I attempted to contact John about this issue, he would not return my phone call. I started talking to Johns boss, Stewart Liebowitz (sales manager) about this issue. He told me he would pay to have the radio activated for the remaining 8 months that they owed me. He asked me to find out what it would cost and get back to him. I did that and I was told that he would try to get it approved and would call me back. I have never received any call backs from anyone at Motorworld. No matter how many times I called, no one would return a phone call. They would not respond to email either. I had to travel up there on at least 6 different occasions to speak to anyone to try and get this resolved. At the end of it all, Stewart offered to pay for a portion of what it would cost to activate the service. Thats not the deal we made or the agreement that we had. Once they had their money, they could care less about service after the sale. Shop around, there are much better more competent dealers out that will earn your money. If you Google Motorworld pre-owned reviews, you will find many other complaints about their lack of customer service, and you will find a much more detailed account of what I described above, (dealerrater). This site limits how much I can write. Good luck and proceed with caution if you find yourself dealing with the people named above. They are not honest people.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Nice Sales People. Worked with me to get me into the car I wanted

by nli10d on 12/08/2013

I bought a used Toyota Sequoia from Motorworld. Obviously each car purchase is a negotiation but they worked with me and were extremely pleasant thoughout the process and weren't very pressuring. I would recommend them and had a very good experience. Allen was our primary point in contact on our purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great car-buying experience

by AZpinoyinPA on 09/24/2013

Our guy was Jeff. no pressure experience, let us test drive as many cars as we liked. We looked at 4 SUVs and ended up with an Acura RDX, I was prepared to have a stressful day. But nope it didnt happen, they honored the internet price and then even lowered it some. It was a very pleasant experience and I ended up getting a great car on a very fair deal. AAA+++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford F-150

by splicer570 on 10/26/2012

Mr. Brandon B. was fantastic to work with on my recent purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
250 cars in stock
0 new250 used0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for