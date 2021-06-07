Customer Reviews of Motorworld Pre-owned
Great Service!
by 07/06/2021on
My husband and I purchased an SUV. It was exactly what I was looking for and they worked with us to get the price in our budget. Joseph Spinelli was great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 07/06/2021on
My husband and I purchased an SUV. It was exactly what I was looking for and they worked with us to get the price in our budget. Joseph Spinelli was great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great deal expedited sale !
by 04/16/2021on
Enmanuel was our salesman on Thursday. He was very professional, friendly, and worked fast! I honestly cannot believe how quickly we were able to trade in our vehicle and drive away in a new one. The last vehicle we bought it was an all day affair. We have little kids and don’t have time for that. I honestly cannot say enough good things about our experience. Next time we are shopping for a vehicle it will be here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You Can't Beat the Customer Service!
by 08/31/2017on
I worked with Pete Noon (sales person) at MotorWorld Pre-Owned and he was AWESOME. A total professional from start to finish, Pete made the car buying experiencing a breeze. Thank you Pete!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
thank you john costa and motorworld!!!!
by 02/19/2017on
thank u to john costa and the rest of the guys at motorworld i had a great experience buying my new lexus john costa was the salesperson i delt with he was very smart eand honest with me and helped me make a great choice. will recomend eveybody see john at motorwold if you are in the market for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Pre-Owned Q70 AWD
by 02/15/2017on
I called MotorWorld to inquire about a preowned Infinity Q70 AWD. All I can say is, I'm happy Jeffrey Evans answered the phone. He was a delight to work with! I actually live in Virginia and Jeff made the over the phone buying experience silky smooth. We did everything over the phone and 2 days later I made the drive north to complete the purchase where I finally met Jeff in person! I managed a large dealership in the Washington DC area and I can tell you, Jeffrey Evans is exemplary at what he does. What I liked most of all is the post sales customer care. Being a sales manager for more than a decade, I'm a stickler for attention to detail. Jeff did that insuring I was aware of the out of state tag and title progress as well as a few minor things which most transaction require post sale. In far to many instances, once the signature is obtained and the car driven off the lot the customer is neglected. Jeff did not do that. As a matter of fact he called and texted several times to ensure my comfort level was high! I recommend Jeff to be your next salesman!! Give him a call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer for Life!
by 02/13/2017on
I had been to a few dealerships in the area looking for a used Honda Accord. Motorworld was by far the best. Low pressure, quick and painless process. My salesman Jeffrey Evans was excellent. I would recommend seeing him if you're looking for a car. Friendly, knowledgeable, trustworthy. Rare to find in a car salesman! Thanks for the great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dishonest, Unprofessional, Poor Customer Service!
by 09/14/2016on
Cannot recommend this dealer based on my most recent interactions with them. The employees that I dealt with during and after the purchase of my new (pre-owned) vehicle, proved to be very dishonest and very unprofessional. They failed to honor the deal that they made with me. The sales material for the vehicle that I purchased clearly stated that the vehicle came with 1 year Sirius XM satellite radio service and the salesman, John Costa, validated this to be correct when I questioned it. Well after 4 months of radio service, (free trial), it shut off and stopped working. When I attempted to contact John about this issue, he would not return my phone call. I started talking to Johns boss, Stewart Liebowitz (sales manager) about this issue. He told me he would pay to have the radio activated for the remaining 8 months that they owed me. He asked me to find out what it would cost and get back to him. I did that and I was told that he would try to get it approved and would call me back. I have never received any call backs from anyone at Motorworld. No matter how many times I called, no one would return a phone call. They would not respond to email either. I had to travel up there on at least 6 different occasions to speak to anyone to try and get this resolved. At the end of it all, Stewart offered to pay for a portion of what it would cost to activate the service. Thats not the deal we made or the agreement that we had. Once they had their money, they could care less about service after the sale. Shop around, there are much better more competent dealers out that will earn your money. If you Google Motorworld pre-owned reviews, you will find many other complaints about their lack of customer service, and you will find a much more detailed account of what I described above, (dealerrater). This site limits how much I can write. Good luck and proceed with caution if you find yourself dealing with the people named above. They are not honest people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very Nice Sales People. Worked with me to get me into the car I wanted
by 12/08/2013on
I bought a used Toyota Sequoia from Motorworld. Obviously each car purchase is a negotiation but they worked with me and were extremely pleasant thoughout the process and weren't very pressuring. I would recommend them and had a very good experience. Allen was our primary point in contact on our purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
great car-buying experience
by 09/24/2013on
Our guy was Jeff. no pressure experience, let us test drive as many cars as we liked. We looked at 4 SUVs and ended up with an Acura RDX, I was prepared to have a stressful day. But nope it didnt happen, they honored the internet price and then even lowered it some. It was a very pleasant experience and I ended up getting a great car on a very fair deal. AAA+++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F-150
by 10/26/2012on
Mr. Brandon B. was fantastic to work with on my recent purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments