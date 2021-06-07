1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Cannot recommend this dealer based on my most recent interactions with them. The employees that I dealt with during and after the purchase of my new (pre-owned) vehicle, proved to be very dishonest and very unprofessional. They failed to honor the deal that they made with me. The sales material for the vehicle that I purchased clearly stated that the vehicle came with 1 year Sirius XM satellite radio service and the salesman, John Costa, validated this to be correct when I questioned it. Well after 4 months of radio service, (free trial), it shut off and stopped working. When I attempted to contact John about this issue, he would not return my phone call. I started talking to Johns boss, Stewart Liebowitz (sales manager) about this issue. He told me he would pay to have the radio activated for the remaining 8 months that they owed me. He asked me to find out what it would cost and get back to him. I did that and I was told that he would try to get it approved and would call me back. I have never received any call backs from anyone at Motorworld. No matter how many times I called, no one would return a phone call. They would not respond to email either. I had to travel up there on at least 6 different occasions to speak to anyone to try and get this resolved. At the end of it all, Stewart offered to pay for a portion of what it would cost to activate the service. Thats not the deal we made or the agreement that we had. Once they had their money, they could care less about service after the sale. Shop around, there are much better more competent dealers out that will earn your money. If you Google Motorworld pre-owned reviews, you will find many other complaints about their lack of customer service, and you will find a much more detailed account of what I described above, (dealerrater). This site limits how much I can write. Good luck and proceed with caution if you find yourself dealing with the people named above. They are not honest people. Read more