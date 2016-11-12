Coccia Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Coccia Ford Lincoln
DO NOT TRUST WHAT THEY TELL YOU
by 12/11/2016on
Let me start off by saying there sales staff is great but there service does not stand behind there used cars and they do nothing but lie about it, I paid over $20,000 plus a trade in for my used f 150 pickup on a Saturday, they told me that the whole truck would be gone over, I picked the truck up on that Tuesday, an hour after getting home with it I noticed that the inspection stickers were not up to date so I called my salesman and he told me to bring it right back, when I got there they took it in and I was informed that it would NOT pass inspection since the front brakes were no good and it needed rotors [so obviously the truck was not gone over and it was four days in between buying it] I drove the truck for a week and was out of state when I noticed the rear window defogger was not working so I brought it back to them that Monday [I had the truck for 13 days] with out looking at it the girl behind the counter told me it needed a new back window because she had seen this before and made an appointment for that Wednesday. I checked on line and ford put out a memo on the back windows of this truck that they were defective [so they knew about the problems and said nothing when I bought the truck] they took in on Wednesday and informed me it needed a new back window and it would cost me $1,000 to replace, but the would do it for the cost of the window and no labor and it would only cost me $700. I waited a day or two and contacted there Internet salesman Frank Vieira and after telling him what had happened he told me they only do a safety check on there used cars, when I asked him how I was allowed to drive out of there with no inspection stickers and a truck with bad brakes and rotors he did not know what to say, then he got back to me and told me they would replace the window for cost [$527.13] and no labor and now the price would be $500. After being lied to so many times I went directly to the Ford web site and found I could get the window for $489.17 If I can get the window for that price, and them as a ford dealer and service center they MUST be getting it for a lot lower price, I had emailed him the web site with the price asking him how it is that I can get the window cheaper then them and have not herd back form them since.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Lincoln MKZ Purchase
by 11/01/2016on
Coccia, a great dealership to work with and love the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RUN DON'T WALK
by 03/06/2012on
Paid $21,900 for a used Lexus! In less than 3 months it required more than $8,000 in repairs. Dealership did the "Safety Inspections" and more as I was going to drive it to Florida that week. I had the dealership add pin stripes to the Lexus, the pin stripes were coming off the very next day!They also did a PA State Inspection and stated I needed a brake job for inspection which Coccia Service Department said they did. I drove the car to Florida and was having problems with quick stops and pulling to one side. I immediately took it to a Lexus dealer when I arrived at my destination in Florida. It needed brakes and rotors front an rear and stated no brake work had been done. I have pictures from them of the very rusty rotors with deep groves at less than 2cm (? Lexus requires 9) and the front wheel well liners were missing but had been painted black to disguise $1,900 later I left with my Lexus. Two weeks later I was driving in Florida and a quick shower came up I went to close my sunroof (for the very first time) and it would not close 3 days later I am back at the Lexus dealer to find out the sunroof motor and belt were destroyed, at this point I found out not only did it not close it never opened all the way because of the chewed up belt, $2,600 later I was on my way out of the service department. One month later a friend told me my driver headlight was out. Not a problem I ran down to Advanced Auto for a replacement bulb, $200 and no returns, the nice guy at Advanced Auto installed it for me (I was in tears I can't afford this car) but that was not the problem. He took my car across the street to the Lexus dealer to find out what the problem was. When I had bought the Lexus from Coccia it had rained all that week (end of Sept 2011) there was condensation on the headlight and I asked the saleman about it he assured me it was only because we had had so much rain but it was alright this condensation was to be expected...NOT as it turns out there was actually a TSB from Lexus about it, so $2,900 later once again I left the Lexus dealer. Of course Coccia's response was too bad that is what you have to expect when you buy a used car (I do have that in writing) the only thing they offered was to bring the Lexus back to PA and they would redo the pin striping. well guess what it cost more to drive back to PA than it cost to pay to have the pin striping redone. These issues all happened within the first month I had the Lexus.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Coccia Ford Lincoln
by 12/11/2011on
Really enjoyed this transaction with them, had no high salesman pressure to buy a car, all people especially Mike (our salesman) was really helpful. Thanks for a no pressure to buy auto transaction, the Chrysler people (bunch of snobs) can learn from you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable