1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let me start off by saying there sales staff is great but there service does not stand behind there used cars and they do nothing but lie about it, I paid over $20,000 plus a trade in for my used f 150 pickup on a Saturday, they told me that the whole truck would be gone over, I picked the truck up on that Tuesday, an hour after getting home with it I noticed that the inspection stickers were not up to date so I called my salesman and he told me to bring it right back, when I got there they took it in and I was informed that it would NOT pass inspection since the front brakes were no good and it needed rotors [so obviously the truck was not gone over and it was four days in between buying it] I drove the truck for a week and was out of state when I noticed the rear window defogger was not working so I brought it back to them that Monday [I had the truck for 13 days] with out looking at it the girl behind the counter told me it needed a new back window because she had seen this before and made an appointment for that Wednesday. I checked on line and ford put out a memo on the back windows of this truck that they were defective [so they knew about the problems and said nothing when I bought the truck] they took in on Wednesday and informed me it needed a new back window and it would cost me $1,000 to replace, but the would do it for the cost of the window and no labor and it would only cost me $700. I waited a day or two and contacted there Internet salesman Frank Vieira and after telling him what had happened he told me they only do a safety check on there used cars, when I asked him how I was allowed to drive out of there with no inspection stickers and a truck with bad brakes and rotors he did not know what to say, then he got back to me and told me they would replace the window for cost [$527.13] and no labor and now the price would be $500. After being lied to so many times I went directly to the Ford web site and found I could get the window for $489.17 If I can get the window for that price, and them as a ford dealer and service center they MUST be getting it for a lot lower price, I had emailed him the web site with the price asking him how it is that I can get the window cheaper then them and have not herd back form them since. Read more