Customer Reviews of Wright Nissan
Waste of time
by 01/20/2019on
Drove 5+hrs to look at a vehicle. Salesman could not find the keys and then had to jump the battery because it was bad. The roof leaked and the corrosion under the car was so bad it looked like it sat in a salt bath. The car was so dirty inside I could not believe it had been thru the 121 point reconditioning process, or maybe it had ?
Buyer Beware!!!
by 12/02/2018on
I paid more for a use car than for a new car because I was told that the new car was $30k, meanwhile, the starting price was $21k. I sent the manager a couple of emails, but he did not respond. I overpaid by $5, 000 including the trade in...
Not sure who sold me the vehicle
by 08/10/2017on
I purchased a jeep SRT from Wright Nissan. I spoke to at least 5 different sales people, drove over 2 hours to get to the dealership and nobody knew what was going on. I had to wait over 2 hours to get the sale over with, the sales team if you call it that didn't help me and my wife speed up the process at all. It seams all they wanted to do is rip me on my trade, marked it up $7,000.00 for the next person. This sales team needs to take notes from Bobby Rahal Land Rover. Also, it is nice to know that the sales members at WRIGHT NISSON didn't even call me after spending over $45,000.00 on a vehicle from there Dealership to see if everything was OK with the vehichle. I would not recommend doing business with this Dealership.
Great Experience
by 07/28/2017on
We all know what a pain it is to deal with the sales person who doesn't hear a word that you are saying. This doesn't happen at Wright Automotive Group. These guys work to get you into your budget.
Great Buying Experience
by 07/19/2017on
We worked with the sales team to facilitate an early lease return and a purchase of a Murano. The sales team made us feel valued, never pressured us and we came to an amicable total price. Great team at Wright Nissan!
2017 Nissan Juke/Wright Nissan
by 07/03/2017on
Meghan was an excellent sales person. She explained the features and benefits of the new Juke. Bob, the manager was very helpful in closing the deal. I have always received excellent service from both Theresa and Russ in the Nissan service department, thus making my decision to purchase a new vehicle from Wright an easy one.
GT-R test drive inconvenience..
by 05/28/2017on
Was very disappointed after a visit to wright nissan this afternoon.. called to schedule a test drive with a 2015 GT-R, as I am looking to buy one in the near future. We called and scheduled an appointment to test drive and we were asked a name and when we would be arriving, we were told it would be ready to take out upon arrival. I live an hour and a half from the dealership so it was a rather lengthy trip. Upon arrival with my son and a friend of his, the GT-R was still in the showroom, with no signs of preparation (signs and balloons still on the vehicle). We spoke to a manager about test driving, and explained that we called earlier and we're told the car would be ready. The manager told us to come back next week, as they were busy. I asked if there was any way that we could test drive the car and he said he would try and see what he could do, he requested my email and that he would contact me when it was ready. After 30 minutes of waiting, we left. As I pulled out in my BMW 550i and my son in his WRX, the dealership emailed me saying that we could come test drive the vehicle whenever we pleased (most likely because he thought that I was just some person trying to test drive a GT-R for the hell of it with my son and his friend, and did not realize that I was a credible buyer, due to the value of the cars my family drives). I am very disappointed in this dealerships 'selling tactics', and that they were not motivated in selling a $70,000+ vehicle..
Paying Respect
by 10/11/2016on
I recently bought a used car from Wright Nissan. My salesman was Greg and he was great! Greg was helpful, personable, and authentic which made for a good purchasing experience. His assistant, Steve, was also very helpful and his drive and energy was highly respected and it made for a good conversation. The financial guys (Ian and Ryan) were also very helpful and they made financial terms understandable and worked with me considerably. They also had personable characteristics which was nice. Overall, my experience at Wright Nissan was enjoyable and I would definitely recommend others to go there. I hope whoever goes to Wright can have interactions with the four men I previously mentioned.
Great Experience
by 11/18/2013on
I have bought two Altima's off of this dealer and General Manager Mike R and his crew always know how to keep me happy! I would recommend this dealer to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 10/31/2013on
My wife and I visted a few dealerships, before purchasing our new Maxima. The Wright Nissan group in Wexford won over our business. The other dealerships treated us very fair, but we knew from the minute that we were greeted, this was the place to buy. The salesman was personable and very helpful with tending to our needs. Thanks to the Manager for making this a great Car Buiyng experience. We will be sending any family or friends that may be interested in a Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Sales Experience!
by 10/31/2013on
Went to wright nissan for a 2013 Nissan rogue. I went to a couple different dealers before I came here. But wright had the best price and my salesman was very friendly and concerned about what I wanted and listened to me throughout the entire process. Will definitely go back!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New Car Purchase
by 06/06/2013on
My wife and I had narrowed our choice down to a Chevrolet Cruze and a Nissan Versa. We had test driven the Cruze and liked it, but not the Nissan. We had gone into Bairel Chevrolet on Memorial Day weekend sale. Things were not very busy, but we actually had to hunt down a salesman to help us. The salesman showed little interest in whether we purchased a car or not. We went to the Nissan dealership to test drive the Versa the next day. Upon entering Wright Nissan we were immediately approached by a young man. He was very polite, interested, but not "pushy". Since we had done our research on Edmunds we knew about how much we would pay, and how much we wanted for our trade in. We took the Versa for a test drive and liked it. We felt it was a better value than the Cruze so we made the salesman an offer. We reached a price on both the new car and the trade in. Overall we were very happy with our experience at Wright and would both recommend it and go back again ourselves.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
