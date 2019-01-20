Skip to main content
10520 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Wright Nissan

12 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Waste of time

by Rlfwv on 01/20/2019

Drove 5+hrs to look at a vehicle. Salesman could not find the keys and then had to jump the battery because it was bad. The roof leaked and the corrosion under the car was so bad it looked like it sat in a salt bath. The car was so dirty inside I could not believe it had been thru the 121 point reconditioning process, or maybe it had ?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer Beware!!!

by RC on 12/02/2018

I paid more for a use car than for a new car because I was told that the new car was $30k, meanwhile, the starting price was $21k. I sent the manager a couple of emails, but he did not respond. I overpaid by $5, 000 including the trade in...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Not sure who sold me the vehicle

by Jbsnider on 08/10/2017

I purchased a jeep SRT from Wright Nissan. I spoke to at least 5 different sales people, drove over 2 hours to get to the dealership and nobody knew what was going on. I had to wait over 2 hours to get the sale over with, the sales team if you call it that didn't help me and my wife speed up the process at all. It seams all they wanted to do is rip me on my trade, marked it up $7,000.00 for the next person. This sales team needs to take notes from Bobby Rahal Land Rover. Also, it is nice to know that the sales members at WRIGHT NISSON didn't even call me after spending over $45,000.00 on a vehicle from there Dealership to see if everything was OK with the vehichle. I would not recommend doing business with this Dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Dennis_Mc on 07/28/2017

We all know what a pain it is to deal with the sales person who doesn't hear a word that you are saying. This doesn't happen at Wright Automotive Group. These guys work to get you into your budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by LarryC on 07/19/2017

We worked with the sales team to facilitate an early lease return and a purchase of a Murano. The sales team made us feel valued, never pressured us and we came to an amicable total price. Great team at Wright Nissan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Nissan Juke/Wright Nissan

by kws on 07/03/2017

Meghan was an excellent sales person. She explained the features and benefits of the new Juke. Bob, the manager was very helpful in closing the deal. I have always received excellent service from both Theresa and Russ in the Nissan service department, thus making my decision to purchase a new vehicle from Wright an easy one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

GT-R test drive inconvenience..

by DaveLoos on 05/28/2017

Was very disappointed after a visit to wright nissan this afternoon.. called to schedule a test drive with a 2015 GT-R, as I am looking to buy one in the near future. We called and scheduled an appointment to test drive and we were asked a name and when we would be arriving, we were told it would be ready to take out upon arrival. I live an hour and a half from the dealership so it was a rather lengthy trip. Upon arrival with my son and a friend of his, the GT-R was still in the showroom, with no signs of preparation (signs and balloons still on the vehicle). We spoke to a manager about test driving, and explained that we called earlier and we're told the car would be ready. The manager told us to come back next week, as they were busy. I asked if there was any way that we could test drive the car and he said he would try and see what he could do, he requested my email and that he would contact me when it was ready. After 30 minutes of waiting, we left. As I pulled out in my BMW 550i and my son in his WRX, the dealership emailed me saying that we could come test drive the vehicle whenever we pleased (most likely because he thought that I was just some person trying to test drive a GT-R for the hell of it with my son and his friend, and did not realize that I was a credible buyer, due to the value of the cars my family drives). I am very disappointed in this dealerships 'selling tactics', and that they were not motivated in selling a $70,000+ vehicle..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Paying Respect

by ksnyder4455 on 10/11/2016

I recently bought a used car from Wright Nissan. My salesman was Greg and he was great! Greg was helpful, personable, and authentic which made for a good purchasing experience. His assistant, Steve, was also very helpful and his drive and energy was highly respected and it made for a good conversation. The financial guys (Ian and Ryan) were also very helpful and they made financial terms understandable and worked with me considerably. They also had personable characteristics which was nice. Overall, my experience at Wright Nissan was enjoyable and I would definitely recommend others to go there. I hope whoever goes to Wright can have interactions with the four men I previously mentioned.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by ere5008 on 11/18/2013

I have bought two Altima's off of this dealer and General Manager Mike R and his crew always know how to keep me happy! I would recommend this dealer to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by gman92 on 10/31/2013

My wife and I visted a few dealerships, before purchasing our new Maxima. The Wright Nissan group in Wexford won over our business. The other dealerships treated us very fair, but we knew from the minute that we were greeted, this was the place to buy. The salesman was personable and very helpful with tending to our needs. Thanks to the Manager for making this a great Car Buiyng experience. We will be sending any family or friends that may be interested in a Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Sales Experience!

by anonymous56 on 10/31/2013

Went to wright nissan for a 2013 Nissan rogue. I went to a couple different dealers before I came here. But wright had the best price and my salesman was very friendly and concerned about what I wanted and listened to me throughout the entire process. Will definitely go back!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by michaelcb3 on 06/06/2013

My wife and I had narrowed our choice down to a Chevrolet Cruze and a Nissan Versa. We had test driven the Cruze and liked it, but not the Nissan. We had gone into Bairel Chevrolet on Memorial Day weekend sale. Things were not very busy, but we actually had to hunt down a salesman to help us. The salesman showed little interest in whether we purchased a car or not. We went to the Nissan dealership to test drive the Versa the next day. Upon entering Wright Nissan we were immediately approached by a young man. He was very polite, interested, but not "pushy". Since we had done our research on Edmunds we knew about how much we would pay, and how much we wanted for our trade in. We took the Versa for a test drive and liked it. We felt it was a better value than the Cruze so we made the salesman an offer. We reached a price on both the new car and the trade in. Overall we were very happy with our experience at Wright and would both recommend it and go back again ourselves.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
176 cars in stock
42 new90 used44 certified pre-owned
videos
about our dealership

Expanded selection of New Nissan and Pre-owned vehicles in stock

Two-lane, drive-in service reception area accommodating up to 10 vehicles

Appointment free, Express Service, for customers on the go

Gourmet coffee bar with complementary beverages

Two modern customer lounges featuring HDTV and separate quiet lounge for reading or conducting business

Complimentary WiFi and charging stations

Two fun-filled children's play areas

Complementary pickup and drop off before and after we work on your car, truck or SUV

We employ Nissan master technicians in our brand new 18-bay Nissan service facility

Award-winning customer service driven team ready to help you with all of your vehicle needs

Best of all, over 93 years of experience serving the Pittsburgh area as the family-owned and operated, Wright Automotive Group

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

