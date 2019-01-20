Waste of time
by 01/20/2019on
Drove 5+hrs to look at a vehicle. Salesman could not find the keys and then had to jump the battery because it was bad. The roof leaked and the corrosion under the car was so bad it looked like it sat in a salt bath. The car was so dirty inside I could not believe it had been thru the 121 point reconditioning process, or maybe it had ?
Took longer than quoted and they broke something else
by 12/10/2018on
Wright charges for 'diagnostic' $100 for a broken Interior door handle, a commonly known issue online should be a recall. They missed their stated completion time. Since door handle was broken we lowered window to reach out and open passenger door, so that worked fine....now that they 'fixed' the handle the window motor doesn't go back up, on its own...its 16 degrees out today!
Buyer Beware!!!
by 12/02/2018on
I paid more for a use car than for a new car because I was told that the new car was $30k, meanwhile, the starting price was $21k. I sent the manager a couple of emails, but he did not respond. I overpaid by $5, 000 including the trade in...
Wright Nissan is awesome for service!
by 12/21/2017on
Wright Nissan is very accommodating in their service. Scheduling for service is very easy. They were very concerned in getting car serviced as convenient as possible. They even washed my car for me!
Not sure who sold me the vehicle
by 08/10/2017on
I purchased a jeep SRT from Wright Nissan. I spoke to at least 5 different sales people, drove over 2 hours to get to the dealership and nobody knew what was going on. I had to wait over 2 hours to get the sale over with, the sales team if you call it that didn't help me and my wife speed up the process at all. It seams all they wanted to do is rip me on my trade, marked it up $7,000.00 for the next person. This sales team needs to take notes from Bobby Rahal Land Rover. Also, it is nice to know that the sales members at WRIGHT NISSON didn't even call me after spending over $45,000.00 on a vehicle from there Dealership to see if everything was OK with the vehichle. I would not recommend doing business with this Dealership.
Great Experience
by 07/28/2017on
We all know what a pain it is to deal with the sales person who doesn't hear a word that you are saying. This doesn't happen at Wright Automotive Group. These guys work to get you into your budget.
Great Buying Experience
by 07/19/2017on
We worked with the sales team to facilitate an early lease return and a purchase of a Murano. The sales team made us feel valued, never pressured us and we came to an amicable total price. Great team at Wright Nissan!
Always Quality Service
by 07/07/2017on
I recently had my 2015 Nissan Rogue serviced for state inspection, oil change, and tire rotation. I dropped my car off the night before, and submitted my requirements in the key drop. My appointment was for 8:30 the next morning. They called me by 9:45 the morning of my appointment that my vehicle was completed. I always trust and am very impressed by my treatment and quality of work at Wright Nissan.
2017 Nissan Juke/Wright Nissan
by 07/03/2017on
Meghan was an excellent sales person. She explained the features and benefits of the new Juke. Bob, the manager was very helpful in closing the deal. I have always received excellent service from both Theresa and Russ in the Nissan service department, thus making my decision to purchase a new vehicle from Wright an easy one.
Service is worst!!!
by 06/27/2017on
Wright Nissan Service is worst. Though you make online booking for the service they simply turn back saying the online reservations are not working:) And the maintenance package these guys offer while buying the car is absolute waste I suggest don't buy any kind of service packages from these guys. At the time of buying they make all false promises like once you get these packages you dont have to worry for anything apart from gas but when you actually take it down for service then you will hear statements like scratches wont be covered dents will be covered but paint is not covered. They simply try to make you fool buy trying to sell their maintenance packages. I did purchase but regretting the decision now and had asked the manager to cancel my packages immediately and return my money. I would like 0 stars but minimum is 1 so am giving the least.
An overall excellent experience!
by 06/25/2017on
The sales service mgr Teresa Eichner is excellent at what she does. She is very knowledgeable and a great communicator. She lets me know what's going on and lets me know of the progress of the repair. I feel comfortable there as she puts you at ease.
GT-R test drive inconvenience..
by 05/28/2017on
Was very disappointed after a visit to wright nissan this afternoon.. called to schedule a test drive with a 2015 GT-R, as I am looking to buy one in the near future. We called and scheduled an appointment to test drive and we were asked a name and when we would be arriving, we were told it would be ready to take out upon arrival. I live an hour and a half from the dealership so it was a rather lengthy trip. Upon arrival with my son and a friend of his, the GT-R was still in the showroom, with no signs of preparation (signs and balloons still on the vehicle). We spoke to a manager about test driving, and explained that we called earlier and we're told the car would be ready. The manager told us to come back next week, as they were busy. I asked if there was any way that we could test drive the car and he said he would try and see what he could do, he requested my email and that he would contact me when it was ready. After 30 minutes of waiting, we left. As I pulled out in my BMW 550i and my son in his WRX, the dealership emailed me saying that we could come test drive the vehicle whenever we pleased (most likely because he thought that I was just some person trying to test drive a GT-R for the hell of it with my son and his friend, and did not realize that I was a credible buyer, due to the value of the cars my family drives). I am very disappointed in this dealerships 'selling tactics', and that they were not motivated in selling a $70,000+ vehicle..
Took advantage of a less knowledgeable young woman
by 01/27/2017on
I had my 20 year old daughter take my altima to the service department for a routine oil change and inspection. The oil change was supposed to be free because of a coupon that i had from another Nissan dealer in Virgina. I maintain my vehicles regularly. the service department instructed my daughter that the car needed brake pads AND rotors on all 4 tires, and intimidated her to think she needed 2 new tires, front alignment and various filters and hoses. There were some other miscellaneous items that they said were needed. All told the estimate was over $1,400.00. They even went to the extent and said the brakes were metal on metal. I instructed her to do nothing but the oil change. The oil change ended up costing me $40.00 and they told my daughter that they had already done the emission. All told it cost me $112.00. I then took my car to my regular auto mechanic and he instructed me that all he would recommend was tires because my daughter was taking the car to Syracuse New York, I called the service manager to complain, he said that he was sorry and that this should not have happened and he was going to speak with his service technicians. I basically felt that he gave me the run around and was not going to do anything about it. The kick in the butt is that I just had bought another Nissan from Wright in September and had a great experience. The sales end was very good but I would not buy another vehicle from them knowing what I know about the service department.
Paying Respect
by 10/11/2016on
I recently bought a used car from Wright Nissan. My salesman was Greg and he was great! Greg was helpful, personable, and authentic which made for a good purchasing experience. His assistant, Steve, was also very helpful and his drive and energy was highly respected and it made for a good conversation. The financial guys (Ian and Ryan) were also very helpful and they made financial terms understandable and worked with me considerably. They also had personable characteristics which was nice. Overall, my experience at Wright Nissan was enjoyable and I would definitely recommend others to go there. I hope whoever goes to Wright can have interactions with the four men I previously mentioned.
Excellent Car Medic Service
by 08/11/2016on
While en route to my father's funeral, my fender shield came loose and rubbed against the tire. Cory Hartman and the team analyzed the situation, and performed a band-aid solution since the part wasn't in stock. The mechanic showed me his work and alleviated our fears so we could quickly and safely get on the road. We are now pulling into our final destination, and we are grateful for the empathy and quick service to get us back on the road again.
Great Experience
by 11/18/2013on
I have bought two Altima's off of this dealer and General Manager Mike R and his crew always know how to keep me happy! I would recommend this dealer to anyone!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 10/31/2013on
My wife and I visted a few dealerships, before purchasing our new Maxima. The Wright Nissan group in Wexford won over our business. The other dealerships treated us very fair, but we knew from the minute that we were greeted, this was the place to buy. The salesman was personable and very helpful with tending to our needs. Thanks to the Manager for making this a great Car Buiyng experience. We will be sending any family or friends that may be interested in a Nissan.
Best Sales Experience!
by 10/31/2013on
Went to wright nissan for a 2013 Nissan rogue. I went to a couple different dealers before I came here. But wright had the best price and my salesman was very friendly and concerned about what I wanted and listened to me throughout the entire process. Will definitely go back!!!!
New Car Purchase
by 06/06/2013on
My wife and I had narrowed our choice down to a Chevrolet Cruze and a Nissan Versa. We had test driven the Cruze and liked it, but not the Nissan. We had gone into Bairel Chevrolet on Memorial Day weekend sale. Things were not very busy, but we actually had to hunt down a salesman to help us. The salesman showed little interest in whether we purchased a car or not. We went to the Nissan dealership to test drive the Versa the next day. Upon entering Wright Nissan we were immediately approached by a young man. He was very polite, interested, but not "pushy". Since we had done our research on Edmunds we knew about how much we would pay, and how much we wanted for our trade in. We took the Versa for a test drive and liked it. We felt it was a better value than the Cruze so we made the salesman an offer. We reached a price on both the new car and the trade in. Overall we were very happy with our experience at Wright and would both recommend it and go back again ourselves.
Long-time customer will never return again.
by 05/04/2008on
I had the opportunity to deal with Wright Nissan's General Manager, Tom Hall, yesterday. He was threatening, condescending, compared me to a terrorist because I wanted to make a complaint to him, and told me he didn't care if they lost a good customer. He basically did not want to hear my complaint, and asked me to leave the dealership. As a long-time customer who has bought several cars from them, beginning with working with Mr. Wright himself, I will no longer be a customer there, and will not take my cars for service there. His staff spent all their time yesterday telling me why I was wrong for doing what they had told me to do, and that they did not want to be there working on a Saturday. The final insult was when the GM of the dealership announced in front of a full service dept. waiting room that he didn't care if he lost customers.