Was very disappointed after a visit to wright nissan this afternoon.. called to schedule a test drive with a 2015 GT-R, as I am looking to buy one in the near future. We called and scheduled an appointment to test drive and we were asked a name and when we would be arriving, we were told it would be ready to take out upon arrival. I live an hour and a half from the dealership so it was a rather lengthy trip. Upon arrival with my son and a friend of his, the GT-R was still in the showroom, with no signs of preparation (signs and balloons still on the vehicle). We spoke to a manager about test driving, and explained that we called earlier and we're told the car would be ready. The manager told us to come back next week, as they were busy. I asked if there was any way that we could test drive the car and he said he would try and see what he could do, he requested my email and that he would contact me when it was ready. After 30 minutes of waiting, we left. As I pulled out in my BMW 550i and my son in his WRX, the dealership emailed me saying that we could come test drive the vehicle whenever we pleased (most likely because he thought that I was just some person trying to test drive a GT-R for the hell of it with my son and his friend, and did not realize that I was a credible buyer, due to the value of the cars my family drives). I am very disappointed in this dealerships 'selling tactics', and that they were not motivated in selling a $70,000+ vehicle.. Read more