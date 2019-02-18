service Rating

Primarily dealt with Ms. Ribel in the Service Dept. at Washington Chevrolet Dealership and she was very helpful and very pleasant to deal with. Definitely a great employee to have. The service was great but was very disappointed to find out that most Chevy Dealers and Tire Dealers do not keep run flat tires in stock that fit 2017 Corvettes, very disappointed to find this out. This resulted in a delay of our trip and us having to wait 4 days to get a tire replaced and having to pay for car rental in lieu of receiving a loaner car from Chevy dealer. Was also disappointed in the Tire & Wheel Road Hazard Program that we purchased. Seems they are only open Monday through Friday and in our situation the flat occurred on a Saturday and became somewhat frustrating in getting a Tow Truck and tire replaced as noted above. I recommend that Dealers be required to maintain a set of tires in inventory so that tires can be replaced quickly and the customer can be back on the road quickly, if they do not have them in stock a loaner vehicle should be provide at no cost to the customer. Read more