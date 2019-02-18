Washington Chevrolet

1 Raymond Blvd, Washington, PA 15301
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Washington Chevrolet

Excellent service and sales!!!

by Customer on 02/18/2019

We recently purchased a new vehicle. The sale was handled in an efficient manner and every detail was outlined prior to the sale exactly as requested! We also had a prior vehicle serviced there and were so pleased with the service that we purchased a vehicle there as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

accsesories

by TroyG.. on 02/16/2019

Great service, clean install

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2017 Corvette Run Flat Tire Replacement

by HerbTaylor on 05/26/2017

Primarily dealt with Ms. Ribel in the Service Dept. at Washington Chevrolet Dealership and she was very helpful and very pleasant to deal with. Definitely a great employee to have. The service was great but was very disappointed to find out that most Chevy Dealers and Tire Dealers do not keep run flat tires in stock that fit 2017 Corvettes, very disappointed to find this out. This resulted in a delay of our trip and us having to wait 4 days to get a tire replaced and having to pay for car rental in lieu of receiving a loaner car from Chevy dealer. Was also disappointed in the Tire & Wheel Road Hazard Program that we purchased. Seems they are only open Monday through Friday and in our situation the flat occurred on a Saturday and became somewhat frustrating in getting a Tow Truck and tire replaced as noted above. I recommend that Dealers be required to maintain a set of tires in inventory so that tires can be replaced quickly and the customer can be back on the road quickly, if they do not have them in stock a loaner vehicle should be provide at no cost to the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

2016 Trax

by danellep on 11/08/2016

Buying a new car there was way more enjoyable than I had expected. Ray was very knowledgeable about the car and got everything set up for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Impossible to deal with

by skipa05 on 04/29/2016

I tried to make a deal, trading my 2008 2500HD for a new one. I have always dealt at North Star but since I live in Washington I thought I would give Wash, Chevy a try. They only offered me $12K for my trade. I bought the same truck three days later at North Star and they gave me $22.5K for my trade. You had your chance to pick up a loyal customer Washington but you blew it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

vvt oil control valve replacement under warranty

by hobbymech on 04/07/2016

Went have part that is covered under the emissions warranty and after they replaced the service tech said that part fail because of carbon buildup in the engine and i needed a complete carbon cleaning in my engine for $96 This part runs in oil and is no way exposed to combustion gasses needless to say the service was not to happy with me and when sai my car was ready i found along side build without the complimentary car wash that the salesman promised that i would get with each visit. Also the part that failed had high failure rate for that years model.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
