Baierl Subaru
Customer Reviews of Baierl Subaru
Uuh Be Doo a Suu Bar U
by 07/31/2021on
Working with Jim Sundy, salesman, and the Baierl Subaru team in finding the right vehicle for me was a rewarding experience. Cars were selling like hotcakes on my first visit with a salesman. A number of cars that I wanted to drive had just been sold or were in the process of being sold. Jim patiently stayed with and worked with me until we found the right fit. As it turned out I ended up buying a top of the line used Subaru that I originally inquired about but was in the process of being sold upon my first inquiry. Lucky for me the deal with the first prospective buyer fell through.
Replace the damaged finish panel
by 04/08/2022on
The finish panel was damaged near the emblem. The work is to replace the damaged finish panel. Finish Panel (Subaru 91111SG000, see below picture) is only around $80-$100, but Baierl Subaru charged me $554.20 for replacing the Finish Panel and the work was not well done, rear camera view tilted and inside plastic cover damaged near latch after the removal and reinstallation work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy and convenient service schedule at a reasonable price
by 03/16/2022on
Scheduling service is easy on the online app, and there are usually many time slots to fit your schedule if you are not trying to schedule at the last minute. I scheduled my 30k mile service, and the cost was actually over $100 less than I was quoted at drop off. Service advisors are helpful and maintain open communication throughout the service process. I especially appreciated receiving a text first thing in the morning letting me know that I could text my service advisor with any questions throughout the day. When I did text with a question, the reply was prompt and answered my question clearly and fully.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Subaru Forester
by 03/22/2021on
My car buying experience at Baierel Subaru was very good. From the salesman to the sales manager to the financial side I was treated with respect. They were very willing to answer all my concerns and questions with patience and explained everything. They went above and beyond the usual car dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Clean and Efficient Care
by 03/22/2021on
While getting my routine oil change at Subaru, I had an excellent experience. The dealership service area was clean. The agent checking me in and out was professional and courteous. The best part was the great interaction with the shuttle driver, he was so kind and on top of everything. I had a quick, complete service experience. I will continue coming back, as I have since I bought this vehicle new in 2016.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine service/oil change
by 02/15/2021on
I received an email stating I was due for a special 6 month checkup. It was worded in such a way that it gave me the impression this is something special Subaru does for their customers as a bonus. We are a new Subaru owner and this was my first service appt. It was basically an oil change with all the usual fluid checks that everyone else does and it cost $85.00. They also told me to come into express service. It was not express. I had to wait an hour. It was a snowy day and had I known this was just an oil change I could have come another day. The email made it sound urgent. The email should have just said it was going to be an oil change. The price was high but that might have been because of the type of oil a Forester needs. Also, the staff in the service department were not very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
retired
by 07/11/2019on
super service again they are the best
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Subaru Number 6
by 06/23/2019on
I have purchased 5 cars from the same dealer. The experience does improve each time. The sale person was extremely knowledgeable and found the answers to several questions I had including can I get a car without front license plate holes.
Wow! Kudos to a great team.
by 06/23/2019on
I left my car at Baierl Subaru for inspection. The service department has been extremely busy with an airbag recall, so it would have been difficult to wait for it. It was dropped off in the late afternoon. I was asked when the next day I wanted it back. I said around 9:30, not even thinking that would be an option. They called and informed me that ii was ready even before the designated time. Kind, courteous, efficient and punctual. What a group!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesman
by 06/09/2019on
Rich was my salesman and he was very well versed on the Outback Touring. Enjoyed dealing with him.
recall
by 05/28/2019on
brought my car in for a recall...great experience, as always...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Subaru Recycler
by 05/18/2019on
We have had good luck with the preowned certified Subaru’s that we have purchased from Baierl Subaru! Hopefully we’ll have them many more miles!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Really Great Buying Experience
by 05/04/2019on
Nick helped us to select a used Subaru after my GM vehicle was totalled in a crash on Sunday. We had previously selected several models on line and he had other vehicles to look at. We test drove 2 and selected one. The entire experience from when we first drove a car till all the paperwork was signed only took a few hours and we were on our way in a great Subaru and a great deal.
Software update to D-T-E logic
by 04/30/2019on
Prompt and courteous service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 04/23/2019on
Service was fast, everything great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flexible
by 04/21/2019on
This dealership was very helpful in choosing the car that was right for us, listened to our concerns, and made time to be flexible. They did what they could to help us get our payments lower with an extended warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall and inspection
by 04/19/2019on
Took me promptly at 7:30, time of my appointment. Paperwork completed efficiently and quickly. Was promised a return trip to my home and there it was as promised. Back home by 8:15. The driver of the transport car was pleasant, gentlemanly and friendly. When he returned to pick me up, everything was ready, paperwork,payment and an explanation of the work done. My experience at your dealer went smoothly with no hassles whatsoever. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Big Fish
by 04/17/2019on
The service was terrific!! It took a little longer than I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A
by 04/08/2019on
John Robinson is one of the main reasons I get my car serviced there. I trust him. He's an asset to your company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated like family
by 03/28/2019on
It feels like family here. Very comfortable and no pressure. Great place to get a car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful when I was undecided
by 03/27/2019on
Rich Gnipp was very helpful when I was undecided on the best car for me. I was able to test drive various vehicles before landing on the model I ended up with. Also, when I called my insurance agent to let them know about my purchase, I was told that Rich had already contacted them and they had all of my new information. Which was helpful since I didn't have the VIN number, etc. with me at the time.