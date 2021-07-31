3 out of 5 stars service Rating

I received an email stating I was due for a special 6 month checkup. It was worded in such a way that it gave me the impression this is something special Subaru does for their customers as a bonus. We are a new Subaru owner and this was my first service appt. It was basically an oil change with all the usual fluid checks that everyone else does and it cost $85.00. They also told me to come into express service. It was not express. I had to wait an hour. It was a snowy day and had I known this was just an oil change I could have come another day. The email made it sound urgent. The email should have just said it was going to be an oil change. The price was high but that might have been because of the type of oil a Forester needs. Also, the staff in the service department were not very friendly. Read more