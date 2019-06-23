I have purchased 5 cars from the same dealer. The experience does improve each time. The sale person was extremely knowledgeable and found the answers to several questions I had including can I get a car without front license plate holes.
I left my car at Baierl Subaru for inspection. The service department has been extremely busy with an airbag recall, so it would have been difficult to wait for it. It was dropped off in the late afternoon. I was asked when the next day I wanted it back. I said around 9:30, not even thinking that would be an option. They called and informed me that ii was ready even before the designated time. Kind, courteous, efficient and punctual. What a group!!
Nick helped us to select a used Subaru after my GM vehicle was totalled in a crash on Sunday. We had previously selected several models on line and he had other vehicles to look at. We test drove 2 and selected one. The entire experience from when we first drove a car till all the paperwork was signed only took a few hours and we were on our way in a great Subaru and a great deal.
This dealership was very helpful in choosing the car that was right for us, listened to our concerns, and made time to be flexible. They did what they could to help us get our payments lower with an extended warranty.
Took me promptly at 7:30, time of my appointment. Paperwork completed efficiently and quickly. Was promised a return trip to my home and there it was as promised. Back home by 8:15. The driver of the transport car was pleasant, gentlemanly and friendly. When he returned to pick me up, everything was ready, paperwork,payment and an explanation of the work done. My experience at your dealer went smoothly with no hassles whatsoever. Thank you!
Rich Gnipp was very helpful when I was undecided on the best car for me. I was able to test drive various vehicles before landing on the model I ended up with. Also, when I called my insurance agent to let them know about my purchase, I was told that Rich had already contacted them and they had all of my new information. Which was helpful since I didn't have the VIN number, etc. with me at the time.
My 2017 Impreza performed flawlessly since purchased new. The day before my visit, I experienced 2 totally unexpected battery failures, and once jumped, my battery was unable to hold any charge. The car also performed strangely, with poorly-lit or strobing driving lights and error messages re: reverse auto-braking, lane-keeper assist, and collision avoidance systems. I took it to Baierl for Express Service, where they found all cells in my battery were dead, plus an inexplicable crack in my battery case. They not only replaced my battery under warranty in record time, but they also performed an on-the-spot software upgrade to my infotainment system while I was there—rather than make me wait for my pre-scheduled software upgrade appointment in April. Kudos to Maddie who gave me great phone advice before arrival, and special thanks to Zach who handled my case upon arrival, agreed to include the software upgrade, and got me back on the road in about an hour. Fantastic!!
The Baierl Subaru service dept. is truly exceptional! They completed my oil change, tire rotation and a critical firmware update to the Hartman Kardon audio/navigation system expediently & professionally! Service dept. staff was, as always, friendly & efficient!
