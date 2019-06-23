service Rating

My 2017 Impreza performed flawlessly since purchased new. The day before my visit, I experienced 2 totally unexpected battery failures, and once jumped, my battery was unable to hold any charge. The car also performed strangely, with poorly-lit or strobing driving lights and error messages re: reverse auto-braking, lane-keeper assist, and collision avoidance systems. I took it to Baierl for Express Service, where they found all cells in my battery were dead, plus an inexplicable crack in my battery case. They not only replaced my battery under warranty in record time, but they also performed an on-the-spot software upgrade to my infotainment system while I was there—rather than make me wait for my pre-scheduled software upgrade appointment in April. Kudos to Maddie who gave me great phone advice before arrival, and special thanks to Zach who handled my case upon arrival, agreed to include the software upgrade, and got me back on the road in about an hour. Fantastic!! Read more