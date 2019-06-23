Baierl Subaru

Visit dealer’s website 
9545 Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Baierl Subaru

4.9
Overall Rating
(34)
Recommend: Yes (34) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Subaru Number 6

by NicoCM on 06/23/2019

I have purchased 5 cars from the same dealer. The experience does improve each time. The sale person was extremely knowledgeable and found the answers to several questions I had including can I get a car without front license plate holes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
96 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

retired

by sansosti on 07/11/2019

super service again they are the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Subaru Number 6

by NicoCM on 06/23/2019

I have purchased 5 cars from the same dealer. The experience does improve each time. The sale person was extremely knowledgeable and found the answers to several questions I had including can I get a car without front license plate holes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Wow! Kudos to a great team.

by JG on 06/23/2019

I left my car at Baierl Subaru for inspection. The service department has been extremely busy with an airbag recall, so it would have been difficult to wait for it. It was dropped off in the late afternoon. I was asked when the next day I wanted it back. I said around 9:30, not even thinking that would be an option. They called and informed me that ii was ready even before the designated time. Kind, courteous, efficient and punctual. What a group!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Salesman

by Morrow on 06/09/2019

Rich was my salesman and he was very well versed on the Outback Touring. Enjoyed dealing with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

recall

by Val on 05/28/2019

brought my car in for a recall...great experience, as always...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Subaru Recycler

by NW on 05/18/2019

We have had good luck with the preowned certified Subaru’s that we have purchased from Baierl Subaru! Hopefully we’ll have them many more miles!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Really Great Buying Experience

by Christine on 05/04/2019

Nick helped us to select a used Subaru after my GM vehicle was totalled in a crash on Sunday. We had previously selected several models on line and he had other vehicles to look at. We test drove 2 and selected one. The entire experience from when we first drove a car till all the paperwork was signed only took a few hours and we were on our way in a great Subaru and a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Software update to D-T-E logic

by Richard on 04/30/2019

Prompt and courteous service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great

by Great on 04/23/2019

Service was fast, everything great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Flexible

by remmie on 04/21/2019

This dealership was very helpful in choosing the car that was right for us, listened to our concerns, and made time to be flexible. They did what they could to help us get our payments lower with an extended warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recall and inspection

by Edmunds.com on 04/19/2019

Took me promptly at 7:30, time of my appointment. Paperwork completed efficiently and quickly. Was promised a return trip to my home and there it was as promised. Back home by 8:15. The driver of the transport car was pleasant, gentlemanly and friendly. When he returned to pick me up, everything was ready, paperwork,payment and an explanation of the work done. My experience at your dealer went smoothly with no hassles whatsoever. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Big Fish

by woolybugger on 04/17/2019

The service was terrific!! It took a little longer than I expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

A

by Anna on 04/08/2019

John Robinson is one of the main reasons I get my car serviced there. I trust him. He's an asset to your company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Treated like family

by Christopher on 03/28/2019

It feels like family here. Very comfortable and no pressure. Great place to get a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very helpful when I was undecided

by J.Thomas on 03/27/2019

Rich Gnipp was very helpful when I was undecided on the best car for me. I was able to test drive various vehicles before landing on the model I ended up with. Also, when I called my insurance agent to let them know about my purchase, I was told that Rich had already contacted them and they had all of my new information. Which was helpful since I didn't have the VIN number, etc. with me at the time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Salesman

by Craig on 03/22/2019

Patrick was phenomenal; patient, easy going and very informative! Great price without all the haggling.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fantastic express service

by RABB on 03/15/2019

My 2017 Impreza performed flawlessly since purchased new. The day before my visit, I experienced 2 totally unexpected battery failures, and once jumped, my battery was unable to hold any charge. The car also performed strangely, with poorly-lit or strobing driving lights and error messages re: reverse auto-braking, lane-keeper assist, and collision avoidance systems. I took it to Baierl for Express Service, where they found all cells in my battery were dead, plus an inexplicable crack in my battery case. They not only replaced my battery under warranty in record time, but they also performed an on-the-spot software upgrade to my infotainment system while I was there—rather than make me wait for my pre-scheduled software upgrade appointment in April. Kudos to Maddie who gave me great phone advice before arrival, and special thanks to Zach who handled my case upon arrival, agreed to include the software upgrade, and got me back on the road in about an hour. Fantastic!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Cross Trex

by TimOsterwise on 03/11/2019

I had a great experience. My salesman was very helpful. I drove 4 cars and looked at 2 others. I left with a brand new car the very next day. This is our families 2nd Subaru. I love the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outback 2019

by Deb on 03/03/2019

Jim was fantastic! Went above and beyond what we expected. Our experience was not what we anticipated for a car dealership. Went the extra mile!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service!

by Edbo on 02/27/2019

The Baierl Subaru service dept. is truly exceptional! They completed my oil change, tire rotation and a critical firmware update to the Hartman Kardon audio/navigation system expediently & professionally! Service dept. staff was, as always, friendly & efficient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change

by Frank on 02/19/2019

All I had done was routine oil change and tire rotation

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes