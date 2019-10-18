5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In short, a very pleasant and satisfying experience at #1 Cochran Volkswagen. The car itself feels like a nicer car than I thought I could afford, which, besides quality feel of the cabin, really became apparent when we went on our test drive. First I got a tour from Marty of the tricked-out TDI with everything, and an informative but not overwhelming overview of all the features that could benefit me (really liked the iPod integration). Things that were awesome but evident, like the feel of the seats, weren't pointed out before I noticed them myself, THEN Marty made it better by pointing out the adjustable lumbar support. My girlfriend was with me, so when we got in for the test drive, Marty politely absconded to the back seat, which also gave me a visual sense about how well someone would fit back there (of course I sat back there myself after the test drive, I thought it awesome that the rear of the front seat was scooped out, I actually had more space for my knees than I did in my old Taurus). We then went out on our test drive, and when I asked if we could hit the highway so I could get a sense of the car at speed, we went on a fairly long drive circuit that ended up covering every drive scenario except wet road. I appreciated the no-rush time spent to test merging, highway speed, observing a motorcyclist pop a wheelie in a business blazer and tie (good cabin visibility, lol), driving on regular roads, on a couple of curvy roads, a hard braking test (I told Marty I was going to do it first, he told me about the 4 disk breaks), and up the really steep sudden incline when you cross Banksville to go up Potomac (my reaction was "this is ridiculously stee-Oh, ok, wow this car is really willing!"). Really educational test-drive route that still neatly got us back near the dealership, in fact I used the same route to test a competitor's car (which was ok, but the combo of the more economy cabin and the salesman that almost seemed asleep in the back seat threw me off, some reason it really bothered me that he offered no reasons how the car could benefit me and then gave me a price only $500 shy of the superior Golf). Back with #1 Cochran, they welcomed me testing the regular gas engine version I wanted on the same route, felt like a relief to be back at this dealership. The sales process went fine, there was a very good price offered up front without going back and forth with a manager (though he was there too, I interacted with Marty and Josh at the same time). It was very clear that I was getting THE price up-front, including tax, document, and registration fees, and it was transparently shown on the invoice. They also helped me collect what I needed, such as places for personal driver's insurance. The only parts I didn't much care for were minor; the particular car I wanted was "configured with" the upgraded rubber mats, trunk organizer blocks, and first aid kit and couldn't be removed because they were on the invoice (ended up having use for these anyway), and the almost typical line that the deal (financing rate, specifically) "might" (above average honesty there) not be available tomorrow (it was the last of the month, so it could have been true, the pressuring bothered me a little BUT I did feel like I was being offered a good financing deal). I was ready to buy, but I had a personal problem with my trade-in, insurance, and my mother; despite the fact that it was late and I had kept them after close, Marty and Josh were very professional and aligned with me, which made the situation a lot less embarrassing than it could've been. I greatly appreciated their poise. When I fixed MY issues and returned a few days later, they had the car in the color and sunroof package I wanted by dealership trade, the financing had changed but the offer was still very good, and the rest of the steps went smoothly. I met with the lady of financing this time (sorry, I think it might've been Brandee?), she was also of high caliber and accepted when I wasn't interested in extra warranty (though she still expressed why parts of the warranty would be a good benefit, so I know what I chose to skip out on). A month and three weeks later, I scheduled my courtesy "90 day" inspection. I'm not exactly sure what all they checked, but they addressed my questions about unlocking doors and iPod integration, and I noticed my windshield wiper fluid was topped off (I might be crazy, but it has a slight soap fragrance that smells good. My friend couldn't smell it, he says I'm crazy). I also didnt have to pay anything on this scheduled maintenance, which was as promised but still nice. So yeah, service was prompt, courteous, and gave me confidence about the dealership for future assistance. Overall, I'd recommend this dealer to my friends and family (my girlfriend, who also just bought a car though somewhere else, is jealous). Read more