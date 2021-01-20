1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On November 18, 2013 I purchased a car from Daren T of Montgomeryville Acura, in Montgomeryville, PA going against my better judgement. The opportunity to purchase this vehicle appeared to be a good deal at first, but after much deliberation I realized that it was much more of a nightmare. That night I leased a 2014 RLX and was able to drive it off the lot, however once I reached my destination I noticed that my CD case holding over a hundred cds was missing. I called the dealership and apparently they claimed that I had not left the cd case at the dealersip, which I highly doubt....and that was only the beginning. While I waited patientlly for the dealership to prepare my registration and tags, I had temporary tags that were scheduled to expire on December 18, 2013. I waited for several weeks and still had not received my plates and registration. After contacting the dealership I was told if I received any tickets during this time, that they were happy to reimburse me. Of course to get to work and maintain my livelihood I was forced to contuinue driving in NYC without the proper documentation, with that I was stopped 4 times by police. After explaining the situation to law enforcement they were gratious enough not to give me a ticket because I had the proper paperwork which proved that I owned the car and also explained that I was waiting for my plates and registration. I emailed the dealership numerous times (to keep a papertrail that I contacted them) and to no avail. To my dismay it took them nearly 3 months for my registration and plates to come in the mail, which is simply unaccapetable. To add insult to injury they weren't the plates I requested. A very basic dealership transaction of trading in my car for a new car and having my custom plates transferred over as well, had turned into a disaster. The paperwork I completed was never submitted and in turn I was sent plates that I did not want. After contacting the dealership again both via telephone and email, they had to start the process all over again which took also another month in which this what I deemed "simple process" took approximately 4 months. Within those 4 months of frustration and anger I managed to accrue $300.00 in tickets and fines and my car was towed in which I was forced to cough up an additional $200.00 When I contacted the dealership regarding ticket reimbursement due to their oversight (as promised when I purchased the vehicle) they refused to cover the ticket costs and deemed themselves not responsible. This entire experience has been a nightmare. I should have leased my vehicle locally as originally planned of which I could have worked with a more efficient and reputable dealership that prizes customer service as their top priority. However, I took a chance on a dishonest dealership that lacks professionalism and does not value their customers. I will never do business with this dealership again and intend to inform people of my very negative experience doing business with them. Read more