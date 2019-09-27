Excellent service, super polite and quick!
by 09/27/2019on
Had the pleasure of purchasing a used car from James and Garret. Great service, no high pressure tactics, it was nice.
Montgomeryville Acura Excellence
by 08/22/2019on
I had another outstanding experience dealing with the good folks at Montgomeryville Acura in general, and Pete @ service in particular. Pete did an excellent job of explaining the work and communicating to me through the entire service process.
Great
by 08/06/2019on
Christopher Diapola made me and my husband welcome as soon as we walked into the dealer. Chris was friendly and was able to show me the car I requested to test drive. Chris has excellent communication skills which made my experience that much easier. He answered all my concerns and questions I had about the car and it made my decision that much easier. I really would recommend Montgomeryville Acura and ask for Christopher. Thank you Chris!!!!
Montgomeryville Acura
by 07/29/2019on
Nothing to say but fantastic from start to finish with Montgomeryville Acura. Honest, straightforward, and impeccable support through the entire process. Tom Massi is one of the absolute best salesperson we have ever dealt with.
Enjoyable Purchase
by 10/03/2017on
Enjoyed my purchase of a 2017 Acura MDX from Montgomeryville Acura, thanks to the honesty and professionalism of salesman Robert Marchese. Highly recommend.......
Excellent honest place to purchase Acura!
by 09/12/2017on
We had excellent experience test driving and purchasing a used Acura from Montgomery Acura! Working with Tom was fantastic. He spent a lot of time teaching us about the car and allowing us to test drive. They provided us very fair price, excellent car, and they treated us with honesty and respect. I would highly recommend this place.
Happy customer
by 05/15/2015on
I was very happy with my purchase of a used car. David Cha was very patient and informative in a non-pressure kind of way.
Destroyed Paint on 2014 RLX
by 06/08/2014on
I took my four month old 2014 black Acura RLX for a warranty issue. When I picked the vehicle up they told me they detailed the vehicle. In the sun the next day my 2014 RLX had buff marks everywhere on the car. After numerous phone calls with the service manager they told me to bring the car back and they would take care of it. When I picked it up the second time it looked good, but it was late in the evening. Two days later when the sun came out buff marks where everywhere on the car. In addition to buff marks now I have fine scratches almost on every panel. I reached out to the general manager numerous times with no response. WOW the general manager is basically walking away from the issue causes my the dealership. I am only the customer, why should he waste his time calling me. Why did they BUFF my car? I did not request it and they did not ask. They said they did it out of the kindness of the heart. Why would anyone BUFF a five month old black car. I had no issues with the paint and to this day am shocked. What IDIOT would buff a new car!!!!!! Also I reached out to Acura and they told me this is a dealership issue. I will do what ever is required to hold this dealership accountable to their stupidity. One thing for sure the general manager of this dealership not returning my call will only make me more annoyed. My dealings with Acura was a TERRIBLE experience. I would recommend any looking for a new RLX to take a serious look at a Lexus or Cadillac. I dealt with both of these dealers and they know the value of a customer. I made a big mistake buying an Acura. NEVER again. As for the dealership, I would recommend looking elsewhere.
very disappointed
by 03/31/2014on
On November 18, 2013 I purchased a car from Daren T of Montgomeryville Acura, in Montgomeryville, PA going against my better judgement. The opportunity to purchase this vehicle appeared to be a good deal at first, but after much deliberation I realized that it was much more of a nightmare. That night I leased a 2014 RLX and was able to drive it off the lot, however once I reached my destination I noticed that my CD case holding over a hundred cds was missing. I called the dealership and apparently they claimed that I had not left the cd case at the dealersip, which I highly doubt....and that was only the beginning. While I waited patientlly for the dealership to prepare my registration and tags, I had temporary tags that were scheduled to expire on December 18, 2013. I waited for several weeks and still had not received my plates and registration. After contacting the dealership I was told if I received any tickets during this time, that they were happy to reimburse me. Of course to get to work and maintain my livelihood I was forced to contuinue driving in NYC without the proper documentation, with that I was stopped 4 times by police. After explaining the situation to law enforcement they were gratious enough not to give me a ticket because I had the proper paperwork which proved that I owned the car and also explained that I was waiting for my plates and registration. I emailed the dealership numerous times (to keep a papertrail that I contacted them) and to no avail. To my dismay it took them nearly 3 months for my registration and plates to come in the mail, which is simply unaccapetable. To add insult to injury they weren't the plates I requested. A very basic dealership transaction of trading in my car for a new car and having my custom plates transferred over as well, had turned into a disaster. The paperwork I completed was never submitted and in turn I was sent plates that I did not want. After contacting the dealership again both via telephone and email, they had to start the process all over again which took also another month in which this what I deemed "simple process" took approximately 4 months. Within those 4 months of frustration and anger I managed to accrue $300.00 in tickets and fines and my car was towed in which I was forced to cough up an additional $200.00 When I contacted the dealership regarding ticket reimbursement due to their oversight (as promised when I purchased the vehicle) they refused to cover the ticket costs and deemed themselves not responsible. This entire experience has been a nightmare. I should have leased my vehicle locally as originally planned of which I could have worked with a more efficient and reputable dealership that prizes customer service as their top priority. However, I took a chance on a dishonest dealership that lacks professionalism and does not value their customers. I will never do business with this dealership again and intend to inform people of my very negative experience doing business with them.
Scare tactics + unhappy employees
by 08/01/2013on
Agree that they are overpriced. I only go their for recalls. Never fails that they present a list of other items that need to be done for $1,000 or $2,000 in a scare tactic manner. I always feel like I am bothering the service guys behind the desk. Maybe they just hate their job. Avoid if possible.
Cannot really fix my issues!
by 08/12/2012on
They convinced me that the vibration issues on my SUV at above 70mph is actually the same for all these SUVs. I believe it's due to the sub-par quality tires. But when was the last time some dealer accepted that?
Lack of integrity
by 01/28/2011on
MOntgomeryville Acura used me After I accepted there offer on a 2000 Acura Tl and sold the vehicle to another customer at a higher price, I accepted the offer before the other customer even went for a test drive, they lack class and are the "typical posterchild" of a dealership.
some of the service staff is extremely rude, inconsiderate. Service is ok
by 04/29/2009on
I have taken my car there several times and each time the same experience: rude and overly priced labor charges. No regards for customer's convenience. Service staff behave as if customers are stupid and just came to city from the country side. What is more: their free car wash (as they promise to do after the service) does not work or they conveniently forget to wash the car. Unfortunately there is no other Acura dealer nearby otherwise I would have abandoned them long time ago. They are in business because Acura (American Honda) has made parts so specific that they are available only from Acura dealers. WIth car industry dying, I wonder how long this Acura dealership will continue to be rude and un-friendly.
Best Overall Car Buying Experience
by 01/28/2008on
From beginning to end the experience was pleasant, professional and hassle free Courteous , knowledgeable staff Comfortable atmosphere Easy access, plenty of parking paperwork process moved quickly
one of the worst experiences
by 12/30/2007on
-very aggressive selling -very rude staff -not a wide selection of vehicles -made my experience very uncomfortable from the beginning -did not even want to shake hands after the negotiation didn't go well. -[violative content deleted] sales people (associate and manager) -never will go back and will definitely not recommend to anyone
