service Rating

Dropped my car off the night before with all the specifics on what needs to be done. I received a message on my phone the next morning verifying the work that was to be performed and that if I had any questions, I was to call. I never called, not having any questions, until I was out about 3 hours later thinking that my car would be done. When I called, they hadn't even started my car because they were waiting for me to call for permission to do the work I HAD ALREADY REQUESTED!!!!!!! Poor communication on their part. I had already made an appointment on line and then I even filled out the envelope when I dropped off the car the night before. Read more