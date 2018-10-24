Valley Honda

4221 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146
(877) 550-4921
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Valley Honda

3.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great job Alex and Valley Honda

by Mike on 10/24/2018

Just purchased a 2018 Honda Cr-V Ex-L and I could not be happier with the service Alex Turek provided me. He took the time to go over everything about the purchase and CR-V. He was very knowledgeable and professional. If you want to buy a Honda, call Alex at Valley! You will not be disappointed!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
181 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

WOULD NOT LET ME USE THERE PHONE

by JOE on 11/07/2018

Bottom line Valley Honda said i needed a new battery only 2 years old wanted to call Interstate would not let me use the phone i asked 2 employees they would not let me use the phone a customer did went to Interstate batterey was fine

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

service Rating

DO NOT TAKE CAR HERE

by bettyann on 09/13/2018

Took car in because wheels were burning. they said my brakes were off market and needed replaced $500 later and several days later they are burning up again. After days of fearing the car was on fire every time I drove it (oh and the smell!!) and Valley Honda not acknowledging my problems and being very rude. with brake dust covering my wheel and them burning up I rolled into Rohich Honda...and they changed the caliper which was the original issue (under my warranty). Valley Honda mechanics could not identify this. i needed to purchase another set of brakes 1 week later.I feel I was misled and as a woman will never allow myself to be treated like this again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Treating your parents the way a dealership should!

by laurac on 09/11/2018

My parents always say "do unto others as you would want them to do unto you", Valley Honda did just that today for our family! Thank you to Jason Flenniken, his sales team and even the awesome girl doing the paperwork signing, for their kindness to my parents. My parents are in their late 70's and buying a car in today's "high Tech" world can prove to be very overwhelming . Jason and the great team of staff members who helped, went above and beyond in helping my parents get the right car for their needs. He explained things honestly and put no rush on making any decisions. Thank you for your patience Valley Honda;)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

5 Star Service

by Marianne on 07/28/2018

This is a great dealership for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Battery Installation

by Wayne on 07/20/2018

Showed up with a bad battery and no appointment. Out the door with a new battery in half an hour!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2017 CRV service

by Bill on 07/20/2018

Valley Honda's service personnel are excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Yearly Inspection

by AndeePgh on 07/19/2018

Valley Honda always does a great job - they deliver on time, as promised, and I even got a complimentary car wash. Highly recommend their services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Mleger on 07/18/2018

I was told it’s first come first serve for oil changes as I was on a time constraint and has to get it done before my daughters practice was over. When I pulled in I was told about an hour and 20 minutes but they knew my position and took my car right away. It only took 30 minutes. THANK YOU!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Crosstour inspection

by Hart on 07/13/2018

Good mechanics

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service for my CRV

by deb on 07/12/2018

Dropped my car off the night before with all the specifics on what needs to be done. I received a message on my phone the next morning verifying the work that was to be performed and that if I had any questions, I was to call. I never called, not having any questions, until I was out about 3 hours later thinking that my car would be done. When I called, they hadn't even started my car because they were waiting for me to call for permission to do the work I HAD ALREADY REQUESTED!!!!!!! Poor communication on their part. I had already made an appointment on line and then I even filled out the envelope when I dropped off the car the night before.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mirror Replacement

by Eric on 07/12/2018

Honest and quick work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always....

by Roger-Ann on 07/11/2018

Always - reliable and professional. Thank you again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by AEJhrv on 07/09/2018

I purchased my HRV 2.5 years ago and only have it serviced at Valley Honda. They always provide excellent service and honest service. They provide excellent service at fair prices and provide the service in a timely manner. I won’t take my HRV anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service experience

by CrvGram on 07/08/2018

Experienced my first oil change/maintenance checkup for my CRV. Everything was completely done within 45 minutes including rotating of tires. Everyone was courteous and accommodating. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Confident and trustworthy

by Jack on 07/07/2018

Always have had complete trust in the service technicians and their recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great Service/ work while you wait

by Sallie on 07/01/2018

I had a 9:00 appointment for state inspection and oil change. The drive in/ drop off is great. The waiting area is well- equipped to work while you wait. Got my work done and got the car done. They even washed it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

First service appointment

by MickersterPA on 06/28/2018

Everything went smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Great on 06/26/2018

I had problems starting my car on a Sunday. Stopped by Valley at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning and Merann was there. I was able to bring my vehicle in that day late in afternoon after work. The battery need replaced and she handled it under warranty for me. I was concerned as I was leaving for Canada the next day, but she took care of the problem for me. Thanks, Merann.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dependable Service

by Bob_S on 06/22/2018

I've never left this dealership dissatisfied after having one of my vehicles serviced. They have performed all of the service on my vehicles for as long as I have lived here and have given me no reason to consider going anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

State Inspection and minor repair

by Honda on 06/21/2018

Excellent workmanship. Valley Honda has always treated me right.And took good care of my honda fit . ! 2009 .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
