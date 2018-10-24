Just purchased a 2018 Honda Cr-V Ex-L and I could not be happier with the service Alex Turek provided me. He took the time to go over everything about the purchase and CR-V. He was very knowledgeable and professional. If you want to buy a Honda, call Alex at Valley! You will not be disappointed!!!
Bottom line Valley Honda said i needed a new battery only 2 years old wanted to call Interstate would not let me use the phone i asked 2 employees they would not let me use the phone a customer did went to Interstate batterey was fine
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Just purchased a 2018 Honda Cr-V Ex-L and I could not be happier with the service Alex Turek provided me. He took the time to go over everything about the purchase and CR-V. He was very knowledgeable and professional. If you want to buy a Honda, call Alex at Valley! You will not be disappointed!!!
Took car in because wheels were burning. they said my brakes were off market and needed replaced $500 later and several days later they are burning up again. After days of fearing the car was on fire every time I drove it (oh and the smell!!) and Valley Honda not acknowledging my problems and being very rude. with brake dust covering my wheel and them burning up I rolled into Rohich Honda...and they changed the caliper which was the original issue (under my warranty). Valley Honda mechanics could not identify this. i needed to purchase another set of brakes 1 week later.I feel I was misled and as a woman will never allow myself to be treated like this again.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Treating your parents the way a dealership should!
by laurac on 09/11/2018
My parents always say "do unto others as you would want them to do unto you", Valley Honda did just that today for our family! Thank you to Jason Flenniken, his sales team and even the awesome girl doing the paperwork signing, for their kindness to my parents. My parents are in their late 70's and buying a car in today's "high Tech" world can prove to be very overwhelming . Jason and the great team of staff members who helped, went above and beyond in helping my parents get the right car for their needs. He explained things honestly and put no rush on making any decisions.
Thank you for your patience Valley Honda;)
I was told it’s first come first serve for oil changes as I was on a time constraint and has to get it done before my daughters practice was over. When I pulled in I was told about an hour and 20 minutes but they knew my position and took my car right away. It only took 30 minutes. THANK YOU!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Dropped my car off the night before with all the specifics on what needs to be done. I received a message on my phone the next morning verifying the work that was to be performed and that if I had any questions, I was to call. I never called, not having any questions, until I was out about 3 hours later thinking that my car would be done. When I called, they hadn't even started my car because they were waiting for me to call for permission to do the work I HAD ALREADY REQUESTED!!!!!!! Poor communication on their part. I had already made an appointment on line and then I even filled out the envelope when I dropped off the car the night before.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased my HRV 2.5 years ago and only have it serviced at Valley Honda. They always provide excellent service and honest service. They provide excellent service at fair prices and provide the service in a timely manner. I won’t take my HRV anywhere else.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a 9:00 appointment for state inspection and oil change. The drive in/ drop off is great. The waiting area is well- equipped to work while you wait. Got my work done and got the car done. They even washed it!
I had problems starting my car on a Sunday. Stopped by Valley at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning and Merann was there. I was able to bring my vehicle in that day late in afternoon after work. The battery need replaced and she handled it under warranty for me. I was concerned as I was leaving for Canada the next day, but she took care of the problem for me. Thanks, Merann.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I've never left this dealership dissatisfied after having one of my vehicles serviced. They have performed all of the service on my vehicles for as long as I have lived here and have given me no reason to consider going anywhere else.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes