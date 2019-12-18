service Rating

The oil change was perfect. Quick easy friendly. However in the summer I had my hood replaced on my Jeep. Not the Indiana office but the Blairsville repair service was horrible. They never even gave me paperwork. The guy lied several times to me. It was a horrible experience. I asked if I would get a survey and he told me that’s on Indiana since that is where it came in. I would never recommend Blairsville repair. This isn’t the short version of my complaint. Indiana is good. The answers below reflect the oil change Read more