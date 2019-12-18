Tri-Star Chrysler Motors

404 N 4th St, Indiana, PA 15701
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tri-Star Chrysler Motors

4.9
Overall Rating
(76)
Recommend: Yes (76) No (0)
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Richard on 12/18/2019

The sales people and sales manager were very easy to deal with. They were very friendly and knowledgeable. There was a nice selection of vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

102 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Very Satisfied

by Bruce on 12/19/2019

Always like the customers' waiting area and clean restrooms. Service was completed in good time ... much better than local doctors' offices!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Customer

by Vicki on 12/17/2019

Very pleasant customer service people. Knowledgeable about vehicle I own. Quick work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Job well done. Thank you.

by Frederick on 12/13/2019

Quick service, friendly associates, clean waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Oil change

by Barbara on 11/28/2019

The oil change was perfect. Quick easy friendly. However in the summer I had my hood replaced on my Jeep. Not the Indiana office but the Blairsville repair service was horrible. They never even gave me paperwork. The guy lied several times to me. It was a horrible experience. I asked if I would get a survey and he told me that’s on Indiana since that is where it came in. I would never recommend Blairsville repair. This isn’t the short version of my complaint. Indiana is good. The answers below reflect the oil change

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Terry on 11/27/2019

Outstanding service by the staff at the Indiana Tri Star Christine Kowaleski has gone over and above to complete service issues with my Chrysler. I am extremely satisfied as to how I have been treated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Rachael on 11/19/2019

Everyone was helpful and super friendly. I didn’t feel any pressure and they helped me find the perfect car for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Service on my 2019 Jeep Cherokee

by Nancy on 11/11/2019

The salesman and people in the service dept were very helpful with my questions about my new 2019 Jeep Cherokee. They were very knowledgeable about my Jeep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

First Oil Change on 2019 Ford Escape

by Jeane on 11/04/2019

Service was done quickly... Workers were very kind and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

LOF and Rotate

by Jack on 11/01/2019

The service department is VERY helpful and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Recall

by Daniel on 10/09/2019

Recall done well no problems on time great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Satisfied customer

by Carol on 09/27/2019

Quick and courteous service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Good sevice

by Vickie on 09/12/2019

Timely, helpful people.. No Problems. Folks were courteous and responsive. They honored my multi oil change offer with no problems.. Offered helpful suggestions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Oil change rotation of tires. And inspection

by Susan on 09/10/2019

Efficient and done in a timely manner while waiting . Durning inspection found a leak around transmission. Had it looked at then the following Monday turns need gasket cap needs replaced. Unable to do it today,Monday didn’t have the part. Tuesday it will be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great experience

by Joseph on 09/09/2019

Service manager is exceptionally helpful and keeps you informed of the progress

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Yabba dabba doo

by Bradley on 08/31/2019

It looks clean . And they take get the work done in a timely manner most of the time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

positive feedback

by Carrie on 08/26/2019

Always friendly staff, attentive and professional. I feel like i am a valued customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Professional sales person.

by Martha on 08/24/2019

Very friendly and knowledge sales person. No pressure just good information about vehicle and spent time helping me decide which vehicle best suited me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Smooth and easy transaction.

by Stacy on 08/21/2019

Smooth and easy in and out. No waiting for hours for an answer. Eric Woodmancy was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Purchase 2019 Jeep Cherokee

by David on 08/02/2019

It didnt take long to test drive and then to obtain financing. It moved right along. The financial person got me the lowest interest rate. Everyone was very friendly starting with Shawn (salesman) to Mike (manager) to John ( financial manager).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

A+ Sales and Service

by Wendy on 07/30/2019

Helpful sales staff. Quick painless buying experience. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

