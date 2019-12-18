Customer Reviews of Tri-Star Chrysler Motors all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (76)
Recommend: Yes (
76) No ( 0)
The sales people and sales manager were very easy to deal with. They were very friendly and knowledgeable. There was a nice selection of vehicles.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always like the customers' waiting area and clean restrooms.
Service was completed in good time ... much better than local doctors' offices!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Very pleasant customer service people. Knowledgeable about vehicle I own. Quick work.
Job well done. Thank you.
by
by
on Frederick 12/13/2019
Quick service, friendly associates, clean waiting area.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The oil change was perfect. Quick easy friendly. However in the summer I had my hood replaced on my Jeep. Not the Indiana office but the Blairsville repair service was horrible. They never even gave me paperwork. The guy lied several times to me. It was a horrible experience. I asked if I would get a survey and he told me that’s on Indiana since that is where it came in. I would never recommend Blairsville repair. This isn’t the short version of my complaint. Indiana is good. The answers below reflect the oil change
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service by the staff at the Indiana Tri Star Christine Kowaleski has gone over and above to complete service issues with my Chrysler. I am extremely satisfied as to how I have been treated.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everyone was helpful and super friendly. I didn’t feel any pressure and they helped me find the perfect car for me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The salesman and people in the service dept were very helpful with my questions about my new 2019 Jeep Cherokee. They were very knowledgeable about my Jeep.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Oil Change on 2019 Ford Escape
Service was done quickly... Workers were very kind and helpful.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The service department is VERY helpful and knowledgeable
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall done well no problems on time great
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and courteous service!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Timely, helpful people.. No Problems. Folks were courteous and responsive. They honored my multi oil change offer with no problems.. Offered helpful suggestions.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change rotation of tires. And inspection
Efficient and done in a timely manner while waiting . Durning inspection found a leak around transmission. Had it looked at then the following Monday turns need gasket cap needs replaced. Unable to do it today,Monday didn’t have the part. Tuesday it will be done.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service manager is exceptionally helpful and keeps you informed of the progress
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It looks clean .
And they take get the work done in a timely manner most of the time.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always friendly staff, attentive and professional. I feel like i am a valued customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional sales person.
Very friendly and knowledge sales person. No pressure just good information about vehicle and spent time helping me decide which vehicle best suited me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Smooth and easy transaction.
Smooth and easy in and out. No waiting for hours for an answer. Eric Woodmancy was excellent.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase 2019 Jeep Cherokee
It didnt take long to test drive and then to obtain financing. It moved right along. The financial person got me the lowest interest rate. Everyone was very friendly starting with Shawn (salesman) to Mike (manager) to John ( financial manager).
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Helpful sales staff. Quick painless buying experience. Thank you!
