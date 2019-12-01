Customer Reviews of Smail Acura
Outstanding start to finish
by 01/12/2019on
Professional, courteous and pleasant. Why would you go anywhere else?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience with Smail Acura
by 10/29/2018on
We had a great experience in purchasing our 2019 RDX from Dan Medley. Dan was very upfront, low-pressure and very knowledgeable about the vehicle. He answered all questions in a timely fashion. The rest of the staff in financing and sales were also very friendly and easy to work with. Very happy with our experience there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used RDX
by 09/17/2018on
Pleasant, accommodating and respectful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Acura RDX purchase review
by 11/16/2017on
Overall we had a very positive experience with the dealer. All our questions were answered and we feel we were treated fairly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership,sales and service associates
by 07/09/2016on
This was my 4th car purchase from Smail Acura. I had great experience. Sales and Service associates are very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my new to me used car!
by 07/17/2015on
We interacted with a lot of folks through our car buying purchase and I must say this crew went above and beyond at everything! They made sure we were taken care of every step of the way! Would highly recommend buying a car from Smail and a huge thank you to CJ in the used car building! He is truly the one that was with us 110% of the way!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 06/25/2015on
I just purchased an Acrua RDX from Smail. I live north of the city, but they were the closest to me that had the color I was looking for. Everyone was so helpful and there was no pressure to buy. I've had a lot of bad experiences car buying, and I was so glad that this wasn't one of them, and that I could enjoy the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant experince.
by 06/15/2015on
Dealt with John Howard on the phone before showing up to pick up my car. Very efficient and excellent price. Transparent pricing. He got me the exact car I wanted and spent time going over the car features. I filled up the online credit application and faxed over my documents. So the paperwork at dealership took merely 5 min! Overall a very pleasant experience free of all the hassles of car dealerships. Strongly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service in dealing with Smail.
by 05/27/2015on
Had terrific service from Nate when purchasing our TLX on Saturday. He was very attentive to our needs in test driving different vehicles. He helped in setting up the vehicle for 2 different drivers and explaining how all the features work. This is the sixth vehicle we have bought from Smail since 1978.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TLX Review
by 05/13/2015on
Just bought a TLX and we love the car. John Howard and everyone at Smail Acura are wonderful to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Manager said "I hope you don't come back"
by 04/28/2015on
I recently leased a 2015 tlx. On the dayI came to test drive the car the sales manager was nice and friendly. After I signed the paperwork a whole new person showed up. I had some questions about the length of the lease that wasn't explained, they were supposed to make the final on my previous car during the original covers at ion which changed to Smail sending a check days after my pay was due, and the paperwork signed was not even for the car I leased. The sales manager did not like the questions I asked, and even told me (after the paperwork was signed) that he didn't care if I came back!! I made calls to the GM and none of my calls were returned. 3 days later I get a call from my sales person who came to my job to re sign the appropriate paperwork with the correct VIN number. Buyer Be Very Aware.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Smail Acura sales
by 04/24/2015on
Easiest and most relaxing car buying experience I have ever been through. My wife and I narrowed our choice down to the RDX. Our saleman was very knowledgable about every aspect of the vehicle and after the test Drive one evening, we had a deal withing 24 hours and drove the vehicle home. Couldn't be happier with the vehicle, salesman, dealership and experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership.
by 04/23/2015on
I originally went to this dealership to buy the 2015 Acura RDX. However decided to wait until the 2016 RDX was coming out. During the time I was waiting the salesman kept me appraised on any new updates that you received. Then i saw the 2016 Acura MDX and it was love at first sight. The Salesman helped me close the deal and had the car ready for pickup in less than 24 hours. They addressed all my concerns and needs and I am complete satisfied with my transaction with Smail Acura. Great dealership and I will buy my wife's next car from them as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 04/14/2015on
It was a pleasure working with Salesman Nathan Anderson and the rest of the Smail Acura Team. They were very down-to-earth, and insightful in helping me make decisions. I wouldn't hesitate to do business with them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wondeful experience at Smail Acura
by 08/31/2012on
We purchased a new Acura MDX this week from John Howard with Smail Acura and could not have had a better experience. From initial correspondence through final purchase and then follow-up, the responsiveness and customer service were of the highest level. Never has acquiring a new vehicle been smoother and more pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
