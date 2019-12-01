1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently leased a 2015 tlx. On the dayI came to test drive the car the sales manager was nice and friendly. After I signed the paperwork a whole new person showed up. I had some questions about the length of the lease that wasn't explained, they were supposed to make the final on my previous car during the original covers at ion which changed to Smail sending a check days after my pay was due, and the paperwork signed was not even for the car I leased. The sales manager did not like the questions I asked, and even told me (after the paperwork was signed) that he didn't care if I came back!! I made calls to the GM and none of my calls were returned. 3 days later I get a call from my sales person who came to my job to re sign the appropriate paperwork with the correct VIN number. Buyer Be Very Aware. Read more