I went to Smail Acura for the first time back in May to have my RDX serviced and inspected. I was very pleased with the service I received at that time. Knowing I would likely need new tires before Winter, I also received an estimate for new tires. Having a good idea what Michelin replacement tires should cost, I felt the estimate was very competitive. I called to follow up on the estimate back in August, and ultimately scheduled an appt. to have the new tires installed and an alignment performed. The service was completed on Aug 30. I was again very pleased with the service I received and am very happy with my new tires and the peace of mind of heading into Winter with new tires.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Both Cameron and Gab gave me information, explanation and time to make some decisions regarding what type of repairs and products I needed for my MDX. They informed me, gave me time to think and showed me that they were supportive of what my needs were.
I have nothing but good to say about the folks at Smail Acura! I have been getting my 2012 TL serviced there since I moved to the area in 2015. They make you feel welcome at all times as well as take the time to know you as a person. These folks know I change my own brakes...and I appreciate that. Alex and Brent are top notch advisors and I value their opinion when it comes to Service and new car recommendations.
Very happy with not only the service performed on my vehicle - which was stellar - but also the wonderful customer service that was extended to me! I highly recommend them for all of your Acura sales and service needs!
My wife took my 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD in for regular service. All work was performed quickly, professionally, and at a reasonable price. Service associate Alex was very friendly, helpful, and provided her with good information and recommendations. Plus, the brand new RDX loaner was exceptionally nice!
Purchased my Acura TL-S in 2011 and have been returning to Smail Acura for all my service needs. I live 15 minutes away from another Acura dealer but choose to drive out of my way to Smail Acura for the outstanding customer service I have received since day one. Gabe Leonard and his team always exceed my expectations and do so in a very friendly and professional manner.
We had a great experience in purchasing our 2019 RDX from Dan Medley. Dan was very upfront, low-pressure and very knowledgeable about the vehicle. He answered all questions in a timely fashion. The rest of the staff in financing and sales were also very friendly and easy to work with. Very happy with our experience there.
Alex in the service department was very
helpful, knowledgeable and has excellent customer service skills. That is very hard to find now a days. The service department took care of my problem quickly, even washed my car and I was out the door. Thank you Smail Acura for being so good.
Thank you Gabe! I appreciate the professional and quick service received on my RDX. Not only did I receive my car in a timely fashion, you went outside and got my finished car in a rainstorm and brought it into the service garage so I didn't get drenched.
We've always had our 2008 TSX & MDX serviced at Smail Acura. Alex, Gabe, and Brent have been amazing to work with in the service department because they are honest, upfront, and knowledge people. Kameron who places the phone calls to update and inform us of the status of our vehicle is extremely polite and patient. He answers every question we have regarding the service! We live about an hour from the dealership and always use Smail's complimentary loaner service. Phil, who picks up and delivers our car to be serviced, is such a kind, down to earth gentleman, whom we know our car is in good hands with! We couldn't be happier with the service Smail Acura provides us!
Smail Acura is a great dealership to work with whether buying a car or getting vehicle serviced. The staff is very attentive, aware of your needs and very kind. I was here for a second visit to get tires and inspection on my acura mdx. Staff was great from the time I walked in, during my wait time and post service with their check ins.
