5035 Rte 30, Greensburg, PA 15601
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Smail Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
(15)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Outstanding start to finish

by Ccindric on 01/12/2019

Professional, courteous and pleasant. Why would you go anywhere else?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

37 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

New tires and alignment at Smail Acura

by BernieW on 09/07/2019

I went to Smail Acura for the first time back in May to have my RDX serviced and inspected. I was very pleased with the service I received at that time. Knowing I would likely need new tires before Winter, I also received an estimate for new tires. Having a good idea what Michelin replacement tires should cost, I felt the estimate was very competitive. I called to follow up on the estimate back in August, and ultimately scheduled an appt. to have the new tires installed and an alignment performed. The service was completed on Aug 30. I was again very pleased with the service I received and am very happy with my new tires and the peace of mind of heading into Winter with new tires.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Julstro on 08/15/2019

Very prompt, friendly and knowledgeable service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great support and customer service

by Rosemarie on 01/25/2019

Both Cameron and Gab gave me information, explanation and time to make some decisions regarding what type of repairs and products I needed for my MDX. They informed me, gave​ me time to think and showed me that they were supportive of what my needs were.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

ACURA SERVICE

by TY00000 on 01/25/2019

Work completed as written on work order, complete in the time frame estimated and comfortable lounge area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding service and outstanding folks!

by Patrick on 01/22/2019

I have nothing but good to say about the folks at Smail Acura! I have been getting my 2012 TL serviced there since I moved to the area in 2015. They make you feel welcome at all times as well as take the time to know you as a person. These folks know I change my own brakes...and I appreciate that. Alex and Brent are top notch advisors and I value their opinion when it comes to Service and new car recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Inspection

by David & Rose on 01/20/2019

Very friendly greeting, outstanding customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Smail Service

by lynnrod on 01/19/2019

Very happy with not only the service performed on my vehicle - which was stellar - but also the wonderful customer service that was extended to me! I highly recommend them for all of your Acura sales and service needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding start to finish

by Ccindric on 01/12/2019

Professional, courteous and pleasant. Why would you go anywhere else?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Jim T

by JamesTe on 01/07/2019

Always great service and very punctual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great dealership

by Mister A. on 01/04/2019

My wife took my 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD in for regular service. All work was performed quickly, professionally, and at a reasonable price. Service associate Alex was very friendly, helpful, and provided her with good information and recommendations. Plus, the brand new RDX loaner was exceptionally nice!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Acura service

by Rick K. on 12/06/2018

Purchased my Acura TL-S in 2011 and have been returning to Smail Acura for all my service needs. I live 15 minutes away from another Acura dealer but choose to drive out of my way to Smail Acura for the outstanding customer service I have received since day one. Gabe Leonard and his team always exceed my expectations and do so in a very friendly and professional manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience with Smail Acura

by Heidi M on 10/29/2018

We had a great experience in purchasing our 2019 RDX from Dan Medley. Dan was very upfront, low-pressure and very knowledgeable about the vehicle. He answered all questions in a timely fashion. The rest of the staff in financing and sales were also very friendly and easy to work with. Very happy with our experience there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Julianne on 10/25/2018

Alex in the service department was very helpful, knowledgeable and has excellent customer service skills. That is very hard to find now a days. The service department took care of my problem quickly, even washed my car and I was out the door. Thank you Smail Acura for being so good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service at Smail Acura

by Karen K on 10/23/2018

As always, a delightful experience...Gabe is the best and has been for the 10 plus years I’ve gone to Smail Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Used RDX

by GoodCar on 09/17/2018

Pleasant, accommodating and respectful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by djrun13.1 on 07/31/2018

Thank you Gabe! I appreciate the professional and quick service received on my RDX. Not only did I receive my car in a timely fashion, you went outside and got my finished car in a rainstorm and brought it into the service garage so I didn't get drenched.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always Top Notch Service

by TTomaszewski on 07/11/2018

We've always had our 2008 TSX & MDX serviced at Smail Acura. Alex, Gabe, and Brent have been amazing to work with in the service department because they are honest, upfront, and knowledge people. Kameron who places the phone calls to update and inform us of the status of our vehicle is extremely polite and patient. He answers every question we have regarding the service! We live about an hour from the dealership and always use Smail's complimentary loaner service. Phil, who picks up and delivers our car to be serviced, is such a kind, down to earth gentleman, whom we know our car is in good hands with! We couldn't be happier with the service Smail Acura provides us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Routine Plus

by CherylH89 on 06/25/2018

This was our first routine service n our 2nd MDX. In addition we had an issue with the electronic key, which was solved by Smail’s programming a new one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Great Service and Staff!

by CherylH89 on 05/29/2018

Smail Acura is a great dealership to work with whether buying a car or getting vehicle serviced. The staff is very attentive, aware of your needs and very kind. I was here for a second visit to get tires and inspection on my acura mdx. Staff was great from the time I walked in, during my wait time and post service with their check ins.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2018 Acura RDX purchase review

by dgreczek on 11/16/2017

Overall we had a very positive experience with the dealer. All our questions were answered and we feel we were treated fairly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Appointment

by erv6917 on 09/22/2016

The best as always. Love the new customer service area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Smail Acura has been locally owned and operated since 1986 and offers a large selection of new Acura cars and SUVs right here in Western Pennsylvania. Smail Acura is the only Acura Dealer in Western Pennsylvania to win the Precision Team Award 13 Times!

what sets us apart
Smail Acura is the only Western PA Acura Dealer to with the Precision Team award 13 Times.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

