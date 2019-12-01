service Rating

I went to Smail Acura for the first time back in May to have my RDX serviced and inspected. I was very pleased with the service I received at that time. Knowing I would likely need new tires before Winter, I also received an estimate for new tires. Having a good idea what Michelin replacement tires should cost, I felt the estimate was very competitive. I called to follow up on the estimate back in August, and ultimately scheduled an appt. to have the new tires installed and an alignment performed. The service was completed on Aug 30. I was again very pleased with the service I received and am very happy with my new tires and the peace of mind of heading into Winter with new tires. Read more