Concordville Subaru is disgraceful car dealer who damaged my brand new vehicle beyond repair installing a factory accessory. I bought my 2013 WRX off of the showroom floor in January 2013. I first looked at the car on a Tuesday night on 1/26/2013 but I explained to the dealer that I would not buy a vehicle without test driving it first. So we agreed to meet again on Saturday morning. I made an appointment and a handshake deal on price and options for a test drive and final sale on Saturday morning with Pat. The deal included a dealer installed SPT boost gauge as an included accessory in the sale, which was recorded in writing. From the time I first called the dealer before visiting Tuesday night through the sale date on Saturday I was passed among 4 different sales people getting the run around to the point I didnt know who I was dealing with. Pat was supposed to follow up with me on Thursday night and never called. I got a call from Frank the dealer Saturday at 10am assuring me that the car was waiting and ready for me. I was told that Frank T. would be handling my sale now because Pat, who I had worked with on Tuesday was in a terrible car accident and broke both ankles, which turned out to be another lie in a long string of them. At the dealer on Saturday when I arrived, the car was in show room, not ready to test drive. It took Frank two hours to even get the paper work started, and then I was kept sitting around waiting for over 3 hours to close the sale, which was about an hour before the dealer closed so they rushed me and needlessly created pressure for me. At this point they claimed it was too late to have the car ready to test drive after I was at the dealer for 4 hours, so I decided since it was the only WRX within 100 to purchase it anyway. They insisted that they were backed up because of Pats car accident. So after sitting for several hours, when I finally made met the final sales account manager to close the deal they also talked me into purchasing Xzilon paint and interior protection which I agreed to because they assured me it could be used with any car wash and wax. I found out afterward was a scam. I researched it when I left the dealer and found out it was very controversial project and common money maker for the dealer. Right on the Xzilon products website, they specifically state that only brushless car washes could be used without voiding the warranty. When I called the dealer and expressed my concerns and asked to back out of the contract and cancel the installation, the financial accountant that closed the deal disputed my findings and said it does allow brushed car washes and that they would not allow me to back out and cancel the treatment appointment. This was the first in a long line of problems and lies that I was about to experience. First off the first time it rained after they applied the Xzilon treatment, I could see that it was not properly applied as I could see half of my car was beading water and the other half was totally flat with no run off indicating a poor installation. When they finally installed my SPT boost gauge 6 weeks after purchase, they used a metal screwdriver and scratched my entire console and the inside of my windshield glass. I was kept waiting all day for a job they said would take 2 hours and told I could finally pick it up right before they closed and it was dark outside, most likely deliberately so I did not see the damage until the following morning in day light. When I did finally see it in the morning I was beyond disbelief at the state of the vehicle. We have grease smeared all over the hood and windshield, my console was still half apart and not snapped all the way together. I filed a complaint with Subaru of America and they made the dealer in complaint SR# 1-3416067566 and they agreed to fix any problems and replace the damaged interior pieces and to Gene B.s credit he was very accommodating about the repairs. However the windshield scratch can't be fixed without replacing the windshield so I didnt ask them to fix it because I dont want the seal broken on my brand new car's windshield and risk water and wind leaks. So to add injury to insult, while I was in getting the work done I saw the original sales rep that had supposedly broken both ankles walking around the show room floor. To add further injury to insult, after they did all of the work replacing the parts as explained above in March of 2013, I was driving my car on May 16th 2013 and suddenly lost a lot of power and the car started making a terrible loud whining sound like a deflating balloon when the turbo engaged. Sure enough when I checked under the hood I could see where the technician had taken my manifold apart because the color marks on the screws were not aligned indicating that they were loose. The noise was caused because they never screwed on the clamp connecting the hose from the inter cooler to the intake manifold, so it had popped loose creating a major vacuum leak which was also causing the power loss under boost. I'm so beyond trusting this dealer to fix any work on my car that I repaired it myself by tightening the clamp and screws. Thank god I have full power back and a normal sounding engine in my $35000 sports car with 2600 miles on it after fixing it myself. I'll have to think of them and their terrible deeds every time I drive my car now in the bright sun when I see the remaining scratch in front of me on my window always concerned of what is going to break next. Is that the treatment and quality you get when you purchase a Subaru? Id never buy a car there again or take one in for service to that dealer, or recommend anybody else to. Thanks a lot for the most stressful shopping experience of my life when I handed the dealer a 35000$ sale on a silver platter. I will never trust Subaru again and I am not satisfied with the resolution provided by your Customer Service or the dealership. I wanted to make sure that you know how your customers are being treated. If there were any justice in the world to make things right that dealer should be stripped of its license to sell Subaru vehicles and I should get a new car to replace it. Read more