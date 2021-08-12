4.8 out of 5 stars service Rating

I was surprised by Advocate's review of Champion Ford Volvo of Erie regarding service for his/her Volvo. Champion Ford Volvo of Erie service dept., due to Tim Peyton's advice, has kept our 1994 Volvo 850 Turbo running well into its 15th year. I have nothing but positive things to say about their service department and his professional advice. The waiting area is extremely clean with multiple soft, black leather chairs, coffee tables filled with magazines & newspapers, three TVs, free soda, coffee, or tea, and desks on which to do paperwork. They even have a child's waiting area with toys, books, and a TV. In addition, they have two spacious, extremely clean bathrooms. I drive an hour and a half to get there, because we do not have a Volvo dealer/service dept. in our town. In fact I am so impressed with their service that I want to purchase another Volvo just so I can have them keep it running. They have ordered all necessary parts for the car and have even given me a top-of-the-line Volvo S80 loaner vehicle to get back home. I am mystified as to whether Advocate and I are referring to the same service garage? Read more