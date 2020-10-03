Champion Ford

2502 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16506
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Champion Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Great purchase experience

by Actually a fun experience on 03/10/2020

Rob Murzynski has been the hardest working salesman I have ever had the opportunity to work with. There was a choice if three dealerships for my Volvo purchase and I am confident that this was by far the best choice. Robs professionalism and commitment to me his customer shined through. He answered all of my toughest Volvo questions and he is extremely responsive. Feeling good about my purchase and I am looking forward to rolling along.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great pairing with a vehicle I love!

by DebbieK29 on 07/21/2016

Recently bought a used vehicle at Champion Ford. I was not sure what I wanted but I knew some features that I did NOT want. Brett listened to me and then showed me the one I ended up buying. No pain at all! Very personable, very professional and very helpful. Thanks, Brett!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good buying experience

by khollister1 on 04/06/2016

I bought an Escape 3 years ago from Scott Arrowsmith at Champion Ford. He had the answers to all my questions. The car was ready when he said it would be. It was an overall good buying experience. Have had no problems with the service department. I also like the fact that they have my favorite drink. I am going to get a 2017 Escape and I will only deal with Scott Arrowsmith.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Go to Champion Ford!

by NLB14119 on 09/18/2015

My buying experience at Champion Ford Volvo was excellent, from the moment I walked in the door to the minute I got into my new Volvo and drove away. The customer service has been some of the best I have ever experienced...Brett Perry was friendly, courteous, and professional at all times. He was very knowledgable and listened to what I wanted in a vehicle. He was great to work with and made a wonderful impression on me and my family. Along with Mark and Joe, the actual buying process went very smoothly, and it was very evident that all of them care about the customers and want them to drive away happy. Thank you very much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

To repair or not..that is the question

by weewilly9712 on 06/01/2015

the service personnel were very helpful; a decision had to made whether or not to go through the expense of major repairs..we believe that a decision was made with our best interests in mind

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

wheel baring

by bwood6908 on 05/27/2015

I came in for inspection and ended up needing work done. All the staff were so helpful and accommodating even when we had to try 4 different times to get my current insurance card from my insurer And needing shuttled somewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

First class service

by Geoshab on 04/10/2015

The service staff at Champion Ford provides first class service. they are very courteous, friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Excellent

by mrobarts on 04/09/2015

I was very satisfied with my experience. The only issue I have is that when they cleaned the inside of my vehicle it now smells of mildew. I have contacted the sales man and I'm going to bring my vehicle to him to check it out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great service

by cathymrn176 on 04/09/2015

For all the reason above and the friendliness of the staff make returning for scheduled service a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Avoid at all cost!!!!

by larry_brown on 01/01/2013

I took my F-150 there because I received a recall notice that the straps around the fuel tank needed to be replaced. They nicked my brake line and let me drive it away in that condition. My mechanic caught it and replaced it. They refused to reimburse me for the cost of fixing their mistake.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Just check!!

by brig8 on 04/06/2011

I told them I was having problems with a particular door closing, and that I though it might just be a 2-minute screwdriver adjustment. An hour later they charged me $79 to oil it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Champion Ford charges for unnecessary repairs! Don't waste your money!

by wiseconsumer on 07/08/2010

I took my 2004 Ford F350 diesel truck to Champion Ford because of transmission problems. They charged me $104.09 to perform an ESTIMATE on the repairs. The estimate came to $6,700! I knew that many of the proposed repairs were not necessary. I unhappily paid the $104.09 and walked out. I took my truck to [another repair shop] in Erie, PA and they did the necessary repairs for only $2,900. I SAVED $3,800 by giving my business to [other repair shop]. Do not take you auto to Champion Ford for repairs. You will be cheated out of your hard-earned money. I asked Champion to give me the $3,800 so they would know what it felt like to give away money and get nothing in return. They declined.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
service Rating

One of the Best for Service!!!

by borntodrive on 01/10/2009

I was surprised by Advocate's review of Champion Ford Volvo of Erie regarding service for his/her Volvo. Champion Ford Volvo of Erie service dept., due to Tim Peyton's advice, has kept our 1994 Volvo 850 Turbo running well into its 15th year. I have nothing but positive things to say about their service department and his professional advice. The waiting area is extremely clean with multiple soft, black leather chairs, coffee tables filled with magazines & newspapers, three TVs, free soda, coffee, or tea, and desks on which to do paperwork. They even have a child's waiting area with toys, books, and a TV. In addition, they have two spacious, extremely clean bathrooms. I drive an hour and a half to get there, because we do not have a Volvo dealer/service dept. in our town. In fact I am so impressed with their service that I want to purchase another Volvo just so I can have them keep it running. They have ordered all necessary parts for the car and have even given me a top-of-the-line Volvo S80 loaner vehicle to get back home. I am mystified as to whether Advocate and I are referring to the same service garage?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Horrible Customer Service! Dirty! Shop around!!!

by advocate on 09/27/2007

The service department is filled with unprofessional, rude and uneducated staff. Shop around, find somebody else to do the work. I actually had to find my own parts...the parts department was clueless. I contacted Volvo directly, they found the parts for them and Volvo provided me with an update, not the dealership! I am having the work done elsewhere!! The Volvo service consultant...I believe there is only one...is rude and not customer service oriented. He proudly ripped me off and then was a [violative content deleted] to the nice cashier while I was paying for everything. The guest waiting area is disgusting and dirty...I have never been to such a disgusting dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

