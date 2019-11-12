5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Alan Worrest of Parker Johnstone's Wilsonville Honda very ably stepped us through the process of purchasing our new Honda Odyssey, from start to finish. He was extremely friendly and patient, listened to our needs, showed us alternatives, made excellent suggestions to help us choose just the right model and options, and offered helpful guidance concerning the our options for trading in our older vehicle and financing the new one. Alan was never pushy and kept us well informed throughout the process. Even during the price negotiation, he was very sensitive to my perspective and was very patient, giving me all the time I needed to review the terms, research pricing online, and feel comfortable with the deal we reached. He did not try to strong-arm me into buying options or services I did not want. Alan thoroughly explained and showed us the features of the vehicle, helped us adjust all of the settings, even helped us move our belongings from our old vehicle and verify that we left nothing behind. He made the experience as painless as it could be, and I strongly recommend Alan and Parker Johnstone's for anyone seeking a vehicle purchase experience without the usual hassle. Read more