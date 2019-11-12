Customer Reviews of Parker Johnstone's Wilsonville Honda
Best dealership ever !
by 12/11/2019on
We had the absolute best buying experience!! Allan W. helped us through the entire process, he made sure we felt comfortable and confident in our purchase. If you’re ever in the market for a car, this dealership should be your first stop.
Great Overall Experience
by 11/26/2019on
Anastasia was very professional, knowledgeable and friendly throughout the process. She was very clear about the expectations on pricing and the history of the used car. She went the extra mile in making sure I felt comfortable about the purchase, including the Parker Johnstone commitment to allow returns on any used car for up to 5 days or 300 miles. There was never any pressure by her or her manager to take any add-ons, just explained them and allowed me to decide without any pushback. I would definitely consider buying another used or new car from this dealer and would not hesitate to refer friends and family to Anastasia.
2019 Honda Ridgeline
by 04/18/2019on
A very pleasant experience purchasing a new vehicle with a trade-in. Aaron from the 'internet' dept kept in contact with me and provided timely responses to my questions. I had negotiated a fair price for a Black Edition Ridgeline before ever visiting the dealership. At the dealership, Aaron introduced me to Taylor who conducted the test drive and handled the entire sale and trade-in. I highly recommend dealing with these two. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly and helpful. Absolutely no pressure tactics that I have experienced from other dealerships in the past. They also gave me a fair price on my trade-in and were willing to negotiate. I will recommend Parker Johnstone's Honda to anyone looking to purchase a Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 03/17/2019on
I had a great experience with Wilsonville Honda. This was the second time I've purchased a car from there. Anthony was very easy to work with. Very personable and walked me through the car buying process with ease. The financing went fairly quickly. It was a very seamless process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A First Time that was Fun
by 03/15/2019on
No one likes to go through the process of buying a car! I do have to say dealing with Alan Worrest at Wilsonville Honda was a pleasure. From the beginning I felt welcome, not in the way; lets make a deal, he was attentive, responsive and pressure free. The process took many hours, during the free time we talked about the features of the car and just anything that came to mind. He never felt any questions were foolish. he went over all and everything I asked plus things I didn't even think of. After we were done with all the paperwork and had bought the car, he answered even more questions on the operation of this car. I felt he really wanted us to enjoy the experience and the new wheels. Thank You Alan, best wishes to you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Overall rating
by 03/15/2019on
Loved all of the people I worked with! It was a very kind and friendly environment with no pushy sales people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fair deal
by 03/14/2019on
The lease was ending on my 2016 Accord Sport. I really wanted to keep that car, but I was also open to getting a new one. By the third try they came up with an acceptable pmt for a lease on a new one instead.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great place to buy
by 03/09/2019on
I am so impressed with the level of service and customer attention that I received on my recent visit. Everyone from the sales staff to the lot controllers were on target, friendly and informative. It was a very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional service!
by 03/06/2019on
I worked with Josh and would super recommend him! No pressure, knowledgable, personable, and honest, he really cares about giving you a good experience. Gave me an awesome deal on a low-miles 2010 Honda! The paperwork part with Brandi went smoothly and quickly. After all that, they did $2000 worth of replacements/work on the car at no extra charge! Including new brakes and a new battery! Josh, Brandi, Kimberly, Aaron: Thank you for helping me get a car I love!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service!
by 03/05/2019on
I was apprehensive at first to buy a new car. I did not know if there were hidden costs and if I could trust the sales team. My husband and I went into Parker Johnstons Honda Dealership and was greeted by Taylor. Taylor showed us the inventory of the new Honda Fit they had available. She was very precessional but not pushy. We left after viewing the cars. My husband called Taylor the next day and explained to Taylor which car we wanted and if she could have the paperwork ready to sign as I work and could not be there until 5:30. When we arrived she had the paperwork ready for us to sign and then set up all the presets in the car. She was always kind, helpful and professional. I appreciate Taylor and the sales team for making our experience easy and fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 02/20/2019on
Geri and team were great to work with. They Had alot of patience with us and were very helpful as we were on the fence with 2 models and colors. Everyone on staff was friendly from management to the lot attendants. Our purchase Experience was stress free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent car purchase experience
by 02/17/2019on
Alan Worrest of Parker Johnstone's Wilsonville Honda very ably stepped us through the process of purchasing our new Honda Odyssey, from start to finish. He was extremely friendly and patient, listened to our needs, showed us alternatives, made excellent suggestions to help us choose just the right model and options, and offered helpful guidance concerning the our options for trading in our older vehicle and financing the new one. Alan was never pushy and kept us well informed throughout the process. Even during the price negotiation, he was very sensitive to my perspective and was very patient, giving me all the time I needed to review the terms, research pricing online, and feel comfortable with the deal we reached. He did not try to strong-arm me into buying options or services I did not want. Alan thoroughly explained and showed us the features of the vehicle, helped us adjust all of the settings, even helped us move our belongings from our old vehicle and verify that we left nothing behind. He made the experience as painless as it could be, and I strongly recommend Alan and Parker Johnstone's for anyone seeking a vehicle purchase experience without the usual hassle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First Time Car Buyer
by 02/11/2019on
I really enjoyed Cameron Rahe because there was no pressure to buy a car and everything was really smooth and easy. The whole car buying experience was like the best first date I have ever been on because I couldn't stop smiling or laughing! Who knew that buying a car can be this much fun? I really appreciate that Cameron Rahe took the extra time to go over all the features again with me on my car while it was snowing outside.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Anastasia makes buying a new car easy
by 09/01/2018on
I came to Wilsonville Honda with plans to decide on the right Honda (turned out to be a 2018 CR-V EX-L) and surprise my wife on her birthday. I quickly found that Anastasia was the best sales representative to help me! She was good at listening, not pushy, and was just plain nice to work with. She worked with her manager to arrange a loaner so my wife could also try out the car and even answered my texted questions about the car's features when we were trying it out. Anastasia kept me posted on delivery schedule and even came in on her day off to make sure everything was set. Finalizing the purchase, Anastasia even had a huge bow I could borrow to top off a perfect gift - and a pleasant sales experience. I highly recommend Anastasia Dobroskokina to anyone in the Portland/ Wilsonville area shopping for a new Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best sales people.
by 04/29/2018on
Anastasia Dobroskokina is the best! Quick and friendly. The whole dealership makes buying a car a good experience. This is our 4th car from Parker Johnstone's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda CR-V EX-L
by 04/28/2018on
Our Salesman was low key and knowledgeable, the dealer ship is very professional and made us feel welcome. The dealership has good access to the freeway,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda
by 04/21/2018on
Everyone at the dealership is friendly, friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. There is no pressure. The sales person, Tener Steele, knew all of the features of the car and was very helpful in setting up my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience on our 4th car purchased at Wilsonville Honda
by 04/15/2018on
Ana did a great job working with us through the process to pick the best Pilot to fit our needs and then finding the exact vehicle we were looking for. The process was friendly and professional. We feel that we received an excellent price and very fair trade-in value for our other vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very pleased with my purchase!
by 04/12/2018on
Jacob was very professional and took time to answer all my questions. He is a real asset to your business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car purchase
by 04/07/2018on
It is a dealership I am familiar and comfortable with. Our salesperson, Taylor, was wonderful to work with. Will definitely be a repeat customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 04/02/2018on
Great inventory to choose from, very personable and knowledgeable sales and finance staff. All of our questions were answered with the clarity and detail we needed to help us make our decision. We are looking forward to purchasing another vehicle soon!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
"We are a family owned and operated business proudly serving the Portland Metro area since 2005. We are dedicated to providing the best possible experience to every person who comes through our doors, which is why we’ve won multiple Dealer of the Year awards in addition to being the most-recognized President’s Award Winner in the Portland Metro area for exceptional customer service in Sales, Service, and Parts. Our Service Department is a national leader in Service Retention, meaning more new car buyers return to us for service than to any other dealer in the US. We invite you to come experience the dedication to service that makes us stand out from all the rest, and look forward to seeing you soon!"
1 Comments