Parker Johnstone's Wilsonville Honda

30600 SW Parkway Ave, Wilsonville, OR 97070
(877) 541-8513
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Parker Johnstone's Wilsonville Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(14)
Recommend: Yes (14) No (0)
sales Rating

Best dealership ever !

by Miapnay on 12/11/2019

We had the absolute best buying experience!! Allan W. helped us through the entire process, he made sure we felt comfortable and confident in our purchase. If you’re ever in the market for a car, this dealership should be your first stop.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
111 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great Overall Experience

by JimV on 11/26/2019

Anastasia was very professional, knowledgeable and friendly throughout the process. She was very clear about the expectations on pricing and the history of the used car. She went the extra mile in making sure I felt comfortable about the purchase, including the Parker Johnstone commitment to allow returns on any used car for up to 5 days or 300 miles. There was never any pressure by her or her manager to take any add-ons, just explained them and allowed me to decide without any pushback. I would definitely consider buying another used or new car from this dealer and would not hesitate to refer friends and family to Anastasia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Honda Ridgeline

by TProsser on 04/18/2019

A very pleasant experience purchasing a new vehicle with a trade-in. Aaron from the 'internet' dept kept in contact with me and provided timely responses to my questions. I had negotiated a fair price for a Black Edition Ridgeline before ever visiting the dealership. At the dealership, Aaron introduced me to Taylor who conducted the test drive and handled the entire sale and trade-in. I highly recommend dealing with these two. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly and helpful. Absolutely no pressure tactics that I have experienced from other dealerships in the past. They also gave me a fair price on my trade-in and were willing to negotiate. I will recommend Parker Johnstone's Honda to anyone looking to purchase a Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Lola28lola28 on 03/17/2019

I had a great experience with Wilsonville Honda. This was the second time I've purchased a car from there. Anthony was very easy to work with. Very personable and walked me through the car buying process with ease. The financing went fairly quickly. It was a very seamless process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

A First Time that was Fun

by Tim on 03/15/2019

No one likes to go through the process of buying a car! I do have to say dealing with Alan Worrest at Wilsonville Honda was a pleasure. From the beginning I felt welcome, not in the way; lets make a deal, he was attentive, responsive and pressure free. The process took many hours, during the free time we talked about the features of the car and just anything that came to mind. He never felt any questions were foolish. he went over all and everything I asked plus things I didn't even think of. After we were done with all the paperwork and had bought the car, he answered even more questions on the operation of this car. I felt he really wanted us to enjoy the experience and the new wheels. Thank You Alan, best wishes to you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Overall rating

by MD on 03/15/2019

Loved all of the people I worked with! It was a very kind and friendly environment with no pushy sales people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fair deal

by Deezee302 on 03/14/2019

The lease was ending on my 2016 Accord Sport. I really wanted to keep that car, but I was also open to getting a new one. By the third try they came up with an acceptable pmt for a lease on a new one instead.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great place to buy

by Camtechone on 03/09/2019

I am so impressed with the level of service and customer attention that I received on my recent visit. Everyone from the sales staff to the lot controllers were on target, friendly and informative. It was a very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Exceptional service!

by Annie on 03/06/2019

I worked with Josh and would super recommend him! No pressure, knowledgable, personable, and honest, he really cares about giving you a good experience. Gave me an awesome deal on a low-miles 2010 Honda! The paperwork part with Brandi went smoothly and quickly. After all that, they did $2000 worth of replacements/work on the car at no extra charge! Including new brakes and a new battery! Josh, Brandi, Kimberly, Aaron: Thank you for helping me get a car I love!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service!

by SandraJ5 on 03/05/2019

I was apprehensive at first to buy a new car. I did not know if there were hidden costs and if I could trust the sales team. My husband and I went into Parker Johnstons Honda Dealership and was greeted by Taylor. Taylor showed us the inventory of the new Honda Fit they had available. She was very precessional but not pushy. We left after viewing the cars. My husband called Taylor the next day and explained to Taylor which car we wanted and if she could have the paperwork ready to sign as I work and could not be there until 5:30. When we arrived she had the paperwork ready for us to sign and then set up all the presets in the car. She was always kind, helpful and professional. I appreciate Taylor and the sales team for making our experience easy and fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Dealership

by TRIBBEY23 on 02/20/2019

Geri and team were great to work with. They Had alot of patience with us and were very helpful as we were on the fence with 2 models and colors. Everyone on staff was friendly from management to the lot attendants. Our purchase Experience was stress free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent car purchase experience

by ECrowther on 02/17/2019

Alan Worrest of Parker Johnstone's Wilsonville Honda very ably stepped us through the process of purchasing our new Honda Odyssey, from start to finish. He was extremely friendly and patient, listened to our needs, showed us alternatives, made excellent suggestions to help us choose just the right model and options, and offered helpful guidance concerning the our options for trading in our older vehicle and financing the new one. Alan was never pushy and kept us well informed throughout the process. Even during the price negotiation, he was very sensitive to my perspective and was very patient, giving me all the time I needed to review the terms, research pricing online, and feel comfortable with the deal we reached. He did not try to strong-arm me into buying options or services I did not want. Alan thoroughly explained and showed us the features of the vehicle, helped us adjust all of the settings, even helped us move our belongings from our old vehicle and verify that we left nothing behind. He made the experience as painless as it could be, and I strongly recommend Alan and Parker Johnstone's for anyone seeking a vehicle purchase experience without the usual hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

First Time Car Buyer

by AshleySpohn19 on 02/11/2019

I really enjoyed Cameron Rahe because there was no pressure to buy a car and everything was really smooth and easy. The whole car buying experience was like the best first date I have ever been on because I couldn't stop smiling or laughing! Who knew that buying a car can be this much fun? I really appreciate that Cameron Rahe took the extra time to go over all the features again with me on my car while it was snowing outside.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Anastasia makes buying a new car easy

by JimB447 on 09/01/2018

I came to Wilsonville Honda with plans to decide on the right Honda (turned out to be a 2018 CR-V EX-L) and surprise my wife on her birthday. I quickly found that Anastasia was the best sales representative to help me! She was good at listening, not pushy, and was just plain nice to work with. She worked with her manager to arrange a loaner so my wife could also try out the car and even answered my texted questions about the car's features when we were trying it out. Anastasia kept me posted on delivery schedule and even came in on her day off to make sure everything was set. Finalizing the purchase, Anastasia even had a huge bow I could borrow to top off a perfect gift - and a pleasant sales experience. I highly recommend Anastasia Dobroskokina to anyone in the Portland/ Wilsonville area shopping for a new Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tale from customer service limbo

by ArloR_K on 05/21/2018

TLDR: typical dealership that will pull the same tricks as others. They're bigger and fancier, but those big bucks just come out of your pocket. I was ready to leave a positive review until my last experience with them. Within a week of purchasing my sedan, I found the back seat covered with mold. This was winter, and Oregon is cold and wet at the time. They dutifully washed the cover or something, and it seemed fine. However, it came back twice more-the last time in September (not cold or wet then). I was satisfied because they had taken the car and done work to clean it up each time; there was no dispute or resistance from the dealership. They never discovered why the back seat was moldy, nor suggested causes, just told me they had inspected it and it was fine. After the last time it was in for the back seat, I noticed a significant amount of water blowing in the windshield when I went through a car wash. That is unusual, after all, when was the last time you had to change your windshield? I didn't immediately go to the dealership (life happens), but when I did-despite documenting that leak-I was told they weren't responsible. I'll share what 'customer service' told me, because they're precious: "A used car is a used car at some point," and "I suggest you hand wash it, instead of going through a car wash." In the end, it's a good car; I did the work to make certain I wasn't buying a lemon. I can't say the same for the dealership; it seems unlikely the car only developed a mold problem exactly at the time I bought it (though it had been in inventory about a month, IIRC). They told me they stand behind their cars (don't they all?), and they did-until they didn't want to. Could have been the first time I brought it in, or it could have been the fifth, but they decided when they were done 'giving me their word' that there wasn't anything wrong with it; it just happened to be when I found something that is more significant than cleaning the upholstery.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Best sales people.

by Rondabryant on 04/29/2018

Anastasia Dobroskokina is the best! Quick and friendly. The whole dealership makes buying a car a good experience. This is our 4th car from Parker Johnstone's.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Honda CR-V EX-L

by 1down_anchor on 04/28/2018

Our Salesman was low key and knowledgeable, the dealer ship is very professional and made us feel welcome. The dealership has good access to the freeway,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Honda

by lalbert1 on 04/21/2018

Everyone at the dealership is friendly, friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. There is no pressure. The sales person, Tener Steele, knew all of the features of the car and was very helpful in setting up my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience on our 4th car purchased at Wilsonville Honda

by tlhbeav86 on 04/15/2018

Ana did a great job working with us through the process to pick the best Pilot to fit our needs and then finding the exact vehicle we were looking for. The process was friendly and professional. We feel that we received an excellent price and very fair trade-in value for our other vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very pleased with my purchase!

by John_Clelen on 04/12/2018

Jacob was very professional and took time to answer all my questions. He is a real asset to your business!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car purchase

by Northwest_grl6 on 04/07/2018

It is a dealership I am familiar and comfortable with. Our salesperson, Taylor, was wonderful to work with. Will definitely be a repeat customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Write a sales review Write a service review
