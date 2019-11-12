service Rating

TLDR: typical dealership that will pull the same tricks as others. They're bigger and fancier, but those big bucks just come out of your pocket. I was ready to leave a positive review until my last experience with them. Within a week of purchasing my sedan, I found the back seat covered with mold. This was winter, and Oregon is cold and wet at the time. They dutifully washed the cover or something, and it seemed fine. However, it came back twice more-the last time in September (not cold or wet then). I was satisfied because they had taken the car and done work to clean it up each time; there was no dispute or resistance from the dealership. They never discovered why the back seat was moldy, nor suggested causes, just told me they had inspected it and it was fine. After the last time it was in for the back seat, I noticed a significant amount of water blowing in the windshield when I went through a car wash. That is unusual, after all, when was the last time you had to change your windshield? I didn't immediately go to the dealership (life happens), but when I did-despite documenting that leak-I was told they weren't responsible. I'll share what 'customer service' told me, because they're precious: "A used car is a used car at some point," and "I suggest you hand wash it, instead of going through a car wash." In the end, it's a good car; I did the work to make certain I wasn't buying a lemon. I can't say the same for the dealership; it seems unlikely the car only developed a mold problem exactly at the time I bought it (though it had been in inventory about a month, IIRC). They told me they stand behind their cars (don't they all?), and they did-until they didn't want to. Could have been the first time I brought it in, or it could have been the fifth, but they decided when they were done 'giving me their word' that there wasn't anything wrong with it; it just happened to be when I found something that is more significant than cleaning the upholstery. Read more