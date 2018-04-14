1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a used 2013 car from this dealership (we had decided to buy new, but the salesman found this great deal on a used one with the camera etc and convinced us we were getting a good deal) and after signing the paperwork found that the vehicle did not match what we were supposed to be getting. The salesman assured us he would take care of the problem, but hasn't. In fact this disreputable individual, along with the general manager of the dealership, tried to rook us into paying another $6,500 to get what we were told we were buying in the original deal. Over a period of 2+ months we have tried unsuccessfully to resolve the issue of the missing backup camera to no avail. In looking back at this experience, so far, I know that every time I drive this vehicle I am reminded of being taken advantage of. The dealer's advertizing on television tells people that these individuals will treat you as a friend. That is untrue. Recently, this dealership had a drive a car event at a school in my rural community. I can only say that anyone who buys any vehicle from this dealership will need to be ready to filter through all the misrepresentations (lies) that will be told to you. The Ford vehicles can be purchase elsewhere and so doing business at this dealership should be avoided at all costs. The costs will be considerable to not only your pocketbook, but also your peace of mind. The salesman we dealt with seemed like a really nice guy so be aware that he, and I am guessing the other salesmen, will appear to be something they are not. Watch your money. Do not sign any paperwork without looking over the vehicle to make sure that everything that is supposed to be on it is there. We thought we could have this resolved (after a string of emails from the salesman) and went so far as to drive the almost 100 mile round trip to the dealership, from our home, to find out they were just trying to get us to pay an addition $6,500 by putting us in a 2014 vehicle that actually had what we were supposed to have gotten in the first place. The salesman told us there would be no more money out of our pocket which was just another lie as adding $6500 and another year of payments would definitely be money out of our pocket. We were taken advantage of, mislead and mistreated by this dealership. Go somewhere else to buy a vehicle. The main Ford company will not help you. We are trying to figure out our options and it may be that we must trade the vehicle in somewhere else and lose money. If this is the option, we will look at something other than a Ford. However, it is not pleasant to get into your car each day knowing you were taken in by dishonest tactics. We have since spoken to several people who say they have had less than honest encounters with this dealership. Again, go somewhere else to buy a car! Read more