Lithia Ford of Roseburg
Customer Reviews of Lithia Ford of Roseburg
Ford Fiesta
by 04/14/2018on
Once again we went to Roseburg Lithia and our salesman, Jesse Ward. Jesse and his team enabled us to select the best deal for us. We bought our last vehicle with the same team in 2016.
Recent shopping and buying experience with Lithia Ford of Roseburg
by 03/27/2018on
I am very satisfied with my recent shopping and buying experience at Lithia Ford of Roseburg. The sales and finance staff provided a perfect mix of offering information and suggestions, along with supporting the decisions I made as a customer. I would definitely consider purchasing from Lithia Ford again in the future.
New Truck Purchase
by 01/29/2018on
I was completely satisfied with my truck purchase from Lithia Ford. The salesman were very courteous and professional. I never felt they were trying to push me into a truck. They went out of their way to go over all of the available options and made sure they found me a truck which fit my needs not only physically but also financially. I would not hesitate to recommend Lithia For to a friend.
great vehicles, awesome service, Nick is a great guy
by 07/29/2017on
I love the service, everyone was helpful, bought the two vehicles in a few hours. Nick is a very special person, caring, friendly, and a great salesman. Thank you to all at Lithia :)
The Ford Edge
by 03/17/2017on
This car was not on our radar when looking for a new car, but after driving one my wife and I were impressed in the quality of the ride, quietness from road noise and the beautiful glove leather upholstery. We are looking forward to many years of driving fun. We thank Mitch for pointing this vehicle out to us and his help in purchasing it.
Rod's the man!!!
by 05/04/2016on
I just had another amazing experience with Lithia of Roseburg. Rod Jackson is hands down the best and most attentive salesman I have ever dealt with. He knew I was pressed for time picking up my new truck, so he had everything ready for me to just sign, pay, and drive out. Smooth and easy, as always. I highly recommend buying vehicles from Rod.
A Great Experience!
by 12/05/2015on
Over the years I have owned several automobiles and pickup trucks. My experience with Lithia Ford of Roseburg was the most professional, and least pressure vehicle transaction I recall, accompanied by what I believe to be a genuine desire to meet my requirements in a new vehicle at this time.
Cheryl's Review
by 05/07/2015on
I am completely happy with my purchase. My salesman was Rod Jackson and he has sold us our last 3 cars. I would recommend this dealership to all.
Great place
by 03/29/2015on
I hadn't intended to buy a car that day, only test drive an escape. They gave an offer I couldn't refuse. I bought a great car at a great price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mislead and treated poorly by salesman and general manager
by 10/05/2013on
We purchased a used 2013 car from this dealership (we had decided to buy new, but the salesman found this great deal on a used one with the camera etc and convinced us we were getting a good deal) and after signing the paperwork found that the vehicle did not match what we were supposed to be getting. The salesman assured us he would take care of the problem, but hasn't. In fact this disreputable individual, along with the general manager of the dealership, tried to rook us into paying another $6,500 to get what we were told we were buying in the original deal. Over a period of 2+ months we have tried unsuccessfully to resolve the issue of the missing backup camera to no avail. In looking back at this experience, so far, I know that every time I drive this vehicle I am reminded of being taken advantage of. The dealer's advertizing on television tells people that these individuals will treat you as a friend. That is untrue. Recently, this dealership had a drive a car event at a school in my rural community. I can only say that anyone who buys any vehicle from this dealership will need to be ready to filter through all the misrepresentations (lies) that will be told to you. The Ford vehicles can be purchase elsewhere and so doing business at this dealership should be avoided at all costs. The costs will be considerable to not only your pocketbook, but also your peace of mind. The salesman we dealt with seemed like a really nice guy so be aware that he, and I am guessing the other salesmen, will appear to be something they are not. Watch your money. Do not sign any paperwork without looking over the vehicle to make sure that everything that is supposed to be on it is there. We thought we could have this resolved (after a string of emails from the salesman) and went so far as to drive the almost 100 mile round trip to the dealership, from our home, to find out they were just trying to get us to pay an addition $6,500 by putting us in a 2014 vehicle that actually had what we were supposed to have gotten in the first place. The salesman told us there would be no more money out of our pocket which was just another lie as adding $6500 and another year of payments would definitely be money out of our pocket. We were taken advantage of, mislead and mistreated by this dealership. Go somewhere else to buy a vehicle. The main Ford company will not help you. We are trying to figure out our options and it may be that we must trade the vehicle in somewhere else and lose money. If this is the option, we will look at something other than a Ford. However, it is not pleasant to get into your car each day knowing you were taken in by dishonest tactics. We have since spoken to several people who say they have had less than honest encounters with this dealership. Again, go somewhere else to buy a car!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments