Dodge2019
by 08/19/2019on
I’ve been at various car dealer’s but I had not experienced an austanding customer service like Tonkin! I’ve been recommending Tonkin to friends and family members this is my second car I purchased from them and most differently would come again if we decide to get another car.
Johnny Brooks is awesome!
by 08/22/2019on
Shout out to amazing customer service and attention to details! Thank you for getting my truck in and out from the recall.
Best service
by 08/17/2019on
Sung park was amazing salesmen. His wisdom and kindness really touched my heart. This is the second time this year I’ve purchased a Jeep and I will always return .
Great car buying experience!
by 08/15/2019on
Went to 5 different dealerships and tonkin gave me the best deal!
Satisfied Customer
by 08/13/2019on
Ron in sales did a great job helping me buy my 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel. He qas not pushy and was very helpful.
Help in selecting a new truck
by 08/09/2019on
Just Came in to gather info on bigger trucks and options as need bigger truck for towing a trailer Their patience and help was outstanding! Went through all models, trans, engines ,options, upgrades. Made sure truck fit my needs vs just getting me in a vehicle. Trade in pricing was excellent on my toyota. Didn’t expect to pull trigger on a new 1500 but couldn’t resist. Love this truck!!!
Performance was sub par
by 08/08/2019on
Ron Tonkin had my car for one week (the 23rd-28th of July) they did not contact me to tell me they received the car I had an appointment for the 24th for a diagnosis which was not done on that day, can't get ahold of anyone except front desk which is great at directing your calls but no one answers the phone so it just goes to voicemail and they will not call you back..so after one week of having my car no confirmation on if they actually have my car I drive up there (an hour away) then I finally talk to Eric cross the guy who should be keeping me updated..my car was actually there I told him to diagnose it...so another two days go by he says it's taking longer then anticipated but he'll try and save me some money to off set the rental I had to purchase in truth looking at my statement he did not save me any money (maybe 90 bucks) but he did not perform the oil change like he said the total included the oil change unless they only charge 90 bucks for an oil change and if that is the case then he lied to me about saving money...in all I had to take my vehicle there because my warranty contact said so but I will not be suggesting Ron Tonkin to any friends or family...poor service, poor customer service.
Awesome Service
by 08/07/2019on
Absolutely the best service in town. Thank you for doing a great job in servicing my Jeep and making sure I’m takin care of. You will always be my company to go to.
Great experience at Ron Tonkin Service
by 08/06/2019on
I had an amazing experience at Ron Tonkin Jeep getting my 2015 Grand Cherokee serviced. Johnny and Randy are both fantastic and I highly recommend them to anyone.
Avoid this dealership at all costs
by 08/02/2019on
It's pretty obvious that Ron Tonkin CJDR doesn't care about negative reviews, but I still feel it's my moral duty to pass on our experience to anyone considering buying a vehicle with them. Don't do it! WARNING: Too long, but worth a read. Starting this by saying that this review doesn't reflect the front sales folks. We had excellent interactions with David Morrow & Jeff Connelly, who worked with us before getting to Finance. We'd been following prices on Jeep Renegades for a few weeks, & while Jeep had multiple KILLER incentives being offered through 7/31, prices had been just a hair out of our comfort zone. I ended up engaging David Morrow at Tonkin, & he was excellent at providing us some options. They had one 2018 vehicle on their lot that met our requests, but it was out of budget. While we hoped to wrap one up by 7/31, it was looking grim, until the morning of 7/31 when they slashed the advertised price significantly. We pinged David about it, & after being told there was no flexibility on the price, we decided to move forward anyhow. David assured us that we'd be eligible for any additional rebates if we qualified, including our TrueCar incentive. We make it in around 5pm, & David pairs us up with Jeff Connelly. After a quick look at the vehicle, we go into a room, & he starts preparing the deal at full advertised offer. We mentioned we also had an eligible TrueCar rebate for $500. He heads off to Finance, & this is when things start going south. First, he comes back and tells us that when they try to enter the TrueCar rebate, it kicks one of the other rebates out. (RAISED EYEBROW #1) We tell him we were assured by TrueCar & David that the rebate would apply, so he heads back to Finance. He comes back into the room to try to show us what is happening, & all of the rebates are accepted during his attempt. Phew. Jeff asks if we planned to finance through Chrysler (& take advantage of a $500 rebate), & we decide to pay half in cash & finance the other half. He brings back a piece of paper reflecting accurate numbers, & we tell him all looks good. We fill out the credit request, are shown that our credit scores are excellent, & were told that things were being handed off to Finance. Enter person #3. Jason Lent... a representative from the Finance side. He tells us that something funky came back on our credit report, & that he was unable to get in contact with anyone at Chrysler Capital since their offices were already closed. He says it's probably just a little something that we can clear up with some submitted documentation, & we could take care of it in the morning. We tell him we are concerned since there are several incentives due to expire that night, & he assures us that everything will be fine since he is leaving the sale date of 7/31 as-is. I mention that the last thing I want is to come in the next day & be told something differently. He says not to worry, he would be in around 10:30am, & would give us a call so we could submit whatever was needed and wrap things up. We leave a little uneasy, but reassured. We hadn't heard anything by 11:30 so we ring the dealership & are told today is his regular day off. (RAISED EYEBROW #2) I call David, who clarifies that credit request declines are cut and dry (funny that the Finance person "isn't aware" of that) so we won't be able to get approved, & we tell him we'll just do everything all cash. He tells us that will be fine, but we'll just lose the $500 finance incentive, which sucks, but we'll manage. We head back to the dealership, again pair up with Jeff Connolly, & are quickly told that 2 of the rebates are now expired (including the $500 incentive for financing, which they argue was $1k, until we pulled out screen captures - ha!), & the best price they can do is $2500 over last night's price. We mention that we were assured more than once by Jason that the rebates would still apply. Now it becomes a game of he-said he-said, & conveniently nobody can reach Jason. In comes Sales Manager Walter Rogers (total greaseball), who holds firm what Jeff told us, & with a best-of price thousands higher than last night's offer. He says changing the deal date is illegal, & refuses to accept any responsibility for Jason's assurances. Had we not flat out been lied to the night before, we would have closed the deal in cash, though I'm convinced there would have been some other reason to delay the sale a day. Long story short, they had ZERO intention of selling the vehicle at the price they advertised. Clearly a bait & switch to get people in the door the last day of the month, hence the coincidental slashed price the night the rebates expire. I also question the credit decline, since all they could produce was a paper saying "Decision: Counter Offer". (Doesn't sound like a decline to me!) Waste of 3.5 hours and my faith in humanity. Greasy, shady, and unethical. You'll need to shower when you walk out of there. Save your time & sanity & go elsewhere!
LYING-SCAM-FRAUD
by 12/12/2018on
I told the F.I. manager "AARON GERGEN" 😤I did not want an extended service contract 3 TIMES AND HE STILL PUT THE $1200 CONTRACT IN MY PAPERWORK AND EXTENDED MY PAYMENTS OUT TO 72 MONTHS. HE LIED TO ME. He kept handing me papers to "INITIAL" VERY FAST. I was lucky that when I got home I re-read the contract and found what had happened. My "Head Exploded" I went back and the New F.I. fixed the problem right away-his name is Jose Plancarte. Thank You for that. I went into the office "yelling my head off and that shook everybody up" There were other customers in there so I was taken care. The name of the F.I. man that LIED AND TRIED TO DE-FRAUD ME IS NAMED "AARON GERGEN" I am going to pursue this. Outright lying and deception and talk to a lawyer about this. I am furious so if you go there WATCH OUT. I am going to try and talk to a General Manager or someone higher up
2018 Bighorn
by 10/22/2018on
Had a very positive experience with my dealings with Ron Tonkin dodge in my purchase of a 2018 Ram 3500 Bighorn today. Did an initial contact via e-mail with Evan to let them know I would be looking to test drive the truck today. He was not on site at the time we arrived but we met Madison who worked with us through the test drive and Purchase. She was a joy to work with providing us with information along the way and when she didn't have an immediate answer to a question she went and found it not trying to BS us through the purchase.
Best Buying Experience Yet
by 10/21/2018on
I met Terry when I walked through the door and he greeted me with a handshake. I went in skeptical of the deals I saw online. If true, it seemed a good opportunity to upgrade from my 2015 Grand Cherokee to a brand newer version of the same platform. I have to say, the upgrades are worth it! Terry and the finance team did a great job of getting me the best deal and lowering my payments at the same time. Five stars all the way!
Got my dream car at Tonkin!
by 10/20/2018on
Had a great experience at Tonkin. Eva was personable and great to work with. There were no hard upsells and no one talked down to me. I knew what I wanted, I knew how much I wanted my payment to be, and Tonkin made it happen.
Best Buying Experience ever
by 10/20/2018on
Very easy buying experience, found car I wanted on line and called. Everything but the signing done on the phone. No haggling either!
Promaster city
by 10/19/2018on
The salesman Sung was incredible! He was very helpful in meeting my expectations. Jose in finance also did everything he could to meet my expectations too. The whole experience was excellent!
Best service is at Ron Tonkin
by 09/07/2018on
I have been buying trucks and having my services completed at Ron Tonkin since 1993. I have always received quality workmanship, fair pricing and the reassurance that my vehicle was in good hands and will continue to run like a new truck after every visit . There is a huge difference using factory parts and being installed by a factory technician. Chris my service advisor for the last 5 years is my go to guy. He makes it happen and has my vehicle in his best interests. There has never been any games played by RinbTonkin unlike other service centers and always try to sell you something you dont need. And thats why I will only service my vehicle at Ron Tonkin