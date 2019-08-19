sales Rating

It's pretty obvious that Ron Tonkin CJDR doesn't care about negative reviews, but I still feel it's my moral duty to pass on our experience to anyone considering buying a vehicle with them. Don't do it! WARNING: Too long, but worth a read. Starting this by saying that this review doesn't reflect the front sales folks. We had excellent interactions with David Morrow & Jeff Connelly, who worked with us before getting to Finance. We'd been following prices on Jeep Renegades for a few weeks, & while Jeep had multiple KILLER incentives being offered through 7/31, prices had been just a hair out of our comfort zone. I ended up engaging David Morrow at Tonkin, & he was excellent at providing us some options. They had one 2018 vehicle on their lot that met our requests, but it was out of budget. While we hoped to wrap one up by 7/31, it was looking grim, until the morning of 7/31 when they slashed the advertised price significantly. We pinged David about it, & after being told there was no flexibility on the price, we decided to move forward anyhow. David assured us that we'd be eligible for any additional rebates if we qualified, including our TrueCar incentive. We make it in around 5pm, & David pairs us up with Jeff Connelly. After a quick look at the vehicle, we go into a room, & he starts preparing the deal at full advertised offer. We mentioned we also had an eligible TrueCar rebate for $500. He heads off to Finance, & this is when things start going south. First, he comes back and tells us that when they try to enter the TrueCar rebate, it kicks one of the other rebates out. (RAISED EYEBROW #1) We tell him we were assured by TrueCar & David that the rebate would apply, so he heads back to Finance. He comes back into the room to try to show us what is happening, & all of the rebates are accepted during his attempt. Phew. Jeff asks if we planned to finance through Chrysler (& take advantage of a $500 rebate), & we decide to pay half in cash & finance the other half. He brings back a piece of paper reflecting accurate numbers, & we tell him all looks good. We fill out the credit request, are shown that our credit scores are excellent, & were told that things were being handed off to Finance. Enter person #3. Jason Lent... a representative from the Finance side. He tells us that something funky came back on our credit report, & that he was unable to get in contact with anyone at Chrysler Capital since their offices were already closed. He says it's probably just a little something that we can clear up with some submitted documentation, & we could take care of it in the morning. We tell him we are concerned since there are several incentives due to expire that night, & he assures us that everything will be fine since he is leaving the sale date of 7/31 as-is. I mention that the last thing I want is to come in the next day & be told something differently. He says not to worry, he would be in around 10:30am, & would give us a call so we could submit whatever was needed and wrap things up. We leave a little uneasy, but reassured. We hadn't heard anything by 11:30 so we ring the dealership & are told today is his regular day off. (RAISED EYEBROW #2) I call David, who clarifies that credit request declines are cut and dry (funny that the Finance person "isn't aware" of that) so we won't be able to get approved, & we tell him we'll just do everything all cash. He tells us that will be fine, but we'll just lose the $500 finance incentive, which sucks, but we'll manage. We head back to the dealership, again pair up with Jeff Connolly, & are quickly told that 2 of the rebates are now expired (including the $500 incentive for financing, which they argue was $1k, until we pulled out screen captures - ha!), & the best price they can do is $2500 over last night's price. We mention that we were assured more than once by Jason that the rebates would still apply. Now it becomes a game of he-said he-said, & conveniently nobody can reach Jason. In comes Sales Manager Walter Rogers (total greaseball), who holds firm what Jeff told us, & with a best-of price thousands higher than last night's offer. He says changing the deal date is illegal, & refuses to accept any responsibility for Jason's assurances. Had we not flat out been lied to the night before, we would have closed the deal in cash, though I'm convinced there would have been some other reason to delay the sale a day. Long story short, they had ZERO intention of selling the vehicle at the price they advertised. Clearly a bait & switch to get people in the door the last day of the month, hence the coincidental slashed price the night the rebates expire. I also question the credit decline, since all they could produce was a paper saying "Decision: Counter Offer". (Doesn't sound like a decline to me!) Waste of 3.5 hours and my faith in humanity. Greasy, shady, and unethical. You'll need to shower when you walk out of there. Save your time & sanity & go elsewhere! Read more