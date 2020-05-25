Skip to main content
Ron Tonkin Kia

19335 McLoughlin Blvd, Gladstone, OR 97027
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ron Tonkin Kia

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(6)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Solid

by jdtoregon on 05/25/2020

Had not bought a new/used vehicle in more than 15 years. Jaron and Jake met us halfway between Salem and Gladstone for a test drive. The Kia Sportage was as described and we decided to buy. Unfortunately the car inspection missed a bad original battery that would not hold a charge. A follow-up message was sent and Floyd (GSM) immediately issued a reimbursement for the full cost of a new battery from Les Schwab. Overall very satisfied with the process despite the hiccup.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
6 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don't waste your time

by Hikingbennette on 08/01/2021

Terrible experience was in negotiations for over 3 hours while they sold it to someone else and still was asking for personal information. Salesman was [non-permissible content removed] once he wasn't going to get the sale himself.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Jennifer Allen on 02/26/2020

My husband and i went in to trade our cars. Deen and Floyd were amazing to work with. They both made the process easy and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Horrible! Avoid This Location. CS is HORRIBLE

by B Armstrong on 11/26/2019

July- Had car towed in, Was told it would looked at, Over a Week later, I had to have my car towed to another dealer, who did a great job. I was VERY RUDELY treated by Geoff, Who demanded I pay the $137 Diagnostic Fee, They then explained they were understaffed, and unable to fix my car, So I paid, and moved on, which I did, I had moved on, and tried to be kind, All I Wanted was to NEVER EVER Be Contacted by Ron Tonkin Kia Again, This request was NOT respected. I got another email from them today, and I am Pissed. So I'll Write reviews about how HORRIBLE I was Treated by Geoff and This Dealership. Avoid Ron Tonkin Kia, They did a HORRIBLE job handling my car, and Me. Stop Sending me Email Ron Tonkin KIa, I have let Consumer Affairs Know How Unprofessional you guys treated me, I wasn't gonna do all these reviews, but my request was not Respected, Take me off your email List!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bill at Ron Tonkin Kia gets two thumbs up

by Ananda on 06/03/2019

Bill was a pleasure to work with. He was very friendly and we had an enjoyable conversation. He was genuinely concerned about my needs and bent over backwards to ensure that they were met as quickly as humanly possible. He wasn't pushy in any way. His easy-going attitude turned a typically stressful car buying experience into a positive one. I love my new car! If I buy another car from Ron Tonkin, it will be from Bill.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy your next car!

by JACAL98 on 10/16/2017

Was able to get the new car a wanted at a great price. Worked with one salesman and had none of the pressure or usual sales tactics. Was clean and upfront with everything. I would definitely recommend this dealership for your next car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
