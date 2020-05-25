Ron Tonkin Kia
Customer Reviews of Ron Tonkin Kia
Solid
by 05/25/2020on
Had not bought a new/used vehicle in more than 15 years. Jaron and Jake met us halfway between Salem and Gladstone for a test drive. The Kia Sportage was as described and we decided to buy. Unfortunately the car inspection missed a bad original battery that would not hold a charge. A follow-up message was sent and Floyd (GSM) immediately issued a reimbursement for the full cost of a new battery from Les Schwab. Overall very satisfied with the process despite the hiccup.
Don't waste your time
by 08/01/2021on
Terrible experience was in negotiations for over 3 hours while they sold it to someone else and still was asking for personal information. Salesman was [non-permissible content removed] once he wasn't going to get the sale himself.
Great experience!
by 02/26/2020on
My husband and i went in to trade our cars. Deen and Floyd were amazing to work with. They both made the process easy and painless.
Horrible! Avoid This Location. CS is HORRIBLE
by 11/26/2019on
July- Had car towed in, Was told it would looked at, Over a Week later, I had to have my car towed to another dealer, who did a great job. I was VERY RUDELY treated by Geoff, Who demanded I pay the $137 Diagnostic Fee, They then explained they were understaffed, and unable to fix my car, So I paid, and moved on, which I did, I had moved on, and tried to be kind, All I Wanted was to NEVER EVER Be Contacted by Ron Tonkin Kia Again, This request was NOT respected. I got another email from them today, and I am Pissed. So I'll Write reviews about how HORRIBLE I was Treated by Geoff and This Dealership. Avoid Ron Tonkin Kia, They did a HORRIBLE job handling my car, and Me. Stop Sending me Email Ron Tonkin KIa, I have let Consumer Affairs Know How Unprofessional you guys treated me, I wasn't gonna do all these reviews, but my request was not Respected, Take me off your email List!
Bill at Ron Tonkin Kia gets two thumbs up
by 06/03/2019on
Bill was a pleasure to work with. He was very friendly and we had an enjoyable conversation. He was genuinely concerned about my needs and bent over backwards to ensure that they were met as quickly as humanly possible. He wasn't pushy in any way. His easy-going attitude turned a typically stressful car buying experience into a positive one. I love my new car! If I buy another car from Ron Tonkin, it will be from Bill.
Great place to buy your next car!
by 10/16/2017on
Was able to get the new car a wanted at a great price. Worked with one salesman and had none of the pressure or usual sales tactics. Was clean and upfront with everything. I would definitely recommend this dealership for your next car purchase.
