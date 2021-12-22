Pallotta Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Pallotta Ford Lincoln
New Car Purchase
by 12/22/2021on
Excellent.....paperwork was ready to sign. Salesman went over all interior options and set up all my electronics.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pallotta Ford
by 12/25/2020on
Definitely recommend Pallotta! Everyone so helpful and process went smoothly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Edge & Ford F150
by 12/19/2020on
I purchased a F150 at Pallotta Ford . My salesman Justin was wonderful and great to deal with. We liked them so much that a couple of weeks later I took my wife back and purchased a Ford Edge. I would recommend them to anyone looking to buy a new or used vehicle. Thanks Justin and Pallotta Ford for being a wonderful dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 star
by 09/12/2017on
WAIT WAS TO LONG.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You are in good hands with Nick Christino
by 05/21/2017on
I am from Columbus and got my car at Pallotta Ford Lincoln dealership as I was looking for used Ford Escape with low mileage and they had exactly what I was looking for for a reasonable price. My father-in-law got his Lincoln at the same place some seven year ago ago and was happy with it, so I went for It too. At the moment of the purchase my car hasn't been detailed yet and we agreed on it being delivered to me to Columbus in four days right after detailing. When the car was brought to me it had the dent on the driver side passenger door like a smaller size rock hit it. Probably something happened to the car in transit. I was frustrated. The drivers brought it to me like that and took it back. Nick Christino contacted after me the movement drivers left and offered to repaint the door at their Ford certified body shop. He took care of every little detail and two days later I had my car delivered to me again in a wonderful condition. Nick kept me informed about the stages the car was going through and offered me one day of rental at dealership cost. I have been driving my car for two month so now. I am very happy with the experience I had at Pallotta Ford and Lincoln. Highly recommmend to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 01/12/2017on
The friendly staff at Pallotta are always efficient and accomodating, on time and make you feel like you are "family"!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rating
by 11/07/2016on
Everyone did a wonderful job, was friendly and professional and returned my car as quickly as possible. I was very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2007 AWD Edge with only 37,500 mi. experiences first breakdown
by 09/23/2016on
I had to have my car towed in to Pallotta by AAA after hours. I called early the next morning. Everyone I spoke with was professional and courteous. They treated me very well, the work was done on estimate, and completed in a timely fashion. I was very happy with the experience I had at Pallotta's!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best!
by 09/02/2016on
Great service! My car was serviced and ready for pick up on time. Thanks!! On other occasions, the dealership has also provided excellent service. I can't think of when I have been disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
by 08/31/2016on
The door on my Ford Fiesta broke and wouldn't shut anymore. I called the service desk at the wooster location and described my problem because I thought it might be a recall, but the person on the phone reassured me that he'd never heard of the Ford Fiesta having a problem like that. Then he told me that he couldn't get me in to fix the problem for three days, so I took the car to another mechanic who could fix it sooner. The new mechanic took the door apart, but when he tried to order the part he found that there was a national back order on that specific part. This concerned me because it sounded like a bigger problem, so after some research online I found that the Ford Fiestas do in fact have a recall on the springs of their doors, but this new mechanic wanted to charge me 350 dollars to fix it. So I called the dealership back (the very next day) and told them that there was in fact a recall and they said that now they couldn't get me in to fix the problem for almost a month. So first they told me that there were no known problems with the Ford Fiesta doors, and then when I pointed out they were wrong, they told me that I'd have to go a month without my car when the day before they said they had available appointments three days away. I have a newborn and two year old so I can't just drive around with a door tied shut with a rope, so I asked if they would provide me with a rental in the mean time and they refused. Then I asked if they would pay for the work to be done somewhere in a more timely manner and they refused. And I asked if they would pay for the 55 dollar diagnoses at my other mechanic since they didn't tell me about the recall and they refused. We called the dealership in Orrville and they were very professional and immediately asked for the VIN number and as soon as they looked it up they told us that the recall does apply to our car and they were able to get it in within the week, and then we called the dealer in North Canton, and they were able to get it in the next day, so we will not be doing any business with the Wooster Ford dealership in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Loved the whole team!
by 08/30/2016on
I had an excellent experience. The salesman and manager that I worked with did everything possible to get me in a car the same day I walked in. Thank you so very much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealer service ever.
by 08/11/2016on
Very efficient and friendly staff. Felt as if I was also being entertained during my wait because the men had such good, funny personalities they made me smile and laugh.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome!
by 04/14/2016on
I started my search online and starting discussing our needs with Dawn. She was great, friendly and got the answers I was looking for quickly. She put in touch with Talon, again great dude. Very nice and did a great with my kids who wrecked havoc for several hours around the dealership. Overall great experience and will definitely go back when the time comes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great People - Great Car!
by 04/12/2016on
We appreciate the patient assistance in buying our new Fiesta. As this was our first NEW car. We got the color we wanted and the options we wanted - all with excellent customer service, A-1 communication, and a smile! Friends ask us how the process was with Pallotta and we rave about you guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
clutch problem solved
by 03/30/2016on
Staff got my part ordered and put in as soon as it came in.Worked with me by providing a loaner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Coolmongus service
by 03/30/2016on
From the moment I walked into the dealership EVERYONE was all about me sales was so helpful and understanding of my needs and budget..... It was awesome.....and the recent inspection I had was exelent and informative. I will deffinatly keep Pallotta Ford in mind for this vehicle and my next......
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent dealership
by 03/29/2016on
Purchased a used 2012 escape sales person was very helpful let us test drive many vehicles to find what we liked and the whole experience was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience j
by 03/25/2016on
I worked with Talon Wood. He was great to work with, he went above and beyond in making my first car buying experience something I enjoyed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pallotta is Grrrreat!!!
by 03/24/2016on
I have purchased many vehicles from Pallotta Ford and have always received a fair deal and impeccable customer service. I recently had my 2010 Ford F-150 serviced. The Service team at Pallotta Ford took excellent care of me and my vehicles, no worries.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change and tire rotation
by 03/24/2016on
It was for an oil change and tire rotation. Service was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/18/2016on
I am very pleased by how I was treated like a respected customer. I was very happy that there was a car available without any hassle which was done quickly when dropping off my car to be fixed. Everything went very smoothly and courteously.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes