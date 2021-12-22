1 out of 5 stars service Rating

The door on my Ford Fiesta broke and wouldn't shut anymore. I called the service desk at the wooster location and described my problem because I thought it might be a recall, but the person on the phone reassured me that he'd never heard of the Ford Fiesta having a problem like that. Then he told me that he couldn't get me in to fix the problem for three days, so I took the car to another mechanic who could fix it sooner. The new mechanic took the door apart, but when he tried to order the part he found that there was a national back order on that specific part. This concerned me because it sounded like a bigger problem, so after some research online I found that the Ford Fiestas do in fact have a recall on the springs of their doors, but this new mechanic wanted to charge me 350 dollars to fix it. So I called the dealership back (the very next day) and told them that there was in fact a recall and they said that now they couldn't get me in to fix the problem for almost a month. So first they told me that there were no known problems with the Ford Fiesta doors, and then when I pointed out they were wrong, they told me that I'd have to go a month without my car when the day before they said they had available appointments three days away. I have a newborn and two year old so I can't just drive around with a door tied shut with a rope, so I asked if they would provide me with a rental in the mean time and they refused. Then I asked if they would pay for the work to be done somewhere in a more timely manner and they refused. And I asked if they would pay for the 55 dollar diagnoses at my other mechanic since they didn't tell me about the recall and they refused. We called the dealership in Orrville and they were very professional and immediately asked for the VIN number and as soon as they looked it up they told us that the recall does apply to our car and they were able to get it in within the week, and then we called the dealer in North Canton, and they were able to get it in the next day, so we will not be doing any business with the Wooster Ford dealership in the future. Read more