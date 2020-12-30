Mathews Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Mathews Ford Lincoln
Excellent
by 12/30/2020on
Excellent service. I have been buying cars from Mathews for years and they are always very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/09/2021on
The team of James, Dave and Rob are awesome. Always there to help and find solutions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 titanium Ford Escape
by 12/13/2020on
Had a great experience and very patient salesman Chris Joseph he was awesome. Then a couple weeks later my husband went back and purchased a 2020 F150 from him. Then we had camera recalls and was fixed in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 06/17/2020on
Excellent and Prompt service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Corsair
by 12/16/2019on
Looks great Good job Like new
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thomas J. Guba Sr. Ford Motor Co. Retiree..
by 09/05/2019on
Mathews is a great dealership.. Treat you with respect.. Easy to deal with..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mathews Ford Quicklane
by 01/29/2019on
I called them at 3pm to see if I could still get an oil change and he said sure, bring the car in. I really appreciated that. My car was taken right in and I left within one-half hour. Excellent service! Very friendly employee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Excellent Customer Service
by 08/13/2018on
These folks are always prompt and efficient when it comes to auto service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled Service
by 08/09/2018on
We usually always have the oil changed either before the time frame or mileage! The guys at Mathews Ford Quick Lane in Sandusky, Ohio are the best! They let you know up front how long it'll be before they can get it in! Then, they go over the services performed in detail to let you know if they found anything that either needs attention right away or how long before you need to have it done! I've taken my vehicles there for as long as I can remember, even before the Quick Lane was started!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick lane
by 08/06/2018on
The service was wonderful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/03/2018on
My car was serviced in good time. The waiting room is very nice. Staff was friendly and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a new vehicle at Mathews
by 08/02/2018on
Sales people very helpful finding exactly what I wanted
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mathews Ford
by 07/26/2018on
Very friendly. Everyone was polite but not PUSHY! They helped locate the perfect car on one of their other lots and they brought it to us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bryce York
by 07/21/2018on
Car completed on time, report on car explained, efficient as always! I have used Mathews Ford service department for the last 20 plus years and no complaints.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2011 F-150, Used
by 07/05/2018on
Mechanically the truck is fine. When I purchased it, I paid what I felt to be top dollar and felt it was worth it. (Only 56,000 original miles). After a few weeks, I noticed yellowish stain on the underside of the rocker panels. I took it to a body shop for touch up and the technician informed me that both rocker panels were shot and it would cost about $1,900 to replace. I don't know of many who crawl under a vehicle purchased from a dealer to inspect it; so I was quite taken back by the news. I trusted the dealership; but now I'm wondering who took in a used vehicle and how well it was inspected. I feel deceived. You can bet in the future I will have any used vehicles inspected by a 3rd party before purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln oil change
by 06/26/2018on
I had my oil change done at Mathews ford and everything worked out great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place
by 06/04/2018on
Very satisfied, completed repairs in a very timely period and were extremely courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes