Mathews Ford Lincoln

610 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mathews Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(17)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by 2020 Edge on 12/30/2020

Excellent service. I have been buying cars from Mathews for years and they are always very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
17 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Packland on 07/09/2021

The team of James, Dave and Rob are awesome. Always there to help and find solutions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2020 titanium Ford Escape

by T Falconer on 12/13/2020

Had a great experience and very patient salesman Chris Joseph he was awesome. Then a couple weeks later my husband went back and purchased a 2020 F150 from him. Then we had camera recalls and was fixed in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by LincolnNavi on 06/17/2020

Excellent and Prompt service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2020 Corsair

by sherry18 on 12/16/2019

Looks great Good job Like new

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thomas J. Guba Sr. Ford Motor Co. Retiree..

by Satch1942 on 09/05/2019

Mathews is a great dealership.. Treat you with respect.. Easy to deal with..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mathews Ford Quicklane

by Nancy McKenn on 01/29/2019

I called them at 3pm to see if I could still get an oil change and he said sure, bring the car in. I really appreciated that. My car was taken right in and I left within one-half hour. Excellent service! Very friendly employee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always Excellent Customer Service

by JB448770 on 08/13/2018

These folks are always prompt and efficient when it comes to auto service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Scheduled Service

by BigJim1 on 08/09/2018

We usually always have the oil changed either before the time frame or mileage! The guys at Mathews Ford Quick Lane in Sandusky, Ohio are the best! They let you know up front how long it'll be before they can get it in! Then, they go over the services performed in detail to let you know if they found anything that either needs attention right away or how long before you need to have it done! I've taken my vehicles there for as long as I can remember, even before the Quick Lane was started!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick lane

by Tom ripley on 08/06/2018

The service was wonderful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Cassielmo on 08/03/2018

My car was serviced in good time. The waiting room is very nice. Staff was friendly and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a new vehicle at Mathews

by Rhonda S on 08/02/2018

Sales people very helpful finding exactly what I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mathews Ford

by Rhonda C on 07/26/2018

Very friendly. Everyone was polite but not PUSHY! They helped locate the perfect car on one of their other lots and they brought it to us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bryce York

by bryce58 on 07/21/2018

Car completed on time, report on car explained, efficient as always! I have used Mathews Ford service department for the last 20 plus years and no complaints.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

2011 F-150, Used

by merger2009 on 07/05/2018

Mechanically the truck is fine. When I purchased it, I paid what I felt to be top dollar and felt it was worth it. (Only 56,000 original miles). After a few weeks, I noticed yellowish stain on the underside of the rocker panels. I took it to a body shop for touch up and the technician informed me that both rocker panels were shot and it would cost about $1,900 to replace. I don't know of many who crawl under a vehicle purchased from a dealer to inspect it; so I was quite taken back by the news. I trusted the dealership; but now I'm wondering who took in a used vehicle and how well it was inspected. I feel deceived. You can bet in the future I will have any used vehicles inspected by a 3rd party before purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lincoln oil change

by Dennisk on 06/26/2018

I had my oil change done at Mathews ford and everything worked out great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great place

by labeau910 on 06/04/2018

Very satisfied, completed repairs in a very timely period and were extremely courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
