DaBomb.Com
by 05/11/2022on
My spouse and I didn't expect to leave with a new car, or any car for that matter. It was just a "lets go see what info we can get" type of trip. Dan was very helpful, patient, and we left with a brand new equinox.
Above and Beyond
by 05/03/2022on
They were the ones that made it possible to buy a car so I could get around when I am in Ohio 7 out of 8 weeks. They kept me updated on every step in the process of the car I wanted; then made it happen. They even came to pick me up so I could finish the deal and drive back. Any others in the area either didn't want to sell me a car or would but the payments were astronomical that I would have nothing left. I would give them a 10 if I could cause they were fantastic and worked hard.
Thank you Joe!
by 04/26/2022on
Although we expected to look at and, likely, purchase a different vehicle, we are very happy with our 2020 Traverse. Joe and August were great! Thank you both!
Bigamama New Plum Pudding
by 04/26/2022on
1st of all they listened to every detail on what I the wife wanted in her new ride. They carefully explained the functions of anything I didn't understand and how to work it before me and the car left the lot. I really appreciated every minute and well continue to do business with them. Thanks to all involved
Great job Brian Akers
by 04/14/2022on
Had a great Experience there Brian Akers took good care of me treated me well thanks Brian
Best car buying experience I have ever had
by 03/29/2022on
Very low pressure sale. Joey was fabulous & worked very hard to get us to the payment amount we were comfortable with. Great experience.
Jeff Schmitt sales excellent.
by 03/25/2022on
Drew was my salesman who sold me my 2022 Corvette. He was extremely professional, knowledgeable, and courteous. I will continue give my auto sales business to Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet.
Wonderful Salesman
by 03/25/2022on
Was just so friendly to me.
Highly Recommend
by 03/11/2022on
Jeff Schmitt South is awesome! Joe M. my sales consultant, was incredibly kind and extremely knowledgeable about cars. I ordered a Camaro and he kept me up to date and informed with any and all updates throughout the entire process. It was by far the easiest and most stress-free car buying experience that I've ever had. August came in on his day off to accommodate me so I could do paperwork and get to driving my new car as soon as possible. He was so good at explaining the different warranties and which plan was right for me. Overall, I highly recommend this dealership and my family has had great past experiences with the service center.
Great experience
by 03/04/2022on
Joe Freeman was great to work with. He was professional and made us feel comfortable during the buying process. Great group of people.
A wonderful experience!!
by 02/15/2022on
I had the pleasure of working with Joe Freeman as my sales associate and Brian as my financial liaison, and both of these gentlemen were incredibly kind and knowledgeable. This was my first time flying solo to purchase a vehicle, so I was kind of nervous, but Joe was extremely patient with me. He answered every question I had, kept me informed on the status of my vehicle, and was always kind, personable, and professional! When it comes to the financials, typically you can expect to sit in the chair for a long time and be talked in circles, and almost always, your payment that you leave with is different than the payment you first discussed - but not here! Brian was careful to go over every detail and explain what it meant, and my discussed and agreed upon payment did not change once. I have been present with family members and witnessed dealer experiences elsewhere that were less than stellar, but Jeff Schmitt Chevy South knocked it out of the park! Kind people, answers for every question, quick service, and excellent communication made my first solo car buying experience one for the books. THANK YOU to Joe and Brian for caring about me as a customer and for ensuring that I received the best value, the best deal, and the best service and experience possible!!
Bad Expierience
by 02/14/2022on
I bought an 07 Pontiac Vibe back in September, Not really what i wanted but do to limited selection I bought it anyway, I was only allowed to drive it in the parking lot with the salesman, I paid almost 8000.00 for it which I thought was very high, had to do a 500.00 repair to it within the first 2 weeks, decided it wasn't for me and wanted to sell it and pay off the loan, well nobody would offer me over 1500.00 which is blue book value, so I'm stuck making payments for the next 5 years on a car i don't want, do your homework before dealing with [non-permissible content removed], very dishonest, UPDATE: I made a second trip there in hopes of them making it right due to the urging of the manager (his response to this review) after several hours, I finally found a vehicle, took another hit on my credit (Credit check) and at the end said I needed 3k down plus my trade in (the lemon I bought from them 5 mos. earlier) and would not negotiate at all on the price of the SUV I wanted, and the whole time saying someone was on the way to look at it (another old high pressure trick) all their vehicles are overpriced, at least 2 or 3 times over blue book value, and they don't negotiate, they give used car salesman a bad name, do your homework before shopping here
Great Service; only one small complaint
by 12/22/2021on
Austin was great throughout the whole process. I appreciated his patience as my wife and I discussed at length our options. The whole team was great. My only complaint is that I noticed the next day after our purchase all of our tires were 10+ psi low; however, we stopped in to Jeff Schmitt and they were quick to get them to the right psi. Small issue that was quickly resolved.
Not Your Average Dealership!
by 12/10/2021on
The easiest car-buying experience I've ever had! Darnell, my sales rep, was a pleasure to work with and really worked hard to get me the car I wanted.. August, the manager, was honest and upfront. The team had me in and out in 3 hours! And I left HAPPY about my purchase 😊
Good dealership!
by 12/09/2021on
Straightforward communication, no pressure, fair dealing. (And, since I'm a 72-year old car guy—and got to deal with several other car guys, the time in the dealership was enjoyable.)
New car, great customer service.
by 11/17/2021on
Was very satisfied with the overall experience. Jordan and August great guys. No bs straight forward. Was very happy with the overall. Thanks again guys.
Very good
by 11/16/2021on
Very good and quick experience
A calm, easy, friendly experience!
by 10/31/2021on
I went in alone to buy a car for myself. Being an older female, I’m always afraid of getting taken advantage of. I don’t like all the games when buying a car. I didn’t have all that ridiculous buying experience for the first time in my car buying life. Darnell Terry was a breath of fresh air. Thank you!
Amazing Customer Service!
by 10/28/2021on
Yesterday I went up to Jeff Schmitt Chevy just to look around at newer trucks because I've been looking around for a while and couldn't quite find what I was looking for. I met Joe Moorefield the salesman and August the finance guy and began looking around at some of the new Z71 Silverados. At first I was skeptical due to the high price for pretty much anything these days but Joe and August worked with me and I ended up driving away with a brand new Silverado. I just have to say that this was by far the best experience I have ever had at any dealership. They treated me with the upmost respect and made me feel like family. If it wasn't for them and their great service I probably would have just walked away. Just wanted to take the time to say thanks Joe and August for making me feel like I was at home. Anyone looking for a new car/truck/suv go see them up at Jeff Schmitt.
Great Service!
by 10/02/2021on
Jeff was great to work with. I highly recommend him and this dealership. I will definitely come back next time we are in need of a vehicle.
Great Experience
by 09/27/2021on
Great service from start to finish, Worked with my budget until we reached a deal, no pressure sales, highly recommend for your next car purchase
