1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought an 07 Pontiac Vibe back in September, Not really what i wanted but do to limited selection I bought it anyway, I was only allowed to drive it in the parking lot with the salesman, I paid almost 8000.00 for it which I thought was very high, had to do a 500.00 repair to it within the first 2 weeks, decided it wasn't for me and wanted to sell it and pay off the loan, well nobody would offer me over 1500.00 which is blue book value, so I'm stuck making payments for the next 5 years on a car i don't want, do your homework before dealing with [non-permissible content removed], very dishonest, UPDATE: I made a second trip there in hopes of them making it right due to the urging of the manager (his response to this review) after several hours, I finally found a vehicle, took another hit on my credit (Credit check) and at the end said I needed 3k down plus my trade in (the lemon I bought from them 5 mos. earlier) and would not negotiate at all on the price of the SUV I wanted, and the whole time saying someone was on the way to look at it (another old high pressure trick) all their vehicles are overpriced, at least 2 or 3 times over blue book value, and they don't negotiate, they give used car salesman a bad name, do your homework before shopping here Read more